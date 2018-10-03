Review: Four Outrageous Solos Turn Robischon Into Crazy Town

The four solos on view right now at Robischon Gallery are outrageous. Individually, they eloquently express the particular eccentricities of each artist. Together, they create an overwhelming spooky mood with various contributing themes. There are references to historical art as well as to retro and contemporary pop culture. But there’s also the raucous quality of a carnival or circus, even a tent revival, as well as a naive folk-art feel, typically with some kind of dark, even creepy, undertone.

The first — and most over-the-top — solo is John Buck: New and Recent Work. The Iowa-born Buck, who now splits his time between Bozeman and Hawaii, was already famous for his prints and wall panels of enigmatically rendered subjects, as well as sculptures of figures, their heads replaced with evocative objects, when he began to create gigantic moving contraptions a few years ago. His Robischon show opens with an enormous one, “The March of Folly,” which lays out a complex narrative, conflating ancient Greek myths with contemporary politics.

"Flying Horse," cast bronze; "The School of Paris," wood, mixed materials and motor, by John Buck. Courtesy of Robischon Gallery

“The March of Folly” has four main parts: Putin, who is depicted pulling the whole thing along while playing a tuba; the Trump Tower, with Trump looking out the window and Stormy Daniels hanging off the side à la King Kong; Laocoön, a Greek prophet being devoured by snakes, balanced on top of a Trojan Horse; and finally, a North Korean rocket manned by Kim Jong-un. The piece is constructed with scores of carvings from jelutong wood, which is very light in color in its raw state, which is how Buck has left it. Some parts are fleshed out in the round, so that they are fully dimensional, like the striding Putin, while others are done in high relief, such as the Laocoön. And the whole thing moves — though not forward, as the lineup of elements might suggest, but within itself like a giant clock. The moving parts are powered by a motor attached to leather cords that turn circles and cogs that set the action of the elements in motion. They’re surrounded by static elements in the form of facsimiles of bones that have been arranged on the floor around the sculpture. Clearly, this machine leads to death.