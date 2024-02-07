Review: Argylle Is a Star-Studded Spy Thriller That Loses Its Way

Argylle, the latest cinematic escapade from director Matthew Vaughn, is a globetrotting spy thriller and star-studded affair, featuring the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and the delightful Bryce Dallas Howard. It zigzags across the globe with a restlessness that both intrigues and exhausts, but, much like its protagonist, the film seems unsure of its own identity.
If you have been to a movie theater in the last six months, you probably have an idea of the plot: The trailer has been circulated ad nauseam, as I heard both my plus-one and several others at the screening complain about. But the movie's premise is tantalizing. Howard plays Elly Conway, a best-selling author whose fictional spy adventures begin to overlap with real-world espionage. Although Elly believes she has completed the latest novel in her series, her mother, played with vigor by the hilarious Catherine O'Hara, urges her not to leave the story on a cliffhanger, something she calls a "cop-out." (That insistence on avoiding cliffhangers ironically contrasts with the film’s own narrative structure, which teeters on the edge of just too many unresolved plot points.)
While on a train to visit her mother and escape her writer's block, Elly is approached by a disgruntled man named Aiden (played by Rockwell), who reveals he is a super spy sent to warn her of an impending attack. The two protagonists are positioned as bitter opposites, but, alongside Elly's cat, Alfie, they are ultimately thrust into an action-adventure set to upbeat music that your father, at least, will adore.
John Cena, who portray the fictional secret agent partners from Elly’s book, provide a dynamic on-screen presence. Their scenes, particularly a dance battle that turns into a chase through the streets of Greece with Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose, are infused with Vaughn's characteristic energy and panache. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson also bring gravitas to their supporting roles.
But despite the high-octane sequences and committed performances, much like Elly's novel, the screenplay by writer Jason Fuchs could have used another edit. The film's tagline says "the greater the spy, the bigger the lie," but a more accurate description would be: "The greater the cast, the more muddled the narrative."
Without spoiling any of the plot twists or the central mystery of who the true Agent Argylle is, the film's biggest flaw is its inability to establish a tone or genre. It’s as if Argylle is trying on different outfits: a spy thriller here, a romantic comedy there, a dash of '80s action flick for good measure. However, much like me in middle school, it never quite finds the right fit.
It’s a case of a story with too many threads, none of which are woven together tightly enough to create a cohesive narrative tapestry. Nevertheless, Vaughn's direction is infused with his signature flair for blending action with an absurd visual spectacle. It's a movie best enjoyed from the comfort of one's couch, where distractions are welcome during its more meandering moments. Argylle is ambitious but could leave you longing for a more focused tale, perhaps one that Elly Conway herself would have penned on a quiet night in with Alfie.