Cool Off at These Great First-Friday Weekend Art Shows in Denver and Beyond

click to enlarge A tall vase by Jonathan Kaplan at Artists on Santa Fe. Jonathan Kaplan

click to enlarge David Griggs, "Cedar Tower." David Griggs, courtesy Arvada Center

click to enlarge Detail images: L to R, upper: Emily Oldak, "Swing Time.” Laura Brenton, “Elemental.” L to R, lower: Sandi Miot, "Purple Corals.” Vicky Smith, "Dappled Light.” Courtesy D'art Gallery

click to enlarge Find ceramic flora at Urban Mud. Urban Mud

click to enlarge Ana Mendieta, “Volcán,” 1997, from a suite of six chromogenic color prints. Courtesy of the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection. Photo: Viero Tomaselli

click to enlarge Arlette Lucero, "Chola Chica." Arlette Lucero, Alto Gallery

click to enlarge Natasha Mistry, “Untitled 3339,” 2023, mica-infused oils, Flashe and graphite on canvas. Natasha Mistry,, courtesy Seidel City

click to enlarge Noah Travis Phillips, "Mushrooms of Micolandia." Noah Travis Phillips

click to enlarge Artwork by Carlos Frésquez. Carlos Frésquez, CHAC

click to enlarge Alfred Jacob Miller, “The Crows Attempting to Provoke an Attack From the Whites on the Big Horn River, East of the Rocky Mountains, 1841.” Alfred Jacob Miller, American Museum of Western Art

click to enlarge Deborah Carlson. "Ancient Wombs." Deborah Carlson

click to enlarge An image from Still Life, by Deni Naffziger and Mark Hackworth. Deni Naffziger and Mark Hackworth

A page from Lisa Berley's erasure poetry and collage series. Lisa Berley, East Window

Mark Conlon, wheel-thrown porcelain vase with hand-carved pattern and green glazed interior with bare porcelain exterior, and green and pink dots. Mark Conlon, Smash Fine Arts Festival

2024 logo artwork by Remington Robinson, winner, "Best Flatirons Image" at the 2022 Boulder County Plein Air Event. Remington Robinson, courtesy Boulder County Plein Air

