Weekend Warriors: Crush First Friday and Workouts

Fall is here, but the sweat sessions continue. From community rock climbing to free workouts from Emily Schromm and CorePower Yoga, this weekend is stacked with chances to get up and out of the house. Keep reading for a full list of opportunities to get your heart rate up.

Explore Release Studio this First Friday. Release Studio Facebook page

First Friday Open House

Release Studio

Friday, October 5, 4 p.m.

First Friday isn’t all about taking in the incredible artwork throughout the Santa Fe Art District; local yoga studios want to welcome you to the mat, too. Release Studio, in fact, is partaking in First Friday by opening its doors to the public from 4 to 10 p.m. for an open house. Enjoy a complimentary elixir and dance session, and learn more about the studio and its offerings. Get details on Facebook.

Crush Cancer

Movement Climbing + Fitness Denver

Friday, October 5, 4 p.m.

Climb for a good cause tonight. Movement Climbing + Fitness Denver is hosting a donation-based open climb in the gym. Drop-in rates for non-members will be $10 day passes, and current members will be asked to make a suggested donation of $20 to climb. All proceeds will go to Polite Tumor, a greeting card company aiming to alleviate the financial impact breast cancer has on the lives of women under the age of forty. Learn more about Polite Tumor on its website, and visit the Movement Climbing + Fitness Facebook page for more details about tonight’s open climb.