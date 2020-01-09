 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The Museum of Outdoor Arts will host a major Robert Rauschenberg exhibit.EXPAND
The Museum of Outdoor Arts will host a major Robert Rauschenberg exhibit.
Museum of Outdoor Arts Hosts a Massive Rauschenberg Exhibition

Kyle Harris | January 9, 2020 | 11:21am
On the heels of the Museum of Outdoor Arts' blockbuster immersive installation Natura Obscura, next month the Englewood institution will unveil the largest exhibition of Robert Rauschenberg's art ever shown in Colorado.

Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations will include more than fifty works on loan from private and institutional collections. They span his career from 1962 to 2008, the year he died. The exhibition has been in the works for years and was originally scheduled for May 2018; it was postponed after a collector had a last-minute complication loaning the work.

“It’s an honor to host the largest public exhibition of Rauschenberg works ever to be shown in Colorado. Rauschenberg was reputed for his working style of producing art with all types of artists from every discipline,”  MOA president Cynthia Madden Leitner said in a statement announcing the show. “For the past 28 years, MOA’s Design and Build program has continued to model his example of collaboration. The program was built upon the criteria of intern groups - with an array of talents - that are charged with creating thematic exhibitions, public space environments, and performance production, together.”

The opening reception, "A Night of Rauschenberg" that runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, where guests will sample a mix of hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, desserts and some of the artist's favorite delicacies. Music will be performed by the Tin Brother Trio, and Denver printmakers Gregory Santos and Emily Moyer will offer live lithography demonstrations.

The exhibit runs Friday, February 24, through June 13, at the indoor gallery of the Museum of Outdoor Arts at the Englewood Civic Center, 1000 Englewood Parkway in Englewood.

Tickets to both the reception and the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 19, on the MOA website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

