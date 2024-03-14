New Art Happenings Land in Denver, With Mo’Prints Galore and Sushe and Tracy Felix at Havu Gallery

click to enlarge Travis Walker, "Burning," 2024, acrylic on canvas. Travis Walker, Visions West Contemporary

click to enlarge Tracy Felix, “Uplifting,” oil on panel. Tracy Felix, William Havu Gallery

Artist Elissa Quist joins NKollectiv Gallery. Elissa Quist

click to enlarge Debbie Livingston, "Red Line," monotype. Debbie Livingston, Sync Gallery

click to enlarge Works by Cheri Vilona, Jutta Golas and Marion Davis share space at D'art Gallery. Courtesy D'art Gallery

Gayla Lemke, “Lucky Seven,” clay monoprint. Gayla Lemke, Niza Knoll Gallery

click to enlarge Julie Rothschild, "Rectagonal Fiber G-H"(diptych), cotton, bamboo. Julie Rothschild

click to enlarge Set created by LA Samuelson for "Telegraph Alley." LA Samuelson, courtesy RedLine

Lucy Holtsnider, “Wooly Lambs Ear Portal,” letterpress print and mono print collage. Lucy Holtsnider, Neu Folk Gallery

click to enlarge Robin Cole, “Landing Place,” oil on mounted linen. Robin Cole, Gallery 1261

[email protected]

Third Friday Collectors’ Night in the Art District on Santa Fe will be hopping with Mo’Print shows, while opportunities to roll up your sleeves and make-and-take your own prints pop up around town. At Visions West, see a pop-surreal take on the West, and regional modernism shows how everything old is new again at Havu Gallery. Plus, this is Colorado! The bad weather will be off and on its way in no time.Here’s where to find the art:Visions West hikes down a pop-surreal path with solo shows by Zoe Hawk and Travis Walker, who both picture the Western landscape in unexpected ways. Hawk is consumed with the inner life of young girls on the road to womanhood, depicted through joining birds in the branches of a tree or escaping through house windows to frolic in the deep woods. Walker, who paints on location in Jackson Hole, comments on how humans encroach on wild places with scenes in which moose and bears bathe in swimming pools and buffalo relax around a parked RV.The ever-popular Felixes — Sushe and Tracy, who paint stylized mountain landscapes, each in their own instantly recognizable style — are back with a new show at the William Havu Gallery. Sushe’s oeuvre grows out of an affinity for geometric Modernism and New Mexican scenery, painted in brilliant shades of orange, sienna, blue, green and gold, while Tracy’s lighter palette of earth-hued mountains, blue skies and white and gray gumdrop clouds float in similar but wavier lines. On the Mezzanine, new artist Hart James brings on a whole different style of landscape.NKollectiv mixes things up with a member show, an introduction to new member Elissa Quist and, in a nod to Mo’Print, work by guest printmakers Timothea Biermann and Zelga Miller.Clare Scott and Deborah F. Livingston get in sync with Mo’Print at Sync Gallery, but in singularly different ways. Scott, originally a plein air landscape painter, switched to a new practice of painting nature-informed abstracted works with creamy soft pastels, while Livingston composes monotypes in geometric shapes layered to express complexity, gridded squares of fruit and vegetable imagery and tiny folded books comprising repurposed etching scraps.D’art debuts three member showcases for Cheri Vilona, who photographs and then paints landscapes and buildings with an abstracted flair; clay artist Jutta Golas; and abstract painter Marion Davis. In the East Gallery, find Gabrielle Shannon’s grids of small abstract paintings.Niza Knoll hosts, a juried show of artists using experimental techniques to produce prints. Consider, for instance, “clay monoprints” by Gayla Lemke and Brenda Jones, which combine ceramic-art materials and decorative approaches to create monoprints on clay slabs, or Victoria Eubanks’s tubular wrapped encaustic monotypes.Dancer and artist Julia Rothschild’sis a dance between two interests; her fiber-and-steel hanging and sculptural works double as what she calls “material choreographies,” meant to expose correlations between movement and art creation. As a resident artist at Bus Stop, Rothschild has been hosting special events in conjunction with shows since the beginning of March. On Friday, March 15, guests are invited to enjoy an evening of storytelling by Belgin Yucelen, with improvised music by Michiko Theurer and Egemen Kesikli. Then on Tuesday, March 19, see a projection installation by Kevin Hoth that marries art and dance.is both a movement-based performance and a multimedia art installation by movement artist LA Samuelson, who will perform in and around its sculptural landscape. The set itself will be on view through April 7, with three performances by Samuelson scheduled for March 21, through March 23. Curated by RedLine’s Louise Martorano with collaboration by sound artist Adam Stone and dramaturg Elle Hong,takes a deep dive into body politics and the interactive concept of friction from outside and subjective points of view.The Print Jam is back at the Arvada Center for another Mo’Print season, offering a day of play with printmaking augmented by live artist demos and hands-on experiences.The Evans School studios open-house event has several welcoming artists stepping up for visitors. Inside the transformed 1908 school building — which sat empty for years after closing in the early ’70s — more than 35 artists have found workspaces, now filled to capacity thanks to RedLine’s Satellite Studio program. As always, artworks will be for sale with no middleman. Meanwhile, a new Mo’Print show,, will be open at Neu Folk Gallery, Room 220, with print works on view by Tom Bond, Luisa Estrada (MX), John Fellows, Lucy Holtsnider, Hilary Lorenz, Kassandra Marshall, Ryan McJunkin, Raymundo Munoz and Collin Parson. And it’ll be just in time to give well wishes to the Denver Digerati digital animation and video organization as it prepares to vacate the building’s boiler room space soon. Get dinner and then come back to the school building for a night of multimedia experiments and performance art beginning at 7 p.m.Take an embryonic journey with painter Robin Cole, who explores the mysteries of time, space and creation, but also the everyday. Also on tap: Jordan Wolfson waxes on the floral still life.What’s a Jell-O print? Find out and make your own at one of Megan Morgan’s three free Print Without a Press demos this month at Valkarie Gallery, where the artist’s work is currently on display as part of, along with sculpture by Chris Hoehle.