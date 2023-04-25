Navigation
Film and TV

Red Rocks Announces 2023 Film on the Rocks and Yoga Season

April 25, 2023

Yoga on the Rocks returns.
Yoga on the Rocks returns. Denver Arts & Venues
Music isn't the only thing that brings people to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The storied venue is mounting its 24th season of Film on the Rocks as well as its eleventh season of Yoga on the Rocks, both of which are likely to sell out, notes Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts.

“It’s not officially summer in Colorado until yogis are doing downward dog at sunrise, and sunset brings up a film favorite,” he says in a statement announcing the summer season. “We couldn’t be happier to announce the return of these popular series, all of which regularly sell out and are one of Colorado’s most unique experiences.”

So be ready to grab your tickets at the Red Rocks website when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28! This season's Film on the Rocks will screen five films at the amphitheater, with a local band playing ahead of each. The season kicks off on June 12 with Raiders of the Lost Ark and will end on August 21 with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, to celebrate that film's fortieth anniversary. There will also be showings of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (June 19), Top Gun: Maverick (July 10) and Mamma Mia (July 24).

Yoga on the Rocks will return at 7 a.m. Saturdays, June through August. On June 3, 10, 17 and 24, classes will be presented by The River Yoga; July 8 and 15 classes will be offered by Buffalo + Sparrow; and July 22 and 29 and August 5 and 13 will be hosted by TruFusion. Bilingual classes happen on July 8 and 29.

And that's not the only fitness fun happening: This is also the fifth season for the SnowShape Winter Fitness Series, which aims to get winter sports enthusiasts in shape with sessions on September 16, 23 and 30, and October 7.
Emily Ferguson
