New Art in Denver Lights Up the Weekend With Mo’Print’s Studio Tour and More

click to enlarge Nouf Aljowaysir, "SALAF (Ancestor)." Nouf Aljowaysir, East Window

click to enlarge Set created by LA Samuelson for "Telegraph Alley." LA Samuelson, courtesy RedLine

click to enlarge Screen printed wall paper by Mary Claire Becker being installed at Art Gym for imPressed 2024. Courtesy Art Gym

click to enlarge Hong Hong: Image of the artist working in her studio. 2023. Photo by Chris Edwards, image courtesy of McColl Center

click to enlarge Morgan Robinson, “Curves (Light Blue),” powder-coated steel, eight components. Morgan Robinson, Walker Fine Art

click to enlarge Photo taken of 400 women in 2016 during the Denver Art Museum's “Women of Abstract Expressionism” Exhibition. Photo: Gwen Chanzit

[email protected]

Kick back and head to a gallery this weekend or take in Mo’Print’s region-wide studio tour for art chats and viewing in a more relaxed atmosphere. At Rule Gallery, Chinese artist Hong Hong shows her large-scale painted paper works for her first solo exhibition in the western United States.What else? Women artists from anywhere in Colorado are invited to come out en masse for a Saturday-morning group photo shoot instigated by the Colorado Women’s Art Museum; spread the word and meet at the Denver Art Museum., a photography installation by Saudi new-media artist Nouf Aljowaysir opening at Boulder’s East Window, examines the inequities of AI with a large grid of images that missed the mark by portraying a Western view of “Middle Eastern” imagery. While using AI as part of a major genealogical research project tracing the lives of her ancestors, Aljowaysir noticed that the AI images were devoid of cultural character, trained to mirror the perspectives of British colonialists. To create SALAF (Ancestor), the artist chose to instead erase the stereotyped visuals. Aljowaysir will return in May to elucidate further during an artist talk.Michael Warren Contemporary moves on to the second installment of its tenth anniversary showcase series with a concentrated look at work by gallery artists Andrew Beckham, Richard Eisen, Nancy Lovendahl, Meredith Nemirov, Peter Olson, Kelton Osborn, Brian Shields, Paul Sisson and Meghan Wilbar. The spread adorning the walls by these ten artists will cover wide expanses of style, medium and technique, from Beckham’s breathtaking photos and dense drawings of mountaintops from a climber’s point of view or Lovendahl’s earth-colored wall grid of clay “listening ears” to numerous abstract paintings of varied palettes and compositional approaches.Javier Flores, a printmaker and educator known for his powerful woodcuts and screen prints of animal symbols from Chicano culture, is a regular attraction during Mo’Print. But this year, he's exploring new artistic inroads for, a show that wanders into the territory of assemblage art, including works given depth through the use of found and printed ephemera. The opening reception was postponed until this weekend and will include the artist talk already scheduled for Thursday, March 21 — even more reason to attend.is both a movement-based performance and a multimedia art installation by LA Samuelson, who will perform in and around its sculptural landscape. Curated by RedLine’s Louise Martorano with collaboration by sound artist Adam Stone and dramaturg Elle Hong, Telegraph Alley takes a deep dive into body politics and the interactive concept of friction from outside and subjective points of view. These performances represent the interarts culmination of the project.The Art Gym double dips for Mo’Print, replacing two earlier shows, one a juried exhibition by member printmakers and the other a portfolio exchange with an ecology-based theme with the venue’s biennial imPressed show, a juried national showcase offering a cross-section of print methodologies, as well as a solo show that focuses on print work by member Lucas Luna.Hong Hong, born in Hefei, China, and now working in Massachusetts, makes large-scale paper works in a reverent spiritual practice tied to the land. More than site-specific, the paper that forms her work actually melds with the earth: Hong travels from place to place to pour the pulp directly on the ground in layers to dry in the sun, leaving behind rough textures and torn edges. These earthen leaves of paper inspire her to collect writings personal or borrowed, which in turn form titles.Just as the pauses between notes hold sway in music, empty space is critical in the composition of art.is all about what’s left behind and how the omissions carve a braver narrative. Artists Theresa Clowes, Doug Haeussner, Lee Heekin, Sandra Klein, Morgan Robinson and Zelda Zinn might work in wildly different practices and dimensions, but they all use space to define their works.Greeley’s city-operated Tointon Gallery joins Mo’Print for what can only be a wonderful contribution by Jennifer Ghormley, Theresa Haberkorn, Johanna Mueller, Ashley Nason and Melanie Yazzie — five female printmakers living and working in the northern half of Colorado. For, they created work that references exactly that: a mutating landscape forever altered by human intrusion on open spaces that once belonged to woods and wildlife. To learn more about the process, trek to Greeley for the March 22 opening, which includes an artist talk at 6 p.m.You’ve absorbed a lot about the printmaking ethos on the Front Range since January; now it’s time to move a little closer. One of Mo’Print’s biggest events — the Mo'Print Studio and Print Tour — puts visitors face to face with artists in their studios, where they can also buy prints directly from the source, perhaps with a private lesson about how they were made. The self-guided weekend tour includes different locations each day, with handy interactive maps online here to guide the way.It’s been nearly eight years since artist Bonnie Ferrill Roman gathered 400 Colorado women artists to the grounds of the Denver Art Museum for a photo shoot inspired by a similar event in Los Angeles. It seemed like the right time to do it again to Carrie MaKenna, founder of the nascent Colorado Women’s Art Museum, which is fundraising for a brick-and-mortar home. The shoot is open to any and all women artists in the state; RSVP here to help organizers get a good estimate of how many smiling faces to expect.Saturday’s here and nothing to do? Join a crowd of your newest best friends and discover what downtown Denver has to offer, picking up freebies at businesses along the way. While it’s not strictly an art event, it’s also not just a pub crawl. For instance, organizer Castle Searcy notes that a mural tour is built into the trek, while more anarchic stops include the Shop at Matter, where there will be activist prints and bookmarks, and on the fun side, Rise Comedy has mini improv lessons and Solutions/Escapology has games. The group will meet at 1 p.m. at the British Bulldog to pick up maps and instructions; meet up again after 4 p.m. at One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis Street.