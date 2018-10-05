 


Climb for a cause.
Climb for a cause.
Movement Climbing + Fitness YouTube

Weekend Warriors: Crush First Friday and Workouts

Lauren Archuletta | October 5, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Fall is here, but the sweat sessions continue. From community rock climbing to free workouts from Emily Schromm and CorePower Yoga, this weekend is stacked with chances to get up and out of the house.  Keep reading for a full list of opportunities to get your heart rate up.

Explore Release Studio this First Friday.
Explore Release Studio this First Friday.
Release Studio Facebook page

Related Stories

First Friday Open House
Release Studio
Friday, October 5, 4 p.m.
First Friday isn’t all about taking in the incredible artwork throughout the Santa Fe Art District; local yoga studios want to welcome you to the mat, too. Release Studio, in fact, is partaking in First Friday by opening its doors to the public from 4 to 10 p.m. for an open house. Enjoy a complimentary elixir and dance session, and learn more about the studio and its offerings. Get details on Facebook.

Climb for a cause.
Climb for a cause.
Movement Climbing + Fitness YouTube

Crush Cancer
Movement Climbing + Fitness Denver
Friday, October 5, 4 p.m.
Climb for a good cause tonight. Movement Climbing + Fitness Denver is hosting a donation-based open climb in the gym. Drop-in rates for non-members will be $10 day passes, and current members will be asked to make a suggested donation of $20 to climb. All proceeds will go to Polite Tumor, a greeting card company aiming to alleviate the financial impact breast cancer has on the lives of women under the age of forty. Learn more about Polite Tumor on its website, and visit the Movement Climbing + Fitness Facebook page for more details about tonight’s open climb.

Try F45 Sloan's Lake and some lululemon apparel.
Try F45 Sloan's Lake and some lululemon apparel.
lululemon Youtube

lululemon Highlands Square x F45 Training
lululemon Highlands Square
Sunday, October 7, 9 a.m.
Get to know F45 Sloan's Lake’s unique ecosystem and training style this weekend with a free workout at lululemon Highlands Square. F45 Sloans Lake is taking its team training workout to the lululemon space for a free “athletica” workout, comprising High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), circuit and functional training. Attendees should bring a sweat towel, water bottle and tennis shoes. Learn more about F45 and upcoming workouts at lululemon Highlands Square on Facebook.

Get up, down, and into child's pose with Ska Brewing.
Get up, down, and into child's pose with Ska Brewing.
Pixabay/Andi P

Gotta Get Up to Get Down, Dog
Zeppelin Station
Sunday, October 7, 10 a.m.
The motto of this Sunday Funday is “NamaSKA.” Join Ska Brewing and Zeppelin Station for their new October yoga series. Every Sunday, enjoy a $5 beer from Ska Brewing and a free yoga class. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat to this class, and also encouraged to stay afterward to visit local food vendors that open at 11 a.m. for breakfast. Learn more about the yoga series on Facebook.

Join Emily Schromm for a grain-free workout.
Join Emily Schromm for a grain-free workout.
Emily Schromm

Great Grain-Free Fair
McNichols Building
Sunday, October 7, 10 a.m.
All things grain-free that encourage a healthy lifestyle are headed to the McNichols Building in Civic Cener Park this Sunday to encourage individuals to live “free.” The full day includes a lineup of workouts — including from CorePower Yoga and Emily Schromm — and free samples from more than thirty health and wellness brands. Find a schedule of workouts and activities, including a panel from leading nutritionists, at eventbrite.com.

Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

