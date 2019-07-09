Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This is a midsummer week that's something of a Denver dream, filled with dogs, dining, literacy, the arts and sitting around in cool places talking about all of the above. Here are your five best literary bets over the next seven days.

EXPAND Sourcebooks Landmark

Andrea Bobotis, The Last List of Miss Judith Kratt

Tuesday, July 9, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Local writer and Lighthouse instructor Andrea Bobotis launches her new novel, The Last List of Miss Judith Kratt, at Tattered Cover with a reading and signing. The book weaves the present with flashback moments of a fateful evening in 1929, illuminating the dark corners of a family’s past — secrets that can last a lifetime and beyond.

EXPAND St. Martin's Griffon

Mareya Ibraham, Eat Like You Give a Fork

Wednesday, July 10, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Free

Thursday, July 11, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Author and chef Mareya Ibrahim will speak about and sign her new book Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive in a pair of appearances. The book invites readers to remake their kitchens, tastbuds, bodies and energy levels with eighty honest, easy-to-understand and forking delicious recipes. The Tattered Cover event is free; tickets to the Boulder Book Store evening are $5, and good for $5 off any purchase that day.

EXPAND Forge Books

Spencer Quinn, Heart of Barkness

Thursday, July 11, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Free

New York Times best-selling author Spencer Quinn brings the newest entry in his mystery series to Aspen Grove for a reading and signing. In Heart of Barkness: A Chet and Bernie Mystery #9, private investigator Bernie and dog Chet encounter heartache (and much worse) in the world of country music. Denver might love its dogs, but can yours solve mysteries (other than “Where did the ball go”)?

Nic Stone

Colorado Big Summer Read with Nic Stone

Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

The Colorado Big Summer Read continues with an appearance by bestselling young adult author Nic Stone, who'll discuss her breakout hit YA novel Dear Martin and how empathy plays into both the book and all of our lives. The Colorado Big Summer Read is a shared reading experience across the state for all ages; this event is meant for high school-age readers as well as older readers. For more details on the Colorado Big Summer Read, including a schedule of events for other age ranges, check out the Colorado Big Read webpage. This event is free, but registration is required.

Anselm Academic

Dr. Christopher Pramuk, The Artist Alive

Sunday, July 14, noon

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Join BookBar in celebrating the launch of Regis University professor of theology Dr. Christopher Pramuk’s The Artist Alive. The book examines classics in music, film, literature and the visual arts to explore the eternal question of art: Can it be a vehicle of hope? And are its creators modern-day prophets in society? Pramuk offers some fascinating and thought-provoking philosophical questions that seem perfect for a mid-day Sunday and a glass of wine.

