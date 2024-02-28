Pete Davidson Adds Boulder Theater Show to Comedy Tour

Pete Davidson is embarking on his Prehab Tour — an appropriate name after a recent rehab stint — and will make a stop at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, May 18.
Tickets ($55-$75) to see the comedian, who is perhaps as well known for his A-list dating past as his tenure on Saturday Night Live, go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Davidson will perform two sets, one at 7:30 p.m. and the next at 9:30 p.m.
Davidson began doing standup around New York City in the early 2010s before landing on SNL in 2014 as one of the youngest cast members ever at the weekly show. The next year, Comedy Central filmed his first comedy special, Pete Davidson: SMD. He created and starred in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, in 2020, and currently stars in the also semi-autobiographical series Bupkis, on Peacock.
