New Art in Denver Lights Up the Weekend With Mo’Print’s Studio Tour and More

Kick back and head to a gallery this weekend or take in Mo’Print’s region-wide studio tour for art chats and viewing in a more relaxed atmosphere. At Rule Gallery, Chinese artist Hong Hong shows her large-scale painted paper works for her first solo exhibition in the western United States.
What else? Women artists from anywhere in Colorado are invited to come out en masse for a Saturday-morning group photo shoot instigated by the Colorado Women’s Art Museum; spread the word and meet at the Denver Art Museum.
Nouf Aljowaysir, SALAF (Ancestor)
East Window, 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder
Thursday, March 21, through July 27
Opening Reception: Thursday, March 21, 7 to 9 p.m.
Artist Talk: Friday, May 10, 7 to 9 p.m.
SALAF (Ancestor), a photography installation by Saudi new-media artist Nouf Aljowaysir opening at Boulder’s East Window, examines the inequities of AI with a large grid of images that missed the mark by portraying a Western view of “Middle Eastern” imagery. While using AI as part of a major genealogical research project tracing the lives of her ancestors, Aljowaysir noticed that the AI images were devoid of cultural character, trained to mirror the perspectives of British colonialists. To create SALAF (Ancestor), the artist chose to instead erase the stereotyped visuals. Aljowaysir will return in May to elucidate further during an artist talk.
X.ii Tenth Anniversary Exhibition
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Opening Reception: Thursday, March 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Michael Warren Contemporary moves on to the second installment of its tenth anniversary showcase series with a concentrated look at work by gallery artists Andrew Beckham, Richard Eisen, Nancy Lovendahl, Meredith Nemirov, Peter Olson, Kelton Osborn, Brian Shields, Paul Sisson and Meghan Wilbar. The spread adorning the walls by these ten artists will cover wide expanses of style, medium and technique, from Beckham’s breathtaking photos and dense drawings of mountaintops from a climber’s point of view or Lovendahl’s earth-colored wall grid of clay “listening ears” to numerous abstract paintings of varied palettes and compositional approaches.
Mo’Print: Javier Flores, Ephemera: Lo Que Queda
O’Sullivan Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard
Through April 12
Opening Reception/Artist Talk: Thursday, March 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Javier Flores, a printmaker and educator known for his powerful woodcuts and screen prints of animal symbols from Chicano culture, is a regular attraction during Mo’Print. But this year, he's exploring new artistic inroads for Ephemera: Lo Que Queda, a show that wanders into the territory of assemblage art, including works given depth through the use of found and printed ephemera. The opening reception was postponed until this weekend and will include the artist talk already scheduled for Thursday, March 21 — even more reason to attend.
LA Samuelson, Telegraph Valley Performances
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Thursday, March 21, through Saturday, March 23, 7:30 p.m. nightly
RedLine members free (suggested $5 donation for nonmembers); RSVP here
Telegraph Valley is both a movement-based performance and a multimedia art installation by LA Samuelson, who will perform in and around its sculptural landscape. Curated by RedLine’s Louise Martorano with collaboration by sound artist Adam Stone and dramaturg Elle Hong, Telegraph Alley takes a deep dive into body politics and the interactive concept of friction from outside and subjective points of view. These performances represent the interarts culmination of the project.
Mo'Print: imPressed 2024: National Printmaking Exhibition
Lucas Luna: Draw Your Path, in the Leyden Jar Gallery
Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street
Thursday, March 21, through April 14
Opening Reception: Thursday, March 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Art Gym double dips for Mo’Print, replacing two earlier shows, one a juried exhibition by member printmakers and the other a portfolio exchange with an ecology-based theme with the venue’s biennial imPressed show, a juried national showcase offering a cross-section of print methodologies, as well as a solo show that focuses on print work by member Lucas Luna.
Hong Hong, A Body at the Center
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 22, through May 18
Opening Reception: Friday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
Hong Hong, born in Hefei, China, and now working in Massachusetts, makes large-scale paper works in a reverent spiritual practice tied to the land. More than site-specific, the paper that forms her work actually melds with the earth: Hong travels from place to place to pour the pulp directly on the ground in layers to dry in the sun, leaving behind rough textures and torn edges. These earthen leaves of paper inspire her to collect writings personal or borrowed, which in turn form titles.
Stripped
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, Suite A
Friday, March 22, through May 11
Opening Reception: Friday, March 22, 5 to 8 p.m.
Just as the pauses between notes hold sway in music, empty space is critical in the composition of art. Stripped is all about what’s left behind and how the omissions carve a braver narrative. Artists Theresa Clowes, Doug Haeussner, Lee Heekin, Sandra Klein, Morgan Robinson and Zelda Zinn might work in wildly different practices and dimensions, but they all use space to define their works.
Mo’Print: Changing Landscapes: Transformative Observations
Tointon Gallery, Union Colony Civic Center, 651 Tenth Avenue, Greeley
Friday, March 22, through April 26
Opening Reception: Friday, March 22, 5 to 7 p.m.
Greeley’s city-operated Tointon Gallery joins Mo’Print for what can only be a wonderful contribution by Jennifer Ghormley, Theresa Haberkorn, Johanna Mueller, Ashley Nason and Melanie Yazzie — five female printmakers living and working in the northern half of Colorado. For Changing Landscapes, they created work that references exactly that: a mutating landscape forever altered by human intrusion on open spaces that once belonged to woods and wildlife. To learn more about the process, trek to Greeley for the March 22 opening, which includes an artist talk at 6 p.m.
Mo'Print Studio and Print Tour
Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free, details and map available here
You’ve absorbed a lot about the printmaking ethos on the Front Range since January; now it’s time to move a little closer. One of Mo’Print’s biggest events — the Mo'Print Studio and Print Tour — puts visitors face to face with artists in their studios, where they can also buy prints directly from the source, perhaps with a private lesson about how they were made. The self-guided weekend tour includes different locations each day, with handy interactive maps online here to guide the way.
Colorado Women Visual Artists Group Photo
12th Avenue and Acoma Street by the cow sculptures
Saturday, March 23, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
It’s been nearly eight years since artist Bonnie Ferrill Roman gathered 400 Colorado women artists to the grounds of the Denver Art Museum for a photo shoot inspired by a similar event in Los Angeles. It seemed like the right time to do it again to Carrie MaKenna, founder of the nascent Colorado Women’s Art Museum, which is fundraising for a brick-and-mortar home. The shoot is open to any and all women artists in the state; RSVP here to help organizers get a good estimate of how many smiling faces to expect.
Troop 5280 Downtown Denver Urban Hike
The British Bulldog, 2052 Stout Street
Saturday, March 23, 1 to 5 p.m.
Free, RSVP at Eventbrite
Saturday’s here and nothing to do? Join a crowd of your newest best friends and discover what downtown Denver has to offer, picking up freebies at businesses along the way. While it’s not strictly an art event, it’s also not just a pub crawl. For instance, organizer Castle Searcy notes that a mural tour is built into the trek, while more anarchic stops include the Shop at Matter, where there will be activist prints and bookmarks, and on the fun side, Rise Comedy has mini improv lessons and Solutions/Escapology has games. The group will meet at 1 p.m. at the British Bulldog to pick up maps and instructions; meet up again after 4 p.m. at One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis Street.
