Thirteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The week starts out with International Women's Day, and that theme influences many events over the next few days, from appearances by leaders as different as Cindy McCain and Candi CdeBaca to work by women artists in an Art Strut in the Dairy Block. But there's also an introduction to work by Keith Haring, as well as programs dedicated to racial justice...and a drive-in immersive activity that promises to be just plain fun.

Keep reading for thirteen of the best free things to do this week, online and in-person.

Athena Project Artists Sound Off Series

Tuesday, March 9, 7 to 9 p.m., online

The Athena Project fittingly chose International Women’s Day as the launch date of Artists Sound Off, an every-other-Tuesday Zoom discussion series designed to build community among women in the arts. The first session gets things off to a serious start with a moderated town hall-style meeting of the minds among key women figures leading art institutions. In the coming weeks, themes split off in different directions, touching on fine arts, theater, fashion design, comedy and dance along the way; the series runs through June 29. It’s free to join in; register in advance at Eventbrite.



Project C.U.R.E.’s Inaugural International Women’s Day Celebration

Wednesday, March 10, noon, online

Denver 7 broadcast news anchor Anne Trujillo, alongside Project C.U.R.E. CEO Dr. Douglas Jackson, will host a program that includes a discussion with keynote speaker Cindy McCain, as well as an awards presentation for women leading change in health care, and stories of the work of Project C.U.R.E. to combat COVID-19 domestically and abroad. Registration is free here, but donations are welcome.

EXPAND Keith Haring/MCA

Keith Haring: Stairwell to Grace

Wednesday, March 10, noon, online

The first installment of a four-part series, "Keith Haring: Stairwell to Grace" begins in the stairwell of Grace House, as host Carlo McCormick shares the history of the staircase in art and film, from Marcel Duchamp to Led Zeppelin to Alfred Hitchcock. Gil Vazquez will introduce the life and work of Keith Haring and share the story of the mural at Grace House, a former convent and onetime home of the Catholic Youth Organization on New York’s Upper West Side where Haring created a series of murals in the early 1980s. Those murals are the focus of the current show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, which is hosting this free (pay-what-you-want optional) online program; sign up here.

Leaders as Readers: Candi CdeBaca

Wednesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m., online

Tattered Cover welcomes Denver City Council rep Candi CdeBaca to the Leaders as Readers series. A fifth-generation northeast Denver native and graduate of Manual High School and the University of Denver, CdeBaca is the first LGBTQ Latina and first Democratic Socialist to serve on Denver City Council. There she has continued to be a fierce advocate against the criminalization of poverty, environmental racism and the displacement of Denver’s black and brown communities. Find out what she's reading and learn more here.

President's Speaker Series Featuring Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Thursday, March 11, 11 a.m. to noon, online

During this Metropolitan State University of Denver President's Speaker Series event, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon will discuss her book The Daughters of Kobani, which shares the story of an all-female Kurdish militia that fought against the Islamic State and for women’s rights in Syria. Katherine Miller, affiliate professor and victim services coordinator with MSU Denver’s Gender Institute for Teaching and Advocacy, will lead a virtual discussion and live Q&A session. Find out more and sign up for the free program here.

Colorado Women's Hall of Fame: A New Era of Politics

Thursday, March 11, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online

In this inaugural virtual fireside chat, Gail Schoettler, the first woman to serve as both Colorado’s state treasurer (1987-1995) and lieutenant governor (1995-1999), will talk about politics with fellow Hall of Fame inductee Judi Wagner, one of the founders of the Women’s Bank of Denver, which opened in 1978, as well a co-founder of the Center for Women’s Health Research at the University of Colorado. Sign up for the free program here.

