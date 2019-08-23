The Northside Will Move to Denver's Northside in September

Did you miss getting tickets to The Northside, Bobby LeFebre's play about changing Denver? It's back for a second encore this weekend, with three performances August 23 through August 25 at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive. Those shows all sold out quickly, though.

Still, you're not out of luck.

LeFebre and Tony Garcia, executive artistic director of Su Teatro, just announced that the show is moving to Denver's actual Northside next: It will be produced at North High School on September 13 and 14, and then will land at La Raza Park for a special outdoor performance on September 28. Watch for details at suteatro.org.

It's been a big year for Su Teatro, which has had a series of hit shows focusing on Denver's Chicano culture, and has also collected a string of major awards. And its big year just got bigger: Su Teatro received a grant that could total $100,000 from the New England Fund for the Arts as part of its National Theater Project Creation & Touring Program for Interview With a Mexican, its adaptation of Gustavo Arellano’s Ask a Mexican column into play form; the money will be used to send the production around the country starting next spring.

But first, Garcia will be taking The Northside to North High, LeFebre's alma mater. And it's been a big year for LeFebre, too: This summer, he was named Colorado's eighth poet laureate.

"Bobby LeFebre has an amazing ability to empower and connect communities through the wisdom of his words; that is why we are confident he will make a fantastic poet laureate,” Governor Jared Polis said in a statement announcing his appointment. “He embodies the spirit of a ‘Colorado for All’ where everyone is included. I know he will be a strong advocate for the arts and art education as a way to bring us together.”

Especially on the Northside in September.