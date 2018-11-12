Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Denver's literary scene has a week of celebration ahead, honoring the first 25 years of quality writing in 5280 magazine, the real story behind Aspen’s Hunter S. Thompson, a bucket list of Denver must-dos, and a mammoth used-book sale at the library. On top of all that, entertainment legend Sally Field is in town to talk about her new book. With the days getting shorter, reading time is getting longer. Take advantage of these five best bets for your literary week.

Mile High Stories: 25 Years of Our Best Writing

Monday, November 12, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

The Tattered Cover Colfax hosts a celebration of Denver’s own 5280 on the occasion of the magazine's 25th anniversary and the release of an anthology of the publication's best long-form writing. The collection is called Mile High Stories. From a haunting tale of a detective searching for a lost girl to an investigation that was instrumental in helping a man get released from prison, these artfully crafted narratives paint a vivid picture of life in and around Denver for the past quarter-century.

EXPAND PublicAffairs

Timothy Denevi, Freak Kingdom

Tuesday, November 13, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Tim Denevi brings his detailed account of gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson to the downtown Tattered Cover. Denevi’s book, Freak Kingdom: Hunter S. Thompson's Manic Ten-Year Crusade Against American Fascism, works to reclaim Thompson for the enigmatic true believer he was — not the drug-addled cartoon character he became in pop culture. This timely tome argues that Thompson was a fearless and fierce opponent of fascism in a United States that suddenly seemed all too ready and willing to accept it.

Reedy Press

Rich Grant and Irene Rawlings, 100 Things to Do in Denver Before You Die, 2nd Edition

Wednesday, November 14, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Join authors Rich Grant and Irene Rawlings as they visit the Tattered Cover Colfax to read from and sign the new edition of their travel book, 100 Things to Do in Denver Before You Die. Whether you’re a fourth-generation Denverite, a transplant wanting to familiarize yourself with your new digs, or a tourist looking to make the most of your two-week vacation, this book can be your guide.

Vasenka Photography at Flickr

Winter Used Book Sale

Wednesday, November 14, through Saturday, November 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Denver Central Library Conference Center

10 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Free

Just in time for the holidays and gift-giving season, it’s the Denver Public Library’s annual Winter Book Sale. Come browse through the 60,000-plus items, including amazing reads, beautiful music, fun-filled movies, and much much more. All proceeds benefit the Denver Public Library system. Go crazy and fill your shelves – it’s for a good cause.

Grand Central Publishing

Sally Field, In Pieces

Saturday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Trinity Methodist Church

1820 Broadway

$29 includes a copy of the book and a place in line

Join the Tattered Cover for a special evening with Academy Award- and Emmy-winning acting legend Sally Field, who's been at it for over half a century. In this haunting memoir, Field recounts a challenging and lonely childhood, the career that helped her find her voice, and a powerful emotional legacy that shaped her journey as a daughter and a mother. In Pieces is a powerful book, an inspiring and important account of a fascinating woman's life in the latter twentieth century.

