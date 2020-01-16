Places to Party (or Read) During Denver Public Library's Winter of Reading

Denver Public Library wants to remind you that Winter of Reading events do not require actual reading in the snow.

Denver Public Library is making it easy to start a new chapter in 2020 with its latest Winter of Reading, which runs through February 29. It’s the adult version of DPL's kids-oriented Summer of Reading, which encourages metro youth to read more by supplying them with goals, games, prizes and fun. But in the coldest months of the year, it’s the adults’ turn to read, complete library-related activities and claim their prizes. As the DPL website claims, Winter of Reading activities are “simple yet sweet.”

The directions on how you can participate (and a complete rundown of the events, of which there are many) is available on the Denver Public Library website, but the essential instructions are pretty straightforward: You pick up a brochure at any DPL location, complete five or more literary-friendly activities defined therein, bring your completed brochure back to any DPL location before the end of February, and claim your prize. And even after you get said prize, you can also enter to win a prize pack from the Tattered Cover.

Support both the library and your love of reading at any of these choice events hosted by DPL’s Winter of Reading:

Winter of Reading Book Swap and Tea Sampling

Thursday, January 16, 6 p.m.

Improper City Bar and Coffee Shop, 3201 Walnut Street

Hug a mug of tea or cup of coffee in celebration of Winter of Reading at the gorgeous Improper City Bar and Coffee Shop. Bring a book or two that you’d like to share with someone else, then find a "new to you" book that will keep you in a comfy armchair. The only catch? Registration is required. Simple enough.

Short Story Happy Hour

Friday, January 17, and Subsequent Fridays Through February

Narrative, 222 Milwaukee Street

These no-preparation-required short-story book clubs combine with Narrative's happy hour to start your weekend off right. Read the story as a group, then talk about it with a little conversation lubrication. That’s alcohol, y’all — you know, in the grand tradition of literature and whatnot. The decor at this Cherry Creek watering hole adds to the ambience.

Dangerous and Noble Things: The Poetry of Mary Oliver

Friday, January 17, 9 p.m.

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

Legendary poet Mary Oliver joined the poetic choir invisible a year ago; join fellow fans in honoring her memory and her impressive volume of work by reading aloud some select pieces from her literary legacy. Copies of poetry will be available for those who wish to read.

Silent Book Club

Tuesday, January 21, 6 p.m., the Roxy Broadway, 554 South Broadway

Wednesday, January 29, 6 p.m, the Denver Distillery, 244 South Broadway

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m., Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 West First Avenue

This is a happy hour for introverts, a book club without the homework or pressure. Bring a book you’re reading and enjoy the company of other book lovers, indulge in a drink or food, and leave with recommendations. Conversation not required, just drinking and reading and the knowledge that you were semi-social. Sort of.

Winter of Reading Kick-Off: Tea and Essential Oils

Wednesday, January 22, 6 p.m.

Ross-Barnum Branch, 3570 West First Avenue

Leftover stress from the holidays? Create your own essential oil roll-on, drink some relaxing tea and discuss what books you plan to read for Winter of Reading. The library will provide all the supplies.

Karaoke With Girls Rock Denver

Thursday, January 23, 6 p.m.

Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street

Who doesn’t like karaoke? Perform your best (or worst) rendition of your favorite song with Girls Rock Denver volunteers, sign up for Winter of Reading, and grab merch or info on supporting Denver's raddest summer camp.

Adult Story Hour and High Tea

Thursday, January 23, 6 p.m.

Byers Branch, 675 Santa Fe Drive

Listen to short stories, poems and excerpts from books chosen by the Byers staff while you enjoy high tea. (Remember to extend the pinkie while sipping.) Complete your Winter of Reading brochure to get a free mug, glass or metal straw.

Winter’s Paper Roses

Saturday, January 25, 1 p.m.

Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut Street

Nobody knows books like the Denver Bookbinding Company, so when owner Gail Lindley shows you how to turn old book pages into beautiful paper roses, you can be assured of taking home a seductive hint of springtime joy. All materials provided; registration is required.

Get Lit Pop Up Book Club at Wild Women Wine

Tuesday, January 28, 6:30 p.m.

Wild Women Wine, 1660 Champa Street

Join Wild Women Wine for the Winter of Reading edition of the Get Lit Pop Up Book Club for a discussion of Antoine Laurain's Vintage 1954. While you’re there, don’t miss the tour of Wild Women Wine’s facility.

Winter of Reading Trivia Night

Tuesday, January 28, 7 p.m.

Zuni Street Brewing Co., 2355 West 29th Avenue

Been looking for an opportunity to show off your trivia skills and bookish knowledge? DPL teams up with Geeks Who Drink to host this night of trivia, when you can challenge yourself and compete for fabulous prizes. Sign-up for Winter of Reading will be available, too, if you haven’t done that already. Ages 21 and up only.

How to Spot Fake News

Saturday, February 1, noon

Central Library, Gates Conference Room

10 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Are you puzzled about telling real news from fake news? Learn the tricks and tools that reference librarians use to evaluate the credibility of news stories. It might not be the flashiest or most fun event on the Winter of Reading schedule, but damned if it might not just be the most important.

Winter of Reading Craft: Glass Painting

Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Bear Valley Branch, 5171 West Dartmouth Avenue

Come sign up for Winter of Reading and stay to paint a glass that might make the perfect Valentine's Day gift! Glasses, supplies and sweet treats will be provided.

Fact or Fiction Game

Saturday, February 29, 2 p.m.

Ross-Cherry Creek Branch, 305 Milwaukee Street

Close out the festivities for DPL’s Winter of Reading by showing off your knowledge at this quizzy afternoon. Big fan of nonfiction and/or trivia? Prove it, and make sure that you turn in your completed brochure and collect your prize. Just under the wire there, chief, but better late than never, even in the library game.

For more information on Denver Public Library events and Winter of Reading, see the DPL website.