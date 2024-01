See Performance Art, Feminist Art, Prison Art and More in Denver and Beyond

click to enlarge Eriko Tsogo, “Yellow Terror BBQ Gourmet NFT SauceSignature Da Fire’ Extra Spicy Bold & Sassy goes whoosh!” 2023, barbecue. Courtesy of the artist

Yana Payusova, "Woman in Motion." Yana Payusova

Artwork by Hector Castillo Courtesy of University of Denver Prison Arts Initiative

Jivan Lee: "Northeast (Happy Birthday)," 2019, oil paint. Jivan Lee, courtesy of the William Havu Gallery

Barbara Veatch, "Ellipsoid." Barbara Veatch

Jennifer Pettus, "Tease" (detail), mixed media. Jennifer Pettus

William Henry Jackson, "Veta Pass, Colorado, 1882." William Henry Jackson, courtesy of Longmont Museum

Jamie Stamm. "Croco Dykes." Jamie Stamm

LA Samuelson performs within a sculpture. Photo: Laura Conway

Art spaces of all sizes, from museums to co-op galleries, level up with new shows and interesting viewpoints this weekend, though some might require a bit of a ride to reach.Time for a road trip? If not, head straight to your corner co-op. Or check out more choices below:Performance art is personal art. More often than not, it takes the form of alter-ego characters who channel information or activism, superseding societal constructs that might silence the artist otherwise. It’s about letting it all hang out, going out on a limb, telling stories and hitting home in bizarre, extreme, hilarious, ugly, ritualistic and sad human ways. Seven multidisciplinary artists — Tobias Fike, Noa Fodrie, Laura Lee Shill, Louis Trujillo, Eriko Tsogo and the team of Sherry Wiggins and Luís Filipe Branco — were selected to help unpack the possibilities of performance art at BMoCA in, an exhibition made possible through the mixed use of photography, video, painting and installation. For further insight, BMoCA curator Jane Burke will lead a March 14 panel discussion on the use of technology and digital media to create performative personae, something we’ll see more of as tech overtakes the art world.The Pattern and Decoration art movement rose in the mid-'70s in response to cold Minimalism and Conceptualism, interpretive styles dominated by male artists, and more specifically as a feminist retort championed by painters Joyce Kozloff and Valerie Jaudon, though there were also male artists in the fold. Inspired by the beauty and rich patterning in the decorative arts, seen in everything from quilts, embroidery and wallpaper to tile and mosaics, the movement has survived disregard by critics, reappearing now in, opening at the Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery at UCCS in Colorado Springs. Jackie Gendel, Lovie Olivia, Yana Payusova, Alexis Pye and Keer Tanchak, the five artists in the exhibition, use decorative craft and patterning techniques to portray the human figure.In 2021, Boulder-based artist Sarah McKenzie, known for her large-scale studies of architectural environments, was pulled to work with the incarcerated through the University of Denver Prison Arts Initiative, while also continuing to explore the lines and angles of the prison environment in her own paintings.offers an opportunity to view the results of those intermingled projects, pairing McKenzie’s finished works with artwork and personal writings by the prisoners themselves.William Havu Gallery celebrates all things natural in three new shows opening this weekend, beginning with the rich, painterly regional landscapes of feature artist Jivan Lee, who builds his scenery with thick dabs of color to create oil paintings that nearly jump off the wall in veils of blue shadows and pure light. Also in the house is Margaret Kenway Haydon, whose cast porcelain branches, bees and floating sturgeon are piled like bones and kindling, or spread across a wall, reminding viewers of the fragility of nature; and Ricki Klages, a versatile realist who captures groves of tree trunks, striking portraits, landscapes and fanciful figurative visions.The History Colorado Center cuts the ribbon for the new John Fielder Mezzanine Gallery with, a selection of nine photographs hand-selected from John Fielder's Colorado Collection, a 6,000-plus gold mine of Colorado landscapes Fielder gifted to the museum a year ago, before passing away last August. The first in a planned five-year run of rotating exhibitions from the collection, the show captures the stunning canyons of the Yampa, Gunnison and Dolores rivers., DAVA’s new winter show, diverges a little bit from the usual in that it’s a general community show for local K-12 artists, rather than one confined to fruits of the mentor-student model that defines the organization’s purpose. See what kinds of art the youngest generation of artists is producing while enjoying snacks and drinks at the opening.Core unveils the open-entry exhibition,, juried by City of Greenwood Village Cultural Arts Manager Chris Stevens, in the main gallery. Driven by a wide-open Earth theme and open to any art discipline other than video, the show delivers a vast variety of ideas and mediums. In the Core Annex, see the spiritually derived work of Andrew Ryan Lucero.Four Edge associates claim space for new shows in the gallery. David Clark continues his mixed-media botanical still-life series, introducing oil paint to his tool box; Mark Farrell mounts a show of older works titled, inspired by the Replacements song; Harita Patel combines needlework, printmaking and poetry in thoughtful works; and Jennifer Pettus asks questions about the uneasy connections between art and craft through sculptural improvisations in fiber and everyday materials.Next members Lisa Lee Adams and Gwen Ahers contribute new shows this weekend. Adams creates organic and mixed-media works derived from nature and the imagination, while Ahers's abstract portraits of animals are inspired by Native American cultural touchstones. And artists, take note: Next is reviving its annual Casa Bonilla tribute show for another year, as people still evaluate the newly opened version of the kitschy Lakewood classic. Submissions are accepted through February 6; find all the info here is back with another season of quarterly art evenings at the Denver Art Museum, this time under the direction of visual artist Quána Madison and Denver musician Wes Watkins , on a theme of. Inspired by the exhibition All Stars: American Artists From the Phillips Collection , the evening’s cultivation of spaces begins in the Martin Building with a live-art-and-music collaboration between Madison and Watkins and takes off from there, with stopovers for continued music with Watkins and singer Venus Cruz, scenes fromwith Phamaly, Melissa Watkins’s radio play, several one-night art installations by Madison and Zachariah White, and more. Gate admission ranges from free to $22 here The Longmont Museum takes art viewers back to earlier days in Colorado history with an exhibition loaded with photographic imagery of the Colorado landscape by the likes of Carleton Watkins, William Henry Jackson and Eadweard Muybridge, as well works by female photographers and photographers of color from the same era. Selected from the collection of Michael Mattis and Judith Hochberg, the photographs are accompanied by a selection of period cameras for context.Breck Create’s winter programs are in full swing with the arrival of, an exhibition that examines rural life and issues from a queer point of view. Five artists — Ben Cuevas Janie Stamm and José Villalobos — explore aspects of family, climate change, relationships to the landscape and land management with a queer eye and personal narratives. An Arts District Campus Crawl accompanies the show’s opening reception on January 27, which includes tours of campus facilities, artist demos, family crafts and a performance by Villalobos at dusk.Besides the dedicated studio space and imperative to simply make art, RedLine offers its resident artists the gift of community, which acts as a sounding board, offering a sense of mutual empathy and positivity that can be hard to hook up with in the real world. It is an exemplary home base for artists finding direction. RedLine’s annual residents show,, echoes the many meanings of home while honoring resident artists from 2020-2022 and 2022-2024, a talented and diverse cross-section of creative folks now making their way in a post-pandemic art world. Curated this time by Jeff Lambson, director of the Emmanuel Art Gallery and CU Denver Experience Gallery at the University of Colorado Denver,is an indication of how community keeps artists all on track.