Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

With a new occupant in the White House, change is in the air. Why not get out this weekend and take a deep breath? At the same time, you can catch new exhibits...and also give thanks for some local heroes. And speaking of local heroes, don't miss the new program dedicated to Denver's Baby Doctor, which debuts on January 22, officially Dr. Justina Ford Day.

Read on for more about that, as well as nine other things to do around Denver.



Gratitude Hearts

Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trunk Nouveau, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Sometimes the smallest gestures are the sweetest, which is surely the case as the Trunk Nouveau boutique at Stanley Marketplace gears up for Valentine’s Day, just a few short weeks away. Shoppers are invited to add Gratitude Hearts, inscribed with the names of people, health workers and local businesses for which they are thankful, to a store display right up to February 14; the staff at Trunk Nouveau will then help spread the love by posting them on social media. It’s free, but Trunk Nouveau welcomes $1 donations to the Stanley’s Denver Feed It Forward GoFundMe for each dedicated heart. Find out more here.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Science Shorts

Thursday, January 21, through Sunday, January 24

Join BETC for readings of four short plays by Colorado playwrights, as well as four short talks by the scientists who inspired their work. The free Science Shorts will be streaming online starting January 21; at 4 p.m. on January 24, the scientists and playwrights will join in a panel discussion. Register here for the free programming.

Art at the Time of the Plague

Thursday, January 21, 6 p.m.

Alliance Francais Denver brings back its Café des Arts with a session on "Art at the Time of the Plague." Speaker Frédéric Pichon will talk about how the Middle Ages were hit by a series of plagues that deeply disrupted society, killing up to half the population of Europe — but people never stopped creating, a strong testimony to the human spirit of resilience. The online program is $11 for members, $16 for non-members; sign up here.



They Say It Can’t Be Done

Thursday, January 21, 6 p.m.

See the film They Say It Can't Be Done, then join in a conversation with producer Patrick Reasonover during this Vail Symposium program. The documentary profiles companies that have the potential to solve some of the world's greatest challenges, but all face a common roadblock: a regulatory system that could impede their pathway to success. During the Q&A, Reasonover will discuss whether it's time for us to imagine a new regulatory approach. Register here.

Dr. Justina Ford's 150th Birthday

Friday, January 22, noon to 2 p.m.

The Black American West Museum celebrates Dr. Justina Ford's contribution to the state with a two-hour livestreamed tribute on now what is officially Dr. Justina Ford Day. The program includes interviews with some of her remaining patients, as well as a re-enactment of Ford's only known interview and the first public display of her handwritten letter to the Colorado Medical Society that documents her delivery of 7,000 babies in her fifty-year career. Watch it on Denver Community Media on Comcast Channel 56, 57, 881 HD; find out more about the museum here.

Olde Town Arvada Pop-Up Art Market

Friday, January 22, 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Grandview Avenue, Olde Town Arvada

It’s Christmas in January for the next couple of weekends in the Olde Town Arvada shopping district, which will set up the wooden vendor huts that dotted the area in December, manned by artists, potters, jewelry makers and artisans selling wares on six afternoons in January. Sip a hot chocolate or hot toddy while you stroll, or slip inside Olde Town shops to warm up. Find info here.

Teen Anti-Hero Short-Film Festival

Friday, January 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

MCA Denver challenged high school filmmakers to make and submit micro-films, no longer than five minutes long, for its Teen Anti-Hero Short-Film Festival, emphasizing the voices of marginalized women, BIPOC and LGBTQIA “anti-heroes” through creative storytelling. A committee of teens, staff and community members juried the entries for a virtual screening; the chosen filmmakers, who each earn a $50 stipend for their trouble, will be in attendance to discuss their winning works. The all-ages program is free for all; register in advance at Eventbrite.

Virtual Civic Saturday

Saturday, January 23, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Anythink will host its fourth Civic Saturday, bringing the community together through civic engagement and tradition. The theme this round is "Facing Conflict," which will be explored through readings, poetry, music and discussion. Performers include the Reminders and poet Franklin Cruz, Participating families will be provided materials to encourage young children to engage in the conversation. Find out more here.

Apron Chronicles

Opening Saturday, January 23

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

The traveling exhibition Apron Chronicles will wrap a sixteen-year journey with a final display at History Colorado Center. The exhibit includes photography, personal narratives and one-of-a-kind aprons that hold histories from the kitchen and far beyond. Up through May 9, Apron Chronicles is included with admission to the museum; get timed-entry tickets here.

Who Is Jane Doe?

Saturday, January 23, 12:30 p.m.

If all these months of living on social media or bingeing on back-to-back TV series has left you with a bad case of short attention span, "Who Is Jane Doe?" is made for you. Hosted by local flash-fiction master Nancy Stohlman, who will read along with Jesse Coley, Claire Polders, Sally Reno, Meg Tuite and Francine Witte, the curiously titled event is an online literary celebration focused on micro-fiction: short-short stories that range in length from five to about a thousand words. It’s free to watch; RSVP on Facebook for the Zoom code.

And an anytime bonus:



In Defense of Justice in Denver, a documentary on the protest leaders charged after they demanded justice for Ellijah McClain, premiered last weekend. You can now see it here, along with a post-premiere Q&A panel with the filmmakers and protest leaders.



Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll update this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.