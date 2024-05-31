Project Man Cave: Sometimes You Just Need a Bro!

"We're really trying to help men who are married, with kids, in a serious relationship, and it's hard to make a new friend," Weider says. "Allowing these guys to actually have a way to have guys' night and a way to meet other friends."



Weider, who has family in Denver, recently settled here, but that's not the only reason he chose to test Man Cave here over San Francisco, Seattle, Austin and Charlotte — all other cities with a lot of "digital transplants," people who moved there for tech jobs.



According to Weider, Colorado also tends to rank as one of the loneliest states in America.



He was also looking for a medium-sized city, because people in big cities are too spread out when the number of app users is still small, and smaller cities make it harder to find users to join the app. "We're Denver-only right now, hoping to build up the community here, get funding and then hopefully expand," he says.



The app has a retro video game and caveman vibe. Users, who are called "cavemen," select 8-bit characters for their profile avatar and customize their "man cave." In the game, they interact with other users around a bonfire; every day, the app recommends other users for them to meet.



But Man Cave moves away from swiping profile photos to find matches and arranging one-on-one meetups, which are classic features of dating apps. Instead, users have been organizing events with other users, like hiking meetups and movie nights. Weider says 90 percent of the planned meetups on the app have been reported as successful.



"We think it's much more natural to hang out in small groups," Weider says. "That's how we can actually get to know each other, make a friend and have a deep conversation."

Weider points to national data from the Survey Center on American Life indicating that one in five men report having no close friends.

which Weider claims makes it the first of its kind. While Facebook meetups tend to attract larger groups, Man Cave is designed for smaller groups, which is meant to help "the socially awkward person," Weider says. BFF tends to only match people one on one, and Hey! VINA is a women-only app.



For women who want a female-only app like Man Cave, "I would love to get there someday," Weider says.