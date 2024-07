The Best Art Events and Openings This Weekend in Denver and Beyond

click to enlarge Rita Bhasin, “Tapestry,” mixed media on canvas. Rita Bhasin, courtesy BRDG Project

click to enlarge Coyote art by Sarah Tenney and Jeane Michelle Warner Green's “Ancestral Paper Dolls on Lichen,” acrylic on canvas. Sarah Tenney and Jeane Michelle Warner Green

click to enlarge Craig Robb, “Listen to the Wind,” wood, steel, acrylic, butterfly and spoon. Craig Robb

click to enlarge Browse the booths at the Keystone River Run Village Art Festival. Courtesy Howard Alan Events

click to enlarge An installation in parts by David Wiseman for Biophilia at the Denver Art Museum. Courtesy Denver Art Museum

click to enlarge John Hecker, "Tattoo Dreams." John Hecker, courtesy Dash Events

Another week, another art show to view: It’s easy at the BRDG Project — where three diverse new exhibitions are opening — or out in the open, where art and craft shows proliferate in town and up in the hills. Lexy Ho-Tai unveils soft-sculpture and puppetry work conducted with PlatteForum’s ArtLab interns, and Cherish Marquez and Holly Norbeck bring you a hot and sweaty costume contest and art show at the Evans School.It certainly sounds — and looks — like summer out there…BRDG Project debuts three separate exhibitions, beginning with a solo in the main gallery,, from Brayden Espinosa, a young painter with a natural eye for intuitive abstraction and an inquisitive propensity for working in mixed media. Seasoned artists Rita Bhasin, who works in still life and landscapes, and Sangeeta Reddy, a Modernist specialist dividing time between abstract and stylized landscape painting, bring global views to the east gallery. Finally, Jared David Paul offers a series of drawings in the central gallery, some of them burnt. They date back to the pandemic days and were created with a sense of urgency and an international toolbox of influences.In Art Gym’s main gallery, painters Jeane Michelle Warner Green and Sarah Tenney team up for, a contrasting but copacetic pairing of storytelling paintings, shadowboxes and wall constructions: Green’s are dreamy sojourns in nature and self-actualization, and Tenney displays active children and wild animals (foxes in particular), telling tales of survival and inter-species connections. Catie Michel takes over the Leyden Jar space with, a loving and continuing collection of platinum-palladium portraits of women and nonbinary subjects, which seem to glow with inner light, though they are predominantly black and white.One can only imagine how much fun self-described “goopey” artist Lexy Ho-Tai and her ArtLab interns had creatingat PlatteForum. Ho-Tai works in soft sculpture, assemblage, costuming, fiber art, puppet-making and animation, all practices where the imagination soars, with giggles, smiles and personal insights all around. For a more complete story, come back for an artist talk with Ho-Tai, when visitors can “loosen up your human suits” for a while.As member exhibitions at Pirate commence and those nearby at Edge prepare to close, the two galleries in 40 West will intermingle with a summer celebration of co-op unity and local-art appreciation. New at Pirate are new sculptures of wood, metal, LED lights and assorted surprises by Craig Robb, as well as Janine Thornton, who is pondering creation stories through art with guest Hyde Chrastina in the Treasure Chest. Edge member shows by Kelly Pierce and Gail Wagner close Sunday.As the summer heat continues, a quick trip to higher climes might afford slightly lower temperatures. Consider the Keystone River Run Village Art Festival, a juried display of fine art and craft in the resort village. The spread includes jewelry, paintings, assemblage, sculpture, photography, fiber art, ceramics, art glass, wine (the art is on the labels) and more, along with live music, food, mountain views and fresh air.Let feature artists Kayla Marque and Christine Nguyen help you see the current DAM exhibition,, in new and entertaining ways, with help from a talented batch of creative friends during Untitled: Artist Takeover’s quarterly Friday night at the museum. Marque will be vocalizing with the Midheaven Quartet and Homecoming at different times of the evening, while Nguyen has installed a display and video loops of her cosmic artworks. Other highlights include an offbeat tour ofwith new-media artist/curator Kiah Butcher, an interactive sound bath with Cal Duran, hands-on art workshops and dance performances, and Stowaway Kitchen will prepare super-fresh small bites — modeled after the Japanese kaiseki meal, a traditional Japanese tasting course — for hungry visitors. Untitled events are included in the regular museum admission price (details above).On the wilder side, artists Cherish Marquez and Holly Norbeck commingled to curateat the Evans School Building, a one-night summer pop-up art party and paean to that trashy overarching theme. Along with art by eleven artists, the evening comes with dollar hot dogs and hours of dancing, interrupted by a Hot Sweat Fit Contest at 8 p.m., a judging of the hottest, sweatiest garb in the house (“all creative interpretations will be game”). There’s a $50 gift card to Awakening Boutique for the winner.Another outdoor art show, the annual Cheesman Park Art Fest by Dash Events returns to the park this weekend, bringing more than 150 artists to the grounds with a curated selection of handmade, American-made art and craft. Enjoy food vendors and live music, along with make-and-take crafts for kids; it’s a public park, so leashed dogs are allowed, but keep in mind that the booths line the park’s hot asphalt park roads. Fido might be happier at home.