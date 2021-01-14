Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

In a usual year, this week in January would see a calendar filled with events connected to the National Western Stock Show and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But this is not a usual year. Most MLK events have moved online; find out more about Denver's MLK lineup here, and Aurora's here. And Honoring the Legacy has corraled Stock Show entertainment.

While the Phipps IMAX Theater is reopening, local stages remain dark — but both Buntport and Theater 29 are debuting enlightening online entertainment this week. Keep reading for ten of the best things to do around town (and don't miss our list of free events here).



Anthony Grimes: The Future of Making America a True Democracy

Thursday, January 14, 7 to 8 p.m.

Native Denverite Anthony Grimes pursues polymathic interests — from filmmaking to public speaking — on the national level, but they all intersect in his clear-eyed penchant for political activism. Grimes knows a thing or two about how to build a better democracy in the U.S., making him a fine choice for History Colorado’s This Is What Democracy Looks Like speaker series. Grimes will share his egalitarian ideas and views virtually via Zoom; learn more and reserve tickets, $5 to $15, in advance here.

Phipps IMAX Theater Reopening

Friday, January 15

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Last week the DMNS reopened the Planetarium; this week the IMAX Theater returns, taking the audience to the middle of the action to explore the newest frontiers in science and some of nature’s wildest places on a three-story-high screen. The lineup includes Hidden Pacific 3D, Into America’s Wild 3D and Superpower Dogs 3D; get the complete schedule and ticket prices here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Business Awards Luncheon

Friday, January 15, noon

On January 17, 1986, the first Martin Luther King Jr. Business Social Responsibility Awards luncheon was held, the same year the annual Marade kicked off in Denver. For the thirtieth annual presentation of the awards, the name was changed to the Martin Luther King Jr. Business Awards. The awards luncheon is now sponsored by fourteen civic organizations and chambers of commerce, and although this year's version will be virtual, the mission remains the same: to honor the people and places who live up to MLK's ideals. Registration starts at $10; find out more here.

"Hope Onto Many"

Debuts Friday, January 15, 6 p.m.

Boulder Ballet presents the debut of a five-minute original dance film created by Lance Hardin and Ray Bailey TV, with music by Michael Shulze, in collaboration with Chautauqua in the fall of 2020. It will be released on January 15 and can be streamed through January 31; tickets are donation-based, and all funds go to support Boulder Ballet. Find out more here.

Theater 29

LOOK: Video Plays for Uncertain Times

Begins Friday, January 15, 7 p.m.

Theater 29 and the Lulubird Project have assembled a group of video plays by Iliana Lucero Barron, James Brunt, Tami Canaday, Collin Hood, Amber Irish, Melissa Lucero McCarl, Pamela Nocerino and Matthew Schultz. The theme and parameters of LOOK were devised by Theater 29 creative director Lisa Wagner Erickson to reflect and incorporate pandemic-prescribed means of communication. “I am impressed with how the playwrights and theater artists have incorporated handheld devices into the creative process, using cell phones to rehearse and block their respective video-plays,” says Erickson. The collection will debut at 7 p.m. January 15 at theater29denver.com. The show is free to watch, but Theater 29 encourages you to donate to the Denver Actors Fund.

Cabaret De Profundis or How to Sing While Ugly Crying

Begins Friday, January 15, 7 p.m.

Buntport Theater Company wasn't able to open this dark-comedy, cabaret-style show last March. Originally created in collaboration with composer/performer Nathan Hall, the script was adapted for the screen and filmed in October (with the crew distanced and masked); now Buntport and Hall are finally sharing the work with audiences. The show debuts on January 15; unlimited viewings are available at $20 per household. Find out more at Buntport.com.

Stories on Stage: American Drag

Friday, January 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Whether the audience is in grade school or hurtling toward retirement, drag queens and kings — who know how to bump and grind a plot — are the best storytellers. As Stories on Stage’s season continues virtually, the literary reading series veers from the usual this month to mine that special brand of wit and humor with American Drag, a program featuring stage-ready Denver drag masters and mistresses Shirley Delta Blow, Miss Zarah and Brody Danger. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry — and you’ll get all this and more for the discounted price of $15; reserve tickets in advance here to receive the streaming link.

Virtual Orchid Showcase

Saturday, January 16, through January 22

Orchid collectors look forward each year to the annual orchid show at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a jaw-dropping display of delicate blooms. But after COVID-19 changed everything, the event had to be canceled in 2021 — almost. Though it won’t be the same experience, it’ll still be a beautiful one: The Virtual Orchid Showcase, which will be spread ingeniously over the DBG’s social media platforms, not only promises growing tips, trivia and a kaleidoscopic view of rare orchids, but also people at home a chance to share images of their own otherworldly specimens with the online audience via Twitter on Sunday, January 17. Learn more here.

Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret

Saturday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Opera on Tap has been hosting an installment of its apocalypse cabaret every month; the theme for January is "Here's Hoping." The show is under an hour, and interactive: You can chat with the performers. It's free to watch on Facebook, but donations are definitely accepted to keep the shows going and help the group's singers through tough times. Join in here.

Consumed: Tales Inspired by the Wendigo

Sunday, January 17, 6 p.m.

From desolate snowy mountains and apocalyptic wastelands to New York's sex clubs and virtual encounters, the Denver Horror Collective brings you visions of horror inspired by the Wendigo. Headliners Steve Rasnic Tem (Lakewood resident and winner of the Bram Stoker, International Horror Guild, and British Fantasy Awards) and Dana Fredsti (author of the Plague Town trilogy), along with Colorado dark scribes P.L. McMillan and Christophe Maso, will read excerpts from their Consumed stories set to chilling video and unnerving musical backgrounds; other contributors will discuss their works. The event is free; get the Zoom link through DenverHorror.com.

and a plan-ahead bonus:



Time Travel Tuesdays: Retro Film Series

Debuts Tuesday, January 19

The Aspen Historical Society and Aspen Film present a new retro film series featuring historic looks at Aspen. The lineup debuts on January 19 with Aspen Before Lifts (1945/46) and Until We Meet in Aspen (1949); sign up for one date for a suggested donation of $10, or get the eight-show series for $60. Learn more at aspenhistory.org.



Know of other great events around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com; we'll be updating this list through the weekend.