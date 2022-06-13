Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

There are plenty of hot times ahead, with summer just a week away. But the city is already full of free music, markets and outdoor film screenings, with more annual celebrations on the horizon. This year's Juneteenth Music Festival promises to be the biggest yet, and Pride events are rolling out, too.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week:
Great Decisions: Industrial Policy
Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., online
Join the Vail Symposium for a free Zoom discussion of industrial policy in the United States — not simply about whether to support specific companies or industries, but about trust or mistrust of the government and its ability to manage the economy and deal with a rising China. The upheaval in supply chains during the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the international economy; what policies can the United States implement to deal with trade and the economy? Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs, and the program includes a Great Decisions Briefing Book provided when you register, as well as a documentary film and group discussions. To learn more, register here.
Riverfront Park Summer Sessions
Thursday, June 16, 4 to 8 p.m.
1610 Little Raven Street
The Riverfront Park neighborhood has become a little city within the big city, where people use the green space along the South Platte for running, dog-walking and simply sitting in the sun. This summer, the community will also support a trio of fun, free, dog-friendly concert nights on the grass. The Thursday-night Summer Sessions series starts on June 16 with headliner Adi Oasis; openers Joseph Lamar and Mile High Soul Club will warm up the audience. Food trucks, an open-air bar and vendor booths add to the evening fun. Future dates are July 21 and August 18; find more info here.
Babe Walls 2022 Project: Adam’s County Pride
Babe Walls at Pride: Thursday, June 16, through June 18
Adams County Pride: Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton
The female artists of Babe Walls will be representing later in August at Standing Rock in North Dakota, but first they’re polishing their formidable mural-making skills in Brighton, as special guests of the inaugural Adam’s County Pride event. Twelve artists will create six murals over three days in Riverdale Regional Park, and you can watch them at work. On Saturday, they’ll finish up and help the LGBTQ community of Adams County celebrate Pride with water activities, drag shows and more fun in the sun. Learn more here.
Silverton Arts Festival: An Avalanche of Arts
Friday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Notorious Blair Street, Silverton
What started as a gold-mining strike deep in the San Juans made its real fortune as Silverton, which kept pulling silver from the mountains until the silver market went bust. Now it’s a tourist town and famous for being the end of the road for travelers on the nail-biting Million Dollar Highway or passengers on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. While the scenery alone is enough reason to visit, there will also be lovely things created by humans at the Silverton Arts Festival, which highlights the town's status as a remote creative district. Admission is free; find details here.
Victor Gem and Mineral Show/Oddities Alley
Victor Gem and Mineral Show: Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North Third Street
Oddities Alley: Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monarch Hotel
There’s gems in them thar hills — and oddities, too. The historic gold-mining town of Victor has retooled itself as a tourist attraction, a destination of its own or a side trip from nearby Cripple Creek. The annual three-day gem show is mostly an outdoor affair for rock hounds; this year, the Monarch Hotel is also hosting Oddities Alley, an indoor exhibit of arcane artifacts, including potions, creatures both taxidermied and stored in jars, bones, skulls, preserved insects and other side-show wonders; there will be performances, too. Admission to both is free; find out more about Oddities Alley here, and the gem show here.
Glamp AF Summer Market
Friday, June 17, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, noon to 6 p.m.
Dairy Block, 1801 Wynkoop Street
Dairy Block is partnering with American Field to host the second annual Glamp AF Summer Market over three weekends this summer. Each Glamp AF Market will celebrate all things outdoors – from Rocky Mountain camping and hiking to summer road trips, featuring a curated selection of outdoor and lifestyle goods by top Colorado merchants. There will also be live music, food and drink specials and pop-up bars. Find out more here.
Juneteenth Music Festival
Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, noon to 8 p.m.
Welton Street
Juneteenth will be bigger than ever this year, with dozens of music acts, food trucks and other vendors lining the historic Welton Street corridor to mark the annual observation of the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned they were free. Admission is free; find out more here.
Colorado Poetry Rodeo 2022
Saturday, June 18, 1 to 11 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
The 24-hour marathons are long gone, but the 33th Colorado Poetry Rodeo, aka “Podeo,” is back in the saddle, with ten straight hours of communal poetizing by old-school and new-school artists alike. Podeo kicks off at 1 p.m. with a tribute to poets lost by the literary community, followed by presentations from die-hard Podeo host Roseanna Frechette and a group of pre-assigned readers. Then it's open mic time, with ten-minute slots available from 3 to 8 p.m., with a poetry slam at 8:30 p.m. and an Art Compost improv jam led by SETH to wrap it all up. A $5 donation at the door is suggested, but no one will be turned away.
RidgeFest and Wheat Ridge Maker Faire
Saturday, June 18, 2 to 8 p.m.
The Green on 38th, 7101 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
RidgeFest, Wheat Ridge’s annual town block party, is fairly folksy, with a food-truck fleet, Swallow Hill’s musical-instrument petting zoo, brews and sips, chalk art and a kids’ zone, including a human Hungry Hungry Hippos game. But it will get an update, courtesy of the volunteer-powered community nonprofit Localworks: The Wheat Ridge Maker Faire, a different kind of arts-and-crafts show that makes room for tech projects, arty inventions, handmades and the products of tinkering in the garage — because that’s what makers do. RidgeFest is free; find information here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]