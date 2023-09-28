Rocky Mountain National Park Could Be Closed by Federal Shutdown

The sound of hundreds of elk bugling at Rocky Mountain National Park is nothing compared to the moans and groans that could soon be coming from northern Colorado's tourism industry. Fall — with all that bugling echoing off autumnal mountain scenery — is one of the busiest times of the year at the park, which draws hikers, elk lovers and leaf-peepers alike. But it could close on October 1 if the federal government shuts down, drying up the flow of visitors...and their dollars.
Ten years ago, a partial government shutdown cost the area about $5 million before then-Governor John Hickenlooper joined other governors in coughing up cash in order to keep national sites in their states open until the government got back to work. In the case of Colorado, Hickenlooper anted up $362,700 in state funds to get furloughed National Park Service employees back to work at Rocky Mountain National Park for ten days.
There are more than 400 national parks across the country, including four in Colorado: the Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde and Black Canyon of the Gunnison, along with Rocky Mountain National Park. All could close if the government shuts down, since there would be no federal workers to keep them open.
Would Governor Jared Polis pay to keep Rocky Mountain National Park open? He supported Hickenlooper's move a decade ago, when the area had already been hit hard by floods. And he'll be in that part of the state later today, September 28, when he presents the Governor's Awards for Outstanding Tourism Efforts at the annual state tourism conference.
Rocky Mountain National Park refers all questions about the impact of a potential shutdown to the National Park Service, which is hosting a press call later today. In the meantime, it says only this: "NPS doesn’t have anything to offer at this time."
Start the bugling.