click to enlarge Eli West, “Among the Shrubbery,” mixed fiber. Eli West

The First Friday in June is marked by burgeoning outdoor art festivals, Pride tie-ins, a new show and opening party at MCA Denver, and the marvelous exhibitionwhich debuts at the Arvada Center. Meanwhile, don’t forget the little shows: Arlette Lucero at Alto Gallery, Dateline’s ode to mushrooms, Natasha Mistry at Seidel City,at CHAC, all-ceramics at Artists on Santa Fe and Urban Mud, plus a big, secretive art exhibition making waves at SP_CE 13.First Friday is for art-walking. Get out there, and do your share.The Artists on Santa Fe art enclave boasts several ceramic artists, beginning with founder Macy Dorf, who’s been shaping clay for half a century or more. Through June, AOSF will showcase eight of them in, including some guests such as Plinth Gallery’s Jonathan Kaplan. Clay enthusiasts will have no trouble finding something to add to their collections here. In addition, other resident artists will be showing non-ceramic work and studios will be open for visits.Applying for public-art gigs is a mystery cause, as many artists have found, no matter how stunning their work and design ideas might be. The new Arvada Center exhibition,, is a true work of genius, covering every aspect of the public-art experience as it unfolds for ever-hopeful artists, from the initial fantasy rush of creation to the crushing refusal. The artists with work in the show all have experience, some of it successful, with the public-art cage fight, but none of the examples displayed ever made it off the drawing board. And throughout the run, special events will bring the details to light, including a panel discussion among curators, artists and art fabricators; a tell-all performance night of shared failure stories, and a social-media rejection celebration online. The companion show in the Main Gallery,, somewhat corresponds, as it explores how a sculptor designs for a specific space — in this case, a four-square-foot area — through examples created by a group of Colorado sculptors.D’art has an all-female June, including a member foursome,, with painters Emily Oldak and Laura Brenton, found-object/mixed-media artist Sandi Miot, and Vicky Smith, who makes clay sculptures and wall pieces in elegant shapes. In the East Gallery, the first of two exhibitions elevating works by members of the developing Colorado Women Artist Museum will also open. The CWAM showcase provides a sneak peek at what’s to come once the brave new museum finds and settles into its brick-and-mortar. Special events are scheduled for this show on weekends throughout the show’s run, including meet-the-artist nights on June 15 and June 23.Spring has sprung at Urban Mud, where clay works by member artists turn the gallery into a garden.MCA slips a new show —— alongside Gala Porras-Kim’s, a holdover from the spring. MCA leader Nora Burnett Abrams worked with Sergio Fontanella of the Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation to create a group exhibition by contemporary Latin American artists whose work examines the environment and the natural world. Not by accident, Porras-Kim’s work ties right in by focusing on similar ideas and materials. As usual, the summer shows premier with an opening party; get your tickets (see above) while you can.Arlette Lucero calls herself an "Unapologetic Chicana" artist not just for being faithful to her culture, community and traditions, but also because she’s not afraid to embrace bright colors and her ingrained identification as a strong Chicana who grew up marching for Chicano rights. A longtime teacher of schoolchildren at the Escuela Tlatelolco and elsewhere, her artwork is her way to share the myths, stories and history that come with the culture. And Lucero has been taking big steps and making inroads in Denver recently, showing up at CHAC Gallery, where she’s a member, but also at art venues both mainstream and off the wall. Alto Gallery is neither, but with its underlying respect for culture and activism, it's perfect for her. Be ready for a gorgeous, life-affirming show.Up in the northern outskirts of Boulder along Highway 36, Seidel City will open its gallery space for Natasha Mistry’s, supported by a mixed exhibition of artists Lee Heekin, Darcie Shively and Daniel Strawn, with a photo gallery curated by Mark Sink for good measure. Mistry’s pattern-based practice spans mediums from ink and embroidery to watercolor, oil paint, mica and more. Using geometrics influenced by Carl Jung’s embrace of the spiritual and the unconscious mind, her work is made to be looked at, and not just for a minute. Instead of mandalas, Mistry uses mesmerizing angles to build her contemplative imagery. Heekin contributes tableaux of tall parallel wooden rectangles, each boxing in medusa-hair masses rendered in long strips of leather. Strawn plays around with a series called Wigheads, blending photographed mannequin heads against painted acrylic backgrounds, and Shively adds prints of smart-looking weavings evocative of the natural settings in which they are photographed. As for Sink’s part in this, let’s just say he organized a few favorite things he recently dug up out of his personal stash.Dateline's latest show,, is all about mushrooms, perhaps a theme drawn from changes in mushroom legislation in Colorado. It’s just a fungus, after all. As far as we know, ingesting the artwork is verboten, but as is often the case at Dateline, this is going to be one fun fungus show. See what thirteen or so artists came up with at Friday evening's reception.It’s