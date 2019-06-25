Book It: The Six Best Literary Events This Week

As June comes to a close, the lit scene in Denver could not be more diverse in terms of topics. Decluttering. Therapists. Stories both spoken and on the page. Literary festivals in the mountains and fantasy/sci-fi signings right here in town. Here are your best bets for the coming week, literature lovers.

EXPAND Sourcebook

Tracy McCubbin, Making Space, Clutter Free

Thursday, June 26, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

A recent poll from House Beautiful says that sudden sensation Marie Kondo’s method doesn’t actually work for 80 percent of the people who try it. Author Tracy McCubbin, a “high-profile clutter exorcist” and owner of Los Angeles's number-one organizational company, dClutterfly, suggests the reason why in her new book, Making Space, Clutter Free: The Last Book on Decluttering You’ll Ever Need. Turn a new page on wiping out the overwhelming mess of unused items and conquering what McCubbin calls the "seven emotional clutter blocks" at this free book discussion and signing.

EXPAND Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Lori Gottlieb, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone

Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Lori Gottlieb is a New York Times best-selling author, a national advice columnist (she writes the "Dear Therapist" feature for The Atlantic), and a noted psychotherapist, all of which led her to write the hilarious, thought-provoking and insightful book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed. Now being developed for an ABC television series starring Eva Longoria, the book explores the world of therapists, from their own patients to their own psychiatric care. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at a counselor’s world, in which the questions they’re being asked are sometimes the very questions those counselors are asking for themselves. As her Denver stop on a national tour, Gottlieb brings her new book to BookBar for a sure-to-be popular reading and signing.

UNSENT Denver

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Savoy at Curtis Park

2700 Arapahoe Street

$10-$15 at the door

Back by popular demand, UNSENT returns to Denver for some summer fun in the storytelling tradition of Mortified and The Moth. Brave souls take the mic to share a text, email or letter that they wrote….but never sent. Or wish they never sent. The stories are true, the cringing is real; it’s a live show that will also be recorded for a podcast. Advance tickets are $10 and include a free beer; beer-less tickets are $15 at the door. Drinks start at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m., and the after-party is at 9:30 p.m. And be warned: Said party will continue “until the wheels fall off.” Protect your wheels, people.

Split Lip Press

Jennifer Wortman,This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love.

Saturday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop

1515 Race Street

Free

Join Lighthouse in celebrating the release of Jenny Wortman's new fiction collection This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love. with a reception, reading and signing. The book is chock-full of short story goodness both long-form and flash, and explores love — sexual, platonic, filial and beyond — in all its gritty and beguiling forms. Wortman will read from the book alongside fellow writers Susanna Donato and Dino Enrique, each of whom will be reading from their own work.

Erika T. Wurth is one of the keynote speakers at GEOCON 2019. Facebook

GEOCON (Georgetown Indie Con) 2019

Friday through Sunday, June 28-30

Georgetown Heritage Center

809 Taos Street, Georgetown

$100 to $150

Head up into the mountains to join other writers and readers at a writers' retreat in the Rocky Mountain National Historic Landmark District town of Georgetown. GEOCON was created to support independent authors and help them successfully publish, connect with, and learn from established authors and industry professionals in an intimate environment. This year’s keynotes come from Colorado literary luminaries Erika Wurth (Buckskin Cocaine), David Hicks (Director of the Mile-High MFA at Regis and author of White Plains), and Erika Krouse (Contenders and Come Up and See Me Sometime). Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

EXPAND Kevin J. Anderson and Rebecca Moesta at the Writers of the Future gala. Facebook

Kevin J. Anderson, Spine of the Dragon and Rebecca Moesta, Writers of the Future, Volume 35

Monday, July 1, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Best-selling authors and husband-and-wife writing team Kevin J. Anderson and Rebecca Moesta bring their latest sci-fi/fantasy projects to Tattered Cover LoDo for a joint reading and signing. Anderson’s new novel series starts with Spine of the Dragon: Wake the Dragon, a politically charged adventure of swords, sorcery, vengeance, and the rise of sleeping giants. Moesta comes to discuss the newest volume of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future short story collection.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.