Motus Theater's UndocuMonologue

Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m., online

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will read Laura Peniche’s story about reaching out to fellow Christians to discuss her understanding of Jesus’s teachings on mercy, as well as his commandment that “you love one another just as I have loved you.” The free program weaves in the music of Uruguayan musician Elisa Garcia and the stories of two additional UndocuMonologists, Tania Chairez and Cristian Solano Córdova. Following the reading, Acevedo will reflect with Peniche on the experience of reading her story; additional UndocuAmerica monologists will join them for a post-performance Q&A. Register here.

Domestic Dispute: Policing and Police Reform in America

Thursday, March 11, 6 to 7 p.m., online

Nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd inspired ongoing debates about what the future of policing ought to look like; radical suggestions such as abolishing police forces or defunding the police sowed misunderstandings and drew widespread rebuke. At the same time, cities across the country are seeing trend-defying spikes in violent crime, particularly homicides. Are misguided police-reform efforts to blame? That's just one of the questions that will be addressed by Dwight Henninger, Rafael Mangual and Vikrant Reddy in this Vail Symposium program moderated by Allison Sherry. Find out more and sign up here.

A Raisin in the Sun, Act II

Friday, March 12, 6 p.m., online

When Black playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun hit Broadway in 1959, it was both a revelation and a revolution, bringing to light the practice of redlining to keep Black families out of white neighborhoods, as well as same-race discrimination and generational differences. Those themes still resonate after sixty years — just one one reason why the Tattered Cover and Emancipation Theater will present a virtual dramatic reading of the play’s second act, followed by a talkback with director Jeff Campbell and the actors. Register in advance for the free event at Eventbrite.

Exploring Immigration and Allyship: An Anti-Racism Educational Event

Saturday, March 13, 2 to 4 p.m., online

The United Nations Association of Boulder is hosting this live event with anti-racism author Paul Kivel, author of Uprooting Racism: How White People Can Work for Social Justice, as well as performances by musicians Julia Che Taylor and Teresita Lozano, all exploring the theme of immigration and allyship. An audience Q & A session with Kivel and Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition representative Mateo Lozano will follow. The program is free, and any donations will benefit the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition; sign up here.

2021 Poetry Out Loud State Finals

Saturday, March 13, 4 to 5 p.m., online

The Colorado Poetry Out Loud youth competition isn’t a reading or an open mic or a full-fledged poetry slam. Instead, it harks back to the old days by focusing on memorization, recitation and performance of poems written by others. Lighthouse Writers Workshop and Colorado Creative Industries collaborate to host the local session of a national program, free to watch on the Lighthouse Writers YouTube channel. If you miss the Saturday finals, you get a second chance to tune in, when Words by Heart: A Showcase of the 2021 Colorado Poetry Out Loud Virtual State Finals airs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on PBS 12. Learn more here.

EXPAND Artists will strut their stuff at Art Strut. Jeff Fierberg

Art Strut: Women in Their Infinite Forms

Saturday, March 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

The Athena Project strikes again with Women In Their Infinite Forms, the result of a group of local women artists invited to design blank mannequins according to personal interpretations of the theme for a display throughout the month of March at the Dairy Block, both inside Milk Market and outside in the art alley. Participating Colorado artists include Adri Norris, Autumn T. Thomas, Jana Hope, Lindsey Gutman, Deborah Jang, Tatiana Jordan, Karlee Mariel, Michelle Lamb, Mel Aman and Samantha Doom Donen plus an additional piece by Denver Milk Market. During Art Strut, you can meet the artists and shop their handmade goods at a Pop-Up Art Market celebrating women in the arts. It’s free to shop and stroll through the exhibits; find more information here.

Anythink Drive-In: A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling

Saturday, March 13, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Anythink Brighton, 327 East Bridge Street, Brighton

Head to Anythink Brighton for an immersive, family-friendly interactive storytelling experience. During this multi-sensory adventure, you'll hear and see folktales in a whole new way, all from the comfort of your vehicle; all you need is an FM radio and your imagination (although fantastic costumes are encouraged). The free program is hosted by Anythink Libraries and Alt Ethos, and each car must be registered in advance here.



Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.