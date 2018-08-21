Pole Dancing Across America Raises Funds for African Refugees

On Sunday, August 19, Jane Haynie, her husband, Chris, and their two kids, Ascher and Alyssa, were out enjoying Cheesman Park. Instead of bringing a dog along or a ball to throw, Haynie, who lives in Fort Collins, brought her portable dancing pole. At 8:30 a.m., she hopped on the pole and began dancing, kicking off her cross-country campaign to raise $1,000 through social media for refugees living in central Africa.

The genesis of her project came earlier this summer, when she and Chris were planning a road trip to visit her grandparents in Kentucky.

Haynie thought to herself, “What can we do to make it more interesting?” Then she thought of her friend and fellow dancer, Aimee Heckel, whose parents run a nonprofit that helps refugees in Africa called Think Humanity. Haynie, a marketing professional, decided to use her hobby of about two and a half years to raise funds for the organization.