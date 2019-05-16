Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Nine Free)

This weekend is full of good times connected with good causes, along with plenty of community. Park Hill will host its sixth annual arts festival, the farmers' market returns to Old South Pearl Street, and Anythink Wright Farms in Thornton will host a civic gathering. You can also join a Jeep poker run and catch YaSi's new video on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse. Keep reading for the ten best events around town over the next few days...nine of them free!

Glitter Kitty: Lisa Frank Roll 18+

Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Exdo Event Center

$5 or $10

Unicorns are in right now, so it shouldn't be difficult to find something to wear to this Lisa Frank-themed roller-skating event. Grab your brightest spandex and pile your hair in a high pony and roll over to the Exdo Event Center, which is transformed into a roller rink each month. DJ Soup will be playing a mix of old-school classics that will take you back to birthday parties at Skate City as well as current jams. Tickets are $5 in advance and at the door before 9 p.m.; admission is $10 after 9 (skate rental is included). Visit Roll Denver's website to fill out a waiver and to buy tickets.

2019 Park Hill Art Festival

Opening Friday, May 17, 3 to 8 p.m.

4819 East Montview Boulevard

Free

The Park Hill neighborhood is gearing up for the sixth annual Park Hill Arts Festival, which celebrates both art and community. The fest will kick off with carnival-themed acts on Friday, including a comedic juggler, chainsaw- carving artist and Mr. Blank Slate, a living statue wearing blank canvas that you can turn into art garments. After that, you can continue to paint the town from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. There will be art to purchase all weekend, and you have a chance to win a $1,000 festival shopping spree. For a complete schedule, visit the Park Hill Art Festival's website.

StretchLab Grand Opening

Friday, May 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

StretchLab, 3201 East Second Avenue

Free

Dina Silverman, who'd undergone years of physical therapy for tennis injuries that might have been prevented by proper and frequent stretching, is opening Denver's first StretchLab, a concept that started in California in 2015. StretchLab offers many different kinds of stretches, from fifty-minute, one-on-one, head-to-toe deep- stretching to group stretching sessions led by trained flexologists. To mark its opening, the studio will be offering free sessions all weekend, starting Friday and continuing from 2 to 5 p.m. both Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. Try assisted stretching to see if it might help your fitness routine; prizes, snacks and drinks will be available.

Art on High: A Free Neighborhood Art Show

Friday, May 17, 7 p.m. to midnight

Mile High House, 1455 High Street

Free

Denver residents are transforming their 123-year-old home into an art gallery and inviting the public inside to enjoy local art and mingle with artists. The Mile High House will be split into two galleries, and will also boast a collaboration station and photo booth as well as live music; guests are encouraged to bring their own instruments for impromptu jam sessions. At 10 p.m., local comedians will take over the living room to close out the night out with laughter. Light refreshments will be provided; admission is free, but this house party is 21+. For a list of artists, comedians and musicians who will be on hand, visit the Facebook Event Page for Art on High.

Civic Saturday

Saturday, May 18, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Anythink Wright Farms

Free

With everything that has been going on the world, Anythink Library decided to host its first Civic Saturday at its Wright Farms location in Thornton as a chance to bring people from all walks of life together. The focus will be on "neighbors," as community members share written work, art and songs depicting what it means to be a neighbor; there will also be a discussion of the same topic. Refreshments will be served and will admission is free, registration is encouraged at the Civic Saturday event page on the Anythink Libraries website.

2019 Go Topless Day Poker Run

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12600 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Free

Let it all hang out at the twelfth annual Go Topless Day — when Jeeps, at least, will flip their lids. The fun begins with "Jeeps and Java" at the RMH Group Office main lot, where you can get your coffee fix as well as your first card in the quest for the best poker hand. From here, you'll head out to five more locations where vendors, non-profit organizations and Jeep supporters will be handing out cards and information. You'll need to turn in your hand by 3 p.m. at Wrigley's Chicago Bar & Grill, where the awards ceremony and drawing will take place. The event is free, but a $20 donation could give you the upper hand in a "wild-card" re-draw.

Station Sensation Street Festival

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sky Ridge Light Rail Station, 9941 Trainstation Circle

Free

The Southeast Rail Line Extension (SERE) is officially opening, with stops at Lone Tree City Center, RidgeGate Parkway and Sky Ridge Station. To celebrate the expansion of the light-rail line, Sky Ridge Station will host a free street festival with live music from the Tivoli Club Brass Band and Highlands Ranch High School Falcon Jazz Man, as well as a magic show and a watermelon-eating contest. For a full schedule of the festivities, visit RidgeGate's events page.



EXPAND The Pearl Street Farmer's Market returns this Sunday. Linnea Covington

Pearl Street Farmer's Market Opening Day

Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Old South Pearl Street

Free

Farmers' market season is in full swing, and the market on Old South Pearl Street joins the lineup this weekend. For its first event of the year, the theme is "Homesteading in the Hood," with an emphasis on sustainability and living off the land, with vendors that complement that focus...as well as the usual lineup of crafts, food you can eat on the spot, and live entertainment. The market continues every Sunday through through November 17, with different themes through the season.

EXPAND Try some vegan goodies this weekend. Nooch Vegan Market

Worldwide Vegan Bake Sale

Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nooch Vegan Market

Free

Every year vegans around the world run bake sales that benefit organizations helping animals; last year's Denver bake sale raised money for the Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig's Roost, a shelter for farmed birds. For the 2019 event, tents selling baked goods will be lined up outside Nooch on West Ellsworth; there will also be food trucks giving 10 percent of their proceeds to the cause. This is your chance to buy/eat good food for a good cause.

YaSi: Issues Video Release Party

Sunday, May 19, noon to 4 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Free

Everything is better on the big screen; now you can catch YaSi's music video for her single "Issues" on a major screen with surround sound. Denver artist YaSi blends together hip hop, R&B and pop to create unique sounds accompanied by pungent lyrics. The video will shown at 2 p.m.; before and after that there will be tunes spun by DJ Five8 as well as rare merch and drinks for sale.



Know of an event that belongs on this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.