always good sense to include veteran artist Carlos Frésquez in the group show, because Frésquez knows how to spin pure satire out of the imagery of pop culture. He might be the ringer in this exhibit, but we’ve got to hand it to curators Rob and Tammy Yancey for hanging something different on the walls of CHAC. And no worries: There’ll be plenty of that famous knife-edged Chicano humor to go around.Stepping out for First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe this weekend? Kill two birds with one stone and celebrate Pride, too, at the Museo de las Americas, where the Free First Friday theme is Orgullo: Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride. "Orgullo" means pride in Spanish, which fits right in with the current exhibition at the Museo,, a group contemplation of life in the queer community. Along with the usual First Friday art vendors and food trucks, the Museo will host a drag show performance at 7 p.m.Pride can be artsy, too, particularly forfans, with Queer Frontier, a month-long series of art discussions at the plush, hidden-away American Museum of Western Art in downtown’s old Navarre Building. It starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 7, with a history of Scottish adventurer Sir William Drummond Stewart, who wasn’t prone to staying in the closet. The talks continue on Friday afternoons through the end of June: Future topics cover a comparison between concepts of gender in colonial and Indigenous cultures, cowboy love poems and gay painter Marsden Hartley. Register soon — these tickets are going fast.Glass artist Deborah Carlson and watercolorist Judy Doherty present a two-part collaborative show designed to be easy on the eye, with symbiotic colors, themes and techniques, in spite of their differences in style and media. If you like what you see,will open on July 12.Painter Allyson McDuffie’s proudly queer-owned Kin Studio and Gallery in Boulder opens its first guest-artist exhibition this weekend with, a collaboration of photography and poetry by Deni Naffziger and Mark Hackworth, along with contributions from artists Ginger Knowlton, Lucy Holtsnider and Terry Cook. As if that won’t be lively enough, McDuffie will also host, an hour of five-minute stories with guest writer and storyteller India Wood from 6 to 7 p.m.City folk will require a road trip to seeat the A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art in Trinidad, but anyone interested in the singular art of illustration, which tends to tell it like it is using traditional media, won’t want to miss what’s billed as the “Largest Show of Illustration in the American West.” Curated by Denver illustrator Elliot Lang, the exhibit channels the spirit of the museum’s namesake while showing each illustrator’s process work alongside the final product. For the trouble, road-trippers can get extra art per gallon of gas at the Cody Kuehl Gallery, located inside the museum building, where a new show by the nationally known Denver artist Colleen Tully will debut. If a stay-over is planned, illustrator Gregory Manchess will give a painting demo at A.R. Mitchell on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.Another mashup of poetry and art, Lisa Berley’s, debuts on Friday alongside the grand opening of East Window’s summery new patio gallery. Berley blends erasure poetry with collage techniques, blacking out or covering over random words in cutouts of found text to form a new meaning. That profound and elegiac labor is her way of processing grief over the accidental death of her son, Aaron.There’s an experiment taking shape out on South Broadway in Englewood at a venue called SP_CE 13, with the objective of creating space to communicate, collaborate and exchange new ideas. The spot, the innocuous lair of an experimental music network, is now adding art to the concept with an exhibition for the underground, curated by artist Julio Alejandro and including contributions from a long list of familiar names , all people ready to take an extra step. Are you?Conceived in the mold of last weekend’s neighborly Park Hill Art Festival, the Highlands Art Festival brings a similar blend of artistry, music, food trucks, kids’ activities and the chance to win a $1,000 art festival shopping spree. Festival season is here.Smash has been gaining ground in Cherry Creek for several summers, bringing a quality blend of art and craft vendors to Fillmore Square. Think of it as your test run for the much larger Cherry Creek Arts Festival next month: The art — a mix of painting, photography, metal, sculpture, jewelry, wood and mixed media — is fine, and there are plenty of shops and eateries ready for you to step inside and cool off.Artists have been setting up their easels all over Boulder County during the past week to paint the landscape from outdoor vantage points. Now the results are in, and the 2024 Boulder County Plein Air Festival exhibition, hosted by Boulder County Open Studios, will debut this weekend in the charming setting of downtown Niwot. Beat the big crowds with a VIP ticket to the show at 5 p.m. on Saturday, before the doors open to the general public on Sunday, June 9, or see it free beginning at 6 p.m. Find more info and peruse the artist list here The anti-curators of Heads of Hydra invite the public to a new show by artist Eli West at the Bardo Coffeehouse on South Broadway, and the exhibition title —— ought to tell you that it’s going to be fun. West chases down queer themes cast in cartoon art, paint, fiber and felted wool wall hangings. Just the thing for Pride Month.