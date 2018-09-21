Songs for a New World a Small Musical With a Large Emotional Charge

Helen R. Murray begins her tenure as executive producer at the Aurora Fox with an inspiring production of Songs for a New World. This is a small musical — a four-person song cycle — that carries a large emotional charge. The show's theme unites those moments in life when we come to some kind of turning point: “Hitting a wall and having to make a choice,” according to composer Jason Robert Brown. I’m guessing the title also refers to the tragedies, comic moments and huge possibilities of America itself.

Of course, these are concepts so broad they can encompass just about anything, and Songs for a New World comprises fresh material, cabaret numbers and songs composed by Brown for other shows. Each song tells a distinct story and is complete in itself. Some of the meanings are entirely clear, others elliptical. But the entire piece is framed and united by repeating lyrics and melodies — and also, in this production, by four extraordinary performances. Leonard Barrett, Randy Chalmers, Sarah Rex and Leiney Rigg are all very different, but they interact beautifully, and their voices meld together in gorgeous harmony.

The first act is intriguing, sometimes moving, sometimes funny. “Just One Step” is usually sung by a woman but here by a man, Chalmers. He stands on a ledge, threatening suicide because he’s not getting enough attention from his wealthy partner. Chalmers evokes this manipulative petulant little beast perfectly. Another song that’s had a sex change is “She Cries.” Here — as I’ve always seen it before — a cynical, world-weary man complains he can’t leave his lover because every time he tries, she weeps, but I couldn’t get a handle on the relationship with gentle-seeming Rigg singing. Another woman, played by Rex, is offered the “Stars and the Moon” by her lovers, but opts for wealth and comes to regret it.