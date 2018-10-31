Review: Off-Center's Bite Size Serves Up a Theatrical Feast at BookBar

When I was eleven, someone gave me two worn, maroon volumes, both titled Sunday. Each was a treasure trove, a kind of rag bag of poems, stories about the origin of words and common phrases, cautionary tales, illustrations and anecdotes about “our beloved queen” — who happened to be Victoria. One of those anecdotes involved a beggar who, for some unknown reason, had been invited to the palace for tea. As most working people did, he poured the hot liquid into his saucer to cool and drank from there — a terrible breach of protocol. As others at the table gasped, her Majesty quietly tipped her tea into its saucer and drank with the beggar. Everything a child needed to know about manners, class, condescension, kindness and noblesse oblige was contained in that story.

Clearly the volumes had been assembled to entertain Victorian children during the stifling Sundays when they were trapped in airless, curtained rooms and couldn’t go outside to play. But what made these books absolute treasures for me was the faded blue inscription on the flyleaf of the first volume: "To little Nellie on her birthday, with love from Papa, 1896." My own father had died when I was four, and somehow it felt as if he were reaching through time with this priceless gift of knowledge, poetry, understanding and entertainment. I spent hours holding the volume to my chest and wondering if little Nellie was still alive (though very old, of course), and if I could find her and have her tell me more about her Papa.