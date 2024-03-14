New Art Happenings Land in Denver, With Mo’Prints Galore and Sushe and Tracy Felix at Havu Gallery

Third Friday Collectors’ Night in the Art District on Santa Fe will be hopping with Mo’Print shows, while opportunities to roll up your sleeves and make-and-take your own prints pop up around town. At Visions West, see a pop-surreal take on the West, and regional modernism shows how everything old is new again at Havu Gallery. Plus, this is Colorado! The bad weather will be off and on its way in no time.
Here’s where to find the art:
Zoe Hawk: Out of Doors
Travis Walker: Park Life
Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street
Through April 16 (Hawk) and April 26 (Walker)
Visions West hikes down a pop-surreal path with solo shows by Zoe Hawk and Travis Walker, who both picture the Western landscape in unexpected ways. Hawk is consumed with the inner life of young girls on the road to womanhood, depicted through joining birds in the branches of a tree or escaping through house windows to frolic in the deep woods. Walker, who paints on location in Jackson Hole, comments on how humans encroach on wild places with scenes in which moose and bears bathe in swimming pools and buffalo relax around a parked RV.
Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix, Modern Perspectives
Hart James on the Mezzanine
William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street
Friday, March 15, through May 4
Opening Reception: Friday, March 15, 5 to 8 p.m.
Artist Talk: Saturday, March 16, noon to 1 p.m.
The ever-popular Felixes — Sushe and Tracy, who paint stylized mountain landscapes, each in their own instantly recognizable style — are back with a new show at the William Havu Gallery. Sushe’s oeuvre grows out of an affinity for geometric Modernism and New Mexican scenery, painted in brilliant shades of orange, sienna, blue, green and gold, while Tracy’s lighter palette of earth-hued mountains, blue skies and white and gray gumdrop clouds float in similar but wavier lines. On the Mezzanine, new artist Hart James brings on a whole different style of landscape.
ReAwakening: Spring Group Exhibition and Elissa Quist
NKollectiv, 960 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 15, through April 14
Opening Reception: Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
NKollectiv mixes things up with a member show, an introduction to new member Elissa Quist and, in a nod to Mo’Print, work by guest printmakers Timothea Biermann and Zelga Miller.
Clare Scott and Deborah F. Livingston, Shape-Shifts
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Through April 14
Opening Reception: Friday, March 15, 5 to 9 p.m.
Clare Scott and Deborah F. Livingston get in sync with Mo’Print at Sync Gallery, but in singularly different ways. Scott, originally a plein air landscape painter, switched to a new practice of painting nature-informed abstracted works with creamy soft pastels, while Livingston composes monotypes in geometric shapes layered to express complexity, gridded squares of fruit and vegetable imagery and tiny folded books comprising repurposed etching scraps.
Cheri Vilona, Jutta Golas and Marion Davis, Exuberance
Gabrielle Shannon, Grids of Disquiet, in the East Gallery
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Through April 7
Opening Reception: Friday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
D’art debuts three member showcases for Cheri Vilona, who photographs and then paints landscapes and buildings with an abstracted flair; clay artist Jutta Golas; and abstract painter Marion Davis. In the East Gallery, find Gabrielle Shannon’s grids of small abstract paintings.
Mo'Print: Alternative Printmaking
Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive
Through March 31
Opening Reception: Friday, March 15, 5 to 8 p.m.
Gelli Print Demo: Saturday, March 16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Niza Knoll hosts Alternative Printmaking, a juried show of artists using experimental techniques to produce prints. Consider, for instance, “clay monoprints” by Gayla Lemke and Brenda Jones, which combine ceramic-art materials and decorative approaches to create monoprints on clay slabs, or Victoria Eubanks’s tubular wrapped encaustic monotypes.
Julia Rothschild, Body at Work/Performance
Bus Stop Gallery, 4895 Broadway, Boulder
Through March 30
"Stories of Farther Lands in Words and Music With Belgin Yucelen, Michiko Theurer and Egemen Kesikli": Friday, March 15, 6 p.m.
Projection Installation by Kevin Hoth: Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m.
Dancer and artist Julia Rothschild’s Body at Work is a dance between two interests; her fiber-and-steel hanging and sculptural works double as what she calls “material choreographies,” meant to expose correlations between movement and art creation. As a resident artist at Bus Stop, Rothschild has been hosting special events in conjunction with shows since the beginning of March. On Friday, March 15, guests are invited to enjoy an evening of storytelling by Belgin Yucelen, with improvised music by Michiko Theurer and Egemen Kesikli. Then on Tuesday, March 19, see a projection installation by Kevin Hoth that marries art and dance.
LA Samuelson, Telegraph Valley
RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Saturday, March 16, through April 7
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21; Friday, March 22; and Saturday, March 23; members free ($5 donation suggested for non-members). RSVP here
Telegraph Valley is both a movement-based performance and a multimedia art installation by movement artist LA Samuelson, who will perform in and around its sculptural landscape. The set itself will be on view through April 7, with three performances by Samuelson scheduled for March 21, through March 23. Curated by RedLine’s Louise Martorano with collaboration by sound artist Adam Stone and dramaturg Elle Hong, Telegraph Alley takes a deep dive into body politics and the interactive concept of friction from outside and subjective points of view.
Mo'Print: Print Jam
Arvada Center for the Art and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free, RSVP here
The Print Jam is back at the Arvada Center for another Mo’Print season, offering a day of play with printmaking augmented by live artist demos and hands-on experiences.
Evans School Open House
Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma Street
Saturday, March 16, noon to 6 p.m.
Mo’Print: In Dream Speed at Neu Folk Gallery, Room 220: Saturday, March 16, through March 31
Denver Digerati, WORD / SOUND / IMAGE / WORMS, Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m.
The Evans School studios open-house event has several welcoming artists stepping up for visitors. Inside the transformed 1908 school building — which sat empty for years after closing in the early ’70s — more than 35 artists have found workspaces, now filled to capacity thanks to RedLine’s Satellite Studio program. As always, artworks will be for sale with no middleman. Meanwhile, a new Mo’Print show, In Dream Speed, will be open at Neu Folk Gallery, Room 220, with print works on view by Tom Bond, Luisa Estrada (MX), John Fellows, Lucy Holtsnider, Hilary Lorenz, Kassandra Marshall, Ryan McJunkin, Raymundo Munoz and Collin Parson. And it’ll be just in time to give well wishes to the Denver Digerati digital animation and video organization as it prepares to vacate the building’s boiler room space soon. Get dinner and then come back to the school building for a night of multimedia experiments and performance art beginning at 7 p.m.
Robin Cole, Genesis
Jordan Wolfson, Flowers!
Gallery 1261, 1261 Delaware Street
Saturday, March 16, through March 30
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 16, 5 to 8 p.m.
Take an embryonic journey with painter Robin Cole, who explores the mysteries of time, space and creation, but also the everyday. Also on tap: Jordan Wolfson waxes on the floral still life.
Megan Morgan, Print Without a Press Workshops
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Sunday, May 17, 24 and 31, 1 to 3 p.m.; free
What’s a Jell-O print? Find out and make your own at one of Megan Morgan’s three free Print Without a Press demos this month at Valkarie Gallery, where the artist’s work is currently on display as part of Wood and Grain, along with sculpture by Chris Hoehle.
