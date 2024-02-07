 Review: Argylle Is a Star-Studded Spy Thriller That Loses Its Way | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Review: Argylle Is a Star-Studded Spy Thriller That Loses Its Way

The greater the cast, the more muddled the narrative.
February 7, 2024
Bryce Dallas Howard in Argylle.
Bryce Dallas Howard in Argylle. Courtesy of Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures, Apple Original Films, and MARV
Share this:
Argylle, the latest cinematic escapade from director Matthew Vaughn, is a globetrotting spy thriller and star-studded affair, featuring the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and the delightful Bryce Dallas Howard. It zigzags across the globe with a restlessness that both intrigues and exhausts, but, much like its protagonist, the film seems unsure of its own identity.

If you have been to a movie theater in the last six months, you probably have an idea of the plot: The trailer has been circulated ad nauseam, as I heard both my plus-one and several others at the screening complain about. But the movie's premise is tantalizing. Howard plays Elly Conway, a best-selling author whose fictional spy adventures begin to overlap with real-world espionage. Although Elly believes she has completed the latest novel in her series, her mother, played with vigor by the hilarious Catherine O'Hara, urges her not to leave the story on a cliffhanger, something she calls a "cop-out." (That insistence on avoiding cliffhangers ironically contrasts with the film’s own narrative structure, which teeters on the edge of just too many unresolved plot points.)

While on a train to visit her mother and escape her writer's block, Elly is approached by a disgruntled man named Aiden (played by Rockwell), who reveals he is a super spy sent to warn her of an impending attack. The two protagonists are positioned as bitter opposites, but, alongside Elly's cat, Alfie, they are ultimately thrust into an action-adventure set to upbeat music that your father, at least, will adore.
click to enlarge three people eating lunch
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and John Cena in Argylle.
Courtesy of Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures, Apple Original Films, and MARV
The ensemble cast is undeniably the film’s strongest suit. Cavill and John Cena, who portray the fictional secret agent partners from Elly’s book, provide a dynamic on-screen presence. Their scenes, particularly a dance battle that turns into a chase through the streets of Greece with Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose, are infused with Vaughn's characteristic energy and panache. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson also bring gravitas to their supporting roles.

But despite the high-octane sequences and committed performances, much like Elly's novel, the screenplay by writer Jason Fuchs could have used another edit. The film's tagline says "the greater the spy, the bigger the lie," but a more accurate description would be: "The greater the cast, the more muddled the narrative."

Without spoiling any of the plot twists or the central mystery of who the true Agent Argylle is, the film's biggest flaw is its inability to establish a tone or genre. It’s as if Argylle is trying on different outfits: a spy thriller here, a romantic comedy there, a dash of '80s action flick for good measure. However, much like me in middle school, it never quite finds the right fit.
click to enlarge man lifting up woman in gold dress while dancing
Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in Argylle.
Courtesy of Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures, Apple Original Films, and MARV
The film that was initially introduced is likable — a somewhat sincere action rom-com that pairs a bewildered writer with a cocky secret agent who resembles the lead character in her book — but it can't quite deliver on that premise. Fuchs's screenplay aims to be a labyrinthine puzzle but leaves the viewer more bewildered than intrigued by confusing twists. And with the film clocking in at over two hours and nineteen minutes, what could have been a crisp, engaging narrative becomes a drawn-out affair.

It’s a case of a story with too many threads, none of which are woven together tightly enough to create a cohesive narrative tapestry. Nevertheless, Vaughn's direction is infused with his signature flair for blending action with an absurd visual spectacle. It's a movie best enjoyed from the comfort of one's couch, where distractions are welcome during its more meandering moments. Argylle is ambitious but could leave you longing for a more focused tale, perhaps one that Elly Conway herself would have penned on a quiet night in with Alfie.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Soggy Doggies at Fourth Annual Goldens in Golden

Animals

Soggy Doggies at Fourth Annual Goldens in Golden

By Brandon Johnson
Arapahoe Basin Has Been Sold, Long Live A-Basin!

Outdoors

Arapahoe Basin Has Been Sold, Long Live A-Basin!

By Abigail Bliss
Ten Things to Do for Black History Month In and Around Denver

Arts & Culture News

Ten Things to Do for Black History Month In and Around Denver

By Toni Tresca
Casa Bonita Serves Up Inspiration for Next Gallery's Annual Show: "How Do You Like Me Now?"

Arts & Culture News

Casa Bonita Serves Up Inspiration for Next Gallery's Annual Show: "How Do You Like Me Now?"

By Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation