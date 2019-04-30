Film on the Rocks Announces First Three Movies

Film on the Rocks has announced three of its 2019 movies.

Film on the Rocks has proven itself to be one of Denver's most cherished series for both movie lovers and music fans. Each year, the Denver Film Society brings blockbuster films to Red Rocks Amphitheatre and opens the shows with performances by local acts and sometimes comedians.

While the full schedule has yet to be released, the Film Society just announced the first three movies – and they're coming up fast.

The series will open on Friday, May 10, with the tear-jerking, larger-than-life Titanic, starring a baby-faced Leonardo "I'm King of the World" DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The band (still unannounced) will take the stage at 7 p.m. and the film will start at dusk. Tickets for Titanic are now on sale at AXS and cost $16 to $32.

Next up: Bohemian Rhapsody, the Academy Award-winning Freddie Mercury biopic that both captured and alienated Queen fans. You're never going to see Queen at Red Rocks, but hey, Rami Malek offers the next best thing. The screening takes place Tuesday, May 28; the as-yet-unannounced band starts at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk.

And finally (for now), Ghostbusters, the hilarious and slightly terrifying horror-comedy starring Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, will take over the Rocks on Monday, June 3, with the band starting at 7 p.m. and the movie starting at dusk.

Tickets go on sale for Ghostbusters and Bohemian Rhapsody on Saturday, May 4, at AXS.

Film on the Rocks screenings will also take place on July 1, August 5 and August 19; those titles have yet to be announced.