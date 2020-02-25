Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This week, Denver's literary scene will explore everything from art to alcoholism, from writing to women’s wisdom. And there’s a little homegrown teen reading thrown in, too, because reading is fundamental. Here are your five best literary bets for the next seven days.

Thomas “Detour” Evans, Be the Artist

Tuesday, February 25, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Denver artist and all-around creative Thomas “Detour” Evans brings his new book, Be the Artist: The Interactive Guide to a Lasting Art Career, to the Boulder Book Store for a discussion and signing. (Read our interview with Evans about his book.) It’s a work designed to help up-and-coming creatives educate themselves on essential yet seldom-suggested strategies for navigating a life — and a successful career — in the art world. Tickets are $5, and are good for a $5 discount off the purchase of this book or any other on the day of the event.

Holly Whitaker, Quit Like a Woman

Friday, February 28, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

BookBar welcomes Holly Whitaker, CEO of Tempest (formerly Hip Sobriety) and author of the new book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol for a discussion and signing. She’ll be appearing with Colorado author Annie Grace (This Naked Mind: Control Alcohol, Find Freedom, Discover Happiness, and Change Your Life). While you’re there, celebrate the joys of not drinking with a special shrub mocktail special, created in collaboration with rockymountainvinegar.

EXPAND Authorhouse

K. Emerson, Zorah: The Adversaries

Saturday, February 29, 1 p.m.

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

960 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

Free

Colorado writer K. Emerson launches his new YA fantasy series Zorah: The Adversaries with a signing at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore on Colorado Boulevard. With humanity on the brink of extinction, what can a teenage boy do? Team up with an ancient subterranean civilization to restore the planet, that’s what — or at least it’s a start.

EXPAND Scribner

Carol Sklenicka, Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer

Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Carol Sklenicka’s 2009 book Raymond Carver: A Writer’s Life was named one of that year’s ten best books by the New York Times Book Review. Now she returns to the form with Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer, with the same meticulous research and vivid storytelling, this time focusing on writer Alice Adams’s career set against the turbulence of the 1960s. The Historic Tattered Cover LoDo hosts this book talk and signing, which is free and open to the public.

EXPAND Portfolio

Romi Neustadt, You Can Have It All, Just Not at the Same Damn Time!

Monday, March 2, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$22

Best-selling author Romi Neustadt (Get Over Your Damn Self) brings her second self-help book to the Tattered Cover for a discussion and signing. You Can Have It All, Just Not at the Same Damn Time! provides a no-BS blueprint for women to help them figure out what to focus on and what not to do — including how saying yes to everything actually means saying no to your own goals, dreams and truest self. Tickets to the event are $22 and include a copy of the book and a place in the signing line.

