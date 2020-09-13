Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week, September 13 to 19

Artists continue to take it to the streets. No sooner will Street Wise Boulder end its artistic extravaganza on Sunday, September 13, than Crush Walls 2020 will kick off in Denver on Monday, September 14. Both offer opportunities to catch creatives in action, or just marvel at the murals that result from their efforts.

But there's more going on in metro Denver, both in-person and online, including the debut of Civic Center Live at Civic Center Park, and a virtual Denver Startup Week. Keep reading for the eight best free events this week.

It Came From the Multiplex: 80s Midnight Chillers

Sunday, September 13, 4 p.m.

The Colorado Festival of Horror and Hex Publishers host this Facebook live event with authors doing very undead readings from the new horror anthology It Came From the Multiplex: 80s Midnight Chillers, which comes out September 15. The program includes Josh Viola (owner of Hex and co-writer of "The Devil's Reel"), Bret and Jeanni Smith (COFOH co-founders and authors of the foreword), Betty Rocksteady (writer of "Rise Ye Vermin!") Alvaro Zinos-Amaro (writer of "Negative Creep") and Kevin Dilmore (co-writer of "Helluloid"); Daniel Crosier, also a COFOH co-founder, will host. Find out more and tune in here.



Denver Startup Week 2020

Monday, September 14, through September 18

Denver Startup Week is back, but it's entirely virtual this year, with more than 250 sessions on Zoom — starting with a fireside chat between Mayor Michael Hancock and Robert Smith at 8:30 a.m. on September 14, and then a keynote with Jesse Itzler, founder of NetJet and co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, at 10 a.m. September 14. The annual event celebrates Denver's entrepreneurial community, providing resources and learning opportunities for the startup community, as well as networking during happy hours, social events and job fairs. Events are scheduled in eight tracks — Designer, Developer, Founder, Growth, Maker, People, Product and Spotlight — and they're all free to registered attendees. Become one and get a complete schedule here.

Marijuana Deals Near You

COVID-19 Webinar: The Search for a Vaccine

Monday, September 14, 8:30 a.m.

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues at break-neck pace and a number of vaccine candidates, including some from the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, have begun clinical trials. What will the first “successful” vaccine look like, and which criteria should be used to make that determination? Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, will discuss his own ongoing COVID-19 vaccine research in partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital, the current state of clinical trials nationally, and the concept of herd immunity; he’ll also answer questions during a moderated Q&A session. Register for this free webinar here or watch it on the Denver Museum of Nature & Science Facebook.

Crush Walls 2020

Monday, September 14, through September 20

Multiple metro locations, and online

More than a hundreds artists will hit the streets of RiNo and neighboring areas to paint murals. But the eleventh edition of Crush Walls includes much more than that; there will also be numerous in-person and online programs. And don't miss the Spray Can Bar, which opens at 5 p.m. September 14 behind the Ramble Hotel at 2424 Larimer Street. Find out more here.

How to Be an Anti-Racist Organization with Nita and Tariana

Monday, September 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The Imagination 2020 Speaker Series continues with "How to Be an Anti-Racist Organization," a conversation on integrating anti-racism into your organization. Register for the free online talk here.

Street Art vs Graffiti Artist Panel

Tuesday, September 15, 6 p.m

Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street

What is the difference between street art and graffiti? Panelists Robin Munro (Dread), JHER, Michael Ortiz, and Tasted tackle this topic while talking about this art. This is part of the programming of Crush Walls, which Munro founded; it's a ticket event, but it will also be live-streamed on Crush social media. Find out more here.

Voces en Arte: with Artists ?Arlette Lucero and Karma Leigh

Wednesday, September 16, 6 p.m.

Voces en Arte: Stories Behind the Arte is a seven-part Zoom series that coincides with History Colorado's Hecho en Colorado. Adrianna Abarca, founder of the Latino Cultural Arts Center and exhibit curator, will moderate this discussion between artists Arlette Lucero and Karma Leigh. Register for the free program here.



Civic Center Live: Biennial Night

Thursday, September 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

Civic Center Park

The Biennial of the Americas is presenting a free outdoor concert featuring Ecuadorian indie-pop sensation Neoma (Carla Huiracocha), who's found fans around the world with her dreamy yet energetic “Lunar Pop” hits. In 2018, Neoma relocated from Cuenca, Ecuador, to Denver, along with producer/bassist Danny Pauta, to focus on her music career. In June 2019, Neoma released "Young," her first single as a resident of Denver. Her debut album, Real, was released in November 2019. The concert is currently sold out; found out about other events in the Civic Center Lives series and look for a waitlist here.

SaveArtSpace for Crush Walls Opening Reception

Thursday, September 17, 6 to 10 p.m.

Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street

SaveArtSpace, a national nonprofit, and Dateline Gallery present SaveArtSpace for Crush Walls, a cross-media gallery and public art exhibition curated by Thomas “Detour” Evans and Lorenzo Talcott, featuring artists Sasha the Kid, Crystal Marshall, Olive Moya, Danielle Klebes, DINKC, Joshua Palmeri, Marcus Murray, Meaghan McCallum, Diana "Didi" Contreras, Austin Blue and REMOTE. Starting September 8, SaveArtSpace launched public art installations for each of their works on ad spaces throughout Denver; the show runs into October. Find out more here.nd inspire a new generation of young creatives and activists.

UndocuMonologists

Thursday, September 17, 7 p.m.

Autobiographical monologues by Alejandro Fuentes-Mean, Armando Peniche, and Tania Chairez will be read by professors Aviva Chomsky and Natalia Molina; Victor Galvan will also join in this intimate, online performance exploring the intersection between immigration, race and economics in U.S. history. After the readings, Chomsky and Molina will talk about their experience of reading these monologues, and take questions. The free program presented by Motus Theater is part of the Boulder Public Library’s One Book, One Boulder; register here.



Do you know of a great free Denver-based event, whether in-person or ongoing? Send information to editorial@westword.com.