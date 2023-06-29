Last Chance to Win a Captain America Shield Signed by Stan Lee From Nonprofit Cap for Kids

Cap for Kids is a Denver nonprofit that works with children undergoing cancer treatment, providing both financial and emotional support to them and their families. The Cap in its name refers not only to the nonprofit's focal character, Marvel’s Captain America, but also serves as an acronym for who its members are: Cosplayers Against Pediatric cancer.
And Cap for Kids' story began like many of the great superhero stories do: with a team-up.
In 2015, Nathan Morimitsu met Sterling Bailey at what was still being called Denver Comic Con. Both were cosplayers — Bailey as Captain America and Morimitsu as fellow Avenger Hawkeye. And both had serious cosplaying chops. “[Bailey] dresses up like Captain America,” says Morimitsu, “and people really believe he’s Captain America. He just has that look, and he has an aura he carries with him, too.”
It was later in that same year that Bailey had the idea to start a charity for kids battling cancer, and called on Morimitsu to help assemble the team. “He’d already been doing hospital visits and talking with patients and their families, and found that there weren’t enough charities just helping people get their bills paid.”
There were already charities to help with medical expenses or to send a sick child to Disneyland. And there were a lot of nerd-themed cosplay groups who did the rounds at local hospitals, buoying the spirits of the kids, inspiring them to keep fighting the good fight. “All of which is great,” Morimitsu says. “But we felt like we could do something more.”
To date, that something more has resulted in raising over $350K, all of which has been distributed to families not only in Colorado, but all over the country. For example, in 2019 Cap for Kids helped a Denver-area family whose only option was to take their seriously ill child for life-saving treatments using a city bus. This was just before the pandemic hit, when it became evident to the world that if you’re sick, mass transit is not your best option. Cap for Kids worked with a local dealership to get the family a car, and even paid the first few months of insurance to get them started. “They were able to get their kid back and forth to treatments without putting them at greater risk,” Morimitsu beams. “That’s the sort of practical, boots-on-the-ground help that we want to keep giving.”
Nonetheless, the nonprofit is throwing a party to celebrate, one of the last big events to take place at the Hard Rock Cafe on the 16th Street Mall before it closes later in the month. Running from 8 p.m. to midnight (doors open at 7 p.m.), the July 1 Cap bash will include live entertainment from There’s an Ape for That (with an as-yet unannounced special guest), the alternative cello-rock Fort Collins band Post Paradise, and deejaying by N810, the nom-de-vinyl of Morimitsu himself. “It’s a great way to continue a great day at FAN EXPO,” Morimitsu says. “Come in costume or just enjoy the skilled cosplayers and have a fantastic time.” Tickets to the event are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and each admission includes an entry into the drawing for the shield. Additional entries for the drawing are optional, and are available at both FAN EXPO and the event itself.
“We’re sad that we won’t be able to get any more Stan signatures,” Morimitsu says, “but next year we’ll be giving away a Chris Evans-signed shield.” He adds that he and the team would love to get Anthony Mackie’s signature as well — Mackie is the new Captain America, natch — so if anyone has a connection to Mackie or his people, they’re all ears. But at least they’ll be able to continue the tradition.
“We’re so thankful to Stan Lee for getting us started,” Morimitsu says. “We’re going to keep it going in his honor, and for the kids, for years to come.”
Cap for Kids shield drawing, Hard Rock Cafe, 500 16th Street Mall, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 1. For tickets and more information, see the Cap for Kids website.