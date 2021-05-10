Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Fresh from Prismajic's "Shiki Dreams" placing fourth in USA Today's Best Immersive Art Experience list, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is coming on strong in the votiing for the Best Science Museum in the nation. You can vote for this hometown favorite today here; the winner will be announced on Friday, May 21.

But before that, you can celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day on May 15, listen to discussions on art, hear live music...and yes, watch more rain and snow. Here are ten of the best free things to do in Denver this week:

Bad Bedtime Stories

Now through May

One Night Stand Theater, a Denver area theater company that presents one-night-only evenings of staged readings, just released its sixth online “mini-show”: an audio production titled Bad Bedtime Stories. “While we wait for the opportunity to perform on stage again, we’re doing these online productions with our One Night Stand Theater writers and actors,” says James O’Leary, One Night Stand Theater’s artistic director. “Our new show features parodies and reinterpretations of classic fairy tales, as well as musings on children’s stories in general.” It's free to tune in, though donations are encouraged. Find out more at onenightstandtheater.org.

Antiracism in the Arts Initiative

Tuesday, May 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., online

Join facilitator Aaron Clark of Equity Solutions to discuss how local arts organizations are grappling with issues of diversity, equity, access and inclusion in programming. Sign up here.

Cheers to CO Public Lands Day: A Happy Hour Roundtable Conversation and Celebration

Tuesday, May 11, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., online

State Senator Kerry Donovan will be joined by panelists from Conservation Colorado, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado State University’s Public Lands History Center for a roundtable discussion and celebration of the fifth annual Colorado Public Lands Day. Grab your favorite happy-hour beverage and join in the party! Sign up here.

Indigenous Film: An Evening With Terry Jones

Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., online

Haudenosaunee filmmaker Terry Jones, an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians who founded Torn Jersey Films, has a passion for sharing his Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) history and culture. Catch a selection of his short films, then join in a live discussion with the filmmaker during this program hosted by the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission. Register here.

Land, Water & People: The Natural Resource Priorities of the Biden Administration

Thursday, May 13, 5 to 6:15 p.m., online

University of Colorado Law School Dean James Anaya will moderate this discussion with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland — the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary –– and Congressman Joe Neguse. They'll cover everything from legislative priorities regarding public lands to resource extraction, energy development and related tribal issues from a climate justice lens. It's free to watch; sign up here.

RiNo Bazaar

Friday, May 14, 4 to 9 p.m.

2424 Larimer Street

Get ready for the first Sloan's Lake Bazaar by heading to RiNo on Friday night for fun and games, crafts vendors, food and fashion trucks, and craft cocktails. Admission is free, and dogs are welcome. Find out more here.

Flat Files Full of Optimism: L!BERTee-Shirt Printing

Saturday, May 15, 2 to 3 p.m.

Ink Lounge, 29 South Fox Street

Ink Lounge is opening up its flat files from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for a $20-or-less, buy-two-get-one-free sale of posters made in the Overland screen-printing shop over the past ten years, including gig posters, political broadsides, robot designs and art prints; one-third of all proceeds helps benefit Access Gallery. Out back, Ink Lounge will also be hosting a free, family-friendly, community screen-printing hour from 2 to 3 p.m.: Choose from a small selection of Ink Lounge’s in-house-designed social justice and political slogans and BYO T-shirt (no more than three per person). Learn more here.

Boulder Creek Fest Summer Sundays Marketplace

Sundays, May 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, Central Park, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

The Boulder Creek Festival returns this year, but not at its regularly scheduled time over Memorial Day weekend. Instead, the fest is postponed until mid-July, but in the meantime, organizers are hosting the Boulder Creek Festival Summer Sundays Marketplace, a free, weekly placeholder at the Boulder Bandshell with just enough vendors, food and live music to whet appetites for the big event. Find details here.

Larimer Square Block Party

Sunday, May 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Larimer Square

This free block party with live music and complimentary caricature art was postponed last week because of rain, but it's back on for Sunday, with live performances by A Girl Named Sethe at 12:30 p.m. and Dotsero at 1:30 p.m. Grab a seat (and a meal) on a restaurant patio, or bring a lawn chair. Find out more here.

Adrian Miller, Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue

Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m., online

Want to know more about African-American cooking? Look no further than Adrian Miller, Denver’s Best Food Ambassador, who's followed up his books on soul food and black chefs in the White House with Black Smoke, a paean to the story of barbecue in this country in all its variety, packed with 22 recipes to try yourself. The Tattered Cover will stream a live book talk with Miller via Zoom; if you miss the live event (sign up here; it's free, although a book will cost you $34), wait two days to tune in to the Tattered Cover’s YouTube channel archive.



Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.