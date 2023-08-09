Burning Man Preview at ReelWorks, Breckenridge International Festival of Arts and More

click to enlarge Jason DeMarte, “Cellophane Cacique,” 2023, photo assemblage, pigmented ink print. Jason DeMarte, Rule Gallery

click to enlarge A vine ready for Lauri Lynnxe Murphy's Entwined at BMoCA. Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

click to enlarge Penny Bidwell, "Bubblegum." Penny Bidwell

click to enlarge Jude Barton, "Golden Ratio With Pink Square." Jude Barton

click to enlarge Camille Hoffman, “Las Américas (en el hogar) / Americas (in the hearth), Wave Hill,” 2019, acrylic paint, stock aspen forest vinyl ordered from Amazon, aspen logs, aspen excelsior anti-erosion blanket. Work courtesy of the artist. Image: Stefan Hagen

Kristine Poole, "Dove Dreams of Flying." Kristine Poole

click to enlarge Kristina Davies, "Carna." Kristina Davies

In Denver, a slow art weekend isn’t really slow at all. The calendar includes a chic pop-up at Rule, Lauri Lynnxe Murphy at BMoCA (say no more), the debut of spacious new digs for the BRDG Project and a Burning Man test run at ReelWorks, and that’s not all.Find out how weeds can conquer capitalism, where to see cool art in the mountains and so much more::On its way to Rule Gallery Marfa,will make a pop-up stopover at Denver’s Rule outpost for a quick preview of his latest work. DeMarte is known for his meticulously posed and photographed vignettes of artificial flora and fauna strewn with candy, Froot Loops and confetti. At first look, these works imitate the romantic nineteenth-century canvases of the Hudson River School painters and their followers, but look closer, and you'll find pop commentary on ersatz commercial culture.Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, whose practice often collaborates with nature, expands on her studies of convolvulus arvensis (aka bindweed) — one of the most tenacious weeds in the garden — for the installationin BMoCA’s Present Box lobby display space. You could say she’s celebrating bindweed’s ability to infiltrate our socially correct manicured lawns protected by chemical pesticides and fertilizers as a metaphor for the power of nature taking back its territory. Murphy will continue to add collected vines and plants to the braided living work that hangs in BMoCA’s gallery windows.The BRDG Project is back in its own space on Tejon Street in Highland and is ready for its closeup with, a grand-opening group show comprising work by 25 gallery favorites. The 8,000 square-foot space encompasses three gallery spaces, artist studios, a performance/rehearsal space, a stage, classrooms and an art store. Along with art exhibitions, it will host third-Saturday art markets and Friday-night open studios.The 931 Gallery dedicates the walls in both galleries to painter Jude Barton, a member of Denver’s close-knit group of artists who contemporize modernism. Barton’s work celebrates architectural structure and geometric forms, which are the basis of her pleasing compositions.BIFA 2023 will be in full swing this summer, coming alive with music, dance, circus performance and other delights, but we’re here to talk art. Specifically, Camille Hoffman’san installation inspired by Hoffman’s own Visayan Philippine heritage that references the plundering of gold both there and in Colorado. Hoffman draped trees along three trails with reclaimed metals forming golden eye masks used by the Visayan culture in burial rituals.Meanwhile, Breck Create artist in residence Mary Robinson has been engaging the community in creating Invitation, a site-specific outdoor/indoor installation woven together from repurposed fabric, paper and plastic. Visitors can help during the range of open studio days during BIFA. And Sharon Louden’s visually fascinating Barriers to Entry has been open all summer; the artist will give a talk and lead a children’s workshop during BIFA.Sculpture in the Park returns to Loveland’s Benson Sculpture Garden for another art extravaganza, beginning Friday night with a ticketed Patron Party, and continuing through the weekend for the general public. More than 2,000 sculptures, from monumental to fireplace-mantel-sized by 160 local, national and international sculptors will be on display and available for purchase throughout the garden.Whether you’re a Burner yourself or just curious about Black Rock culture, you can help some technologically gifted artists bring their creations to Burning Man 2023.is a massive, interactive, three-part contraption conceived and fabricated by the local team of Ryan Elmendorf and Nick Geurts. It comprises a pair of steel-framed hands and a giant head that hides a camera obscura experience inside, while the Spritzerland Art Car is designed to handle the desert landscape of the playa while also being cute. Both will be demonstrated amid music and vendor shopping at Reelworks on Saturday. The $20 entry fee will benefit both causes and get them on the road.Body-conscious abstract and figural painter Kristina Davies takes over the Lab on Santa Fe this weekend with a broad show that blends paintings with sculptural fiber works. Come to the reception this weekend or come for a performance night on September 16, where Davies, JC Maheu and Josh Berkowitz will get risky in an artful way.