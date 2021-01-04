Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

While most holiday light shows have gone dark, Night Lights Denver remains a bright spot in the local art world. For more than a year, the "people's project" has illuminated the Clocktower with work by innovative artists that changes monthly. The January edition, which just went up, is particularly see-worthy.

And that's just the start of the free events, both in-person and virtual, on the horizon this year; keep reading for nine more this week:

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Free Day

Monday, January 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spend the day exploring the Denver Museum of Nature & Science at this limited-capacity SCFD community day, when admission is free to everyone. Reserve your timed ticket in advance here.

Startup Colorado Marketing Monday

Monday, January 4, noon

Startup Colorado, a network designed to solidify "Colorado’s rural entrepreneurs from farm to spaceship," hosts a free monthly marketing meeting, this one facilitated by Nichole Zangara, founder and creative director of Co+Creative Solutions. Find out more here.

Night Lights Denver

Tuesday, January 5, through Sunday, January 10, 5:15 to 10 p.m.

16th and Arapahoe streets

Night Lights Denver has a new lineup of lighting up the Clocktower in January, including artists/creatives Andi Todaro, Eliza Struthers-Jobin, the Denver Collage Club (with artwork by dozens of artists) and the Royal Essence Elite Dance Academy. Find out more here.

Three Kings Day Celebration

Tuesday, January 5, 4 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6, 3 to 8 p.m.

Raices Brewing Co., 2060 West Colfax Avenue

In Spain, Mexico and other Latin American and Caribbean countries, Día de los Reyes (Three Kings Day) correlates with the arrival of Epiphany, bringing Christmas to a close with gift-giving and family celebrations. Raices Brewing will show how it’s done with two days of music, artisans and Puerto Rican food truck fare, with goodies and crowns for the children to commemorate the arrival of the Three Kings in Bethlehem, and beer for the adults. Find more info on Facebook and make timed-entry reservations here.

Colorado Legislative Arts Caucus

Wednesday, January 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.

There’s a lot to talk about at this year’s Colorado Legislative Arts Caucus, hosted by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts and Art in Colorado, which will share data from arts agencies around the state and discuss better ways to share art with the community during the COVID pandemic. You’ll hear about challenges and innovative solutions from creative districts across Colorado. Community members, including artists looking for answers, are invited to attend and speak up at the free virtual meeting. Learn more and register for the Zoom link here.

Food Lover's Book Club: In Bibi's Kitchen

Wednesday, January 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Writer Amanda Faison leads a discussion of In Bibi's Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers From the Eight African Countries That Touch the Indian Ocean, by Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen. This is part of the Denver Public Library's Winter of Reading; find out more here.



Fabric Dragons Workshop With Artist Colby Marie and Comedian Quinn Marchman

Wednesday, January 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

The next installment of MCA Denver's Laugh Your Craft Off — a virtual workshop where you can craft with artists while comedians tell jokes — will feature queer writer/artist/educator Colby Marie showing how to make dragons out of fabric; actor and improviser Quinn Marchman will join in the fun. The lesson is free, but you can buy a craft kit for $17.50 when you RSVP here.

Climate Change: Permafrost Thaw in the Arctic and Our Climate’s Future

Wednesday, January 6, 6:30 p.m.

Merritt Turetsky, director and professor with the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, will address the ongoing climatic and environmental changes affecting the Arctic, including megafires and thawing permafrost, and discuss how they may influence atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and dictate our climate’s future. This Parker Arts program is free, but reservations are required here.

Snowshoe Hike

Sunday, January 10, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mueller State Park, Divide

Join volunteer naturalists on a 2.5-mile snowshoe hike along Raven's Ridge that's great for beginners and offers spectacular views of Pike's Peak. The hike is free, but you must pay to park at Divide. Bonus: great sledding at Mueller! Find out more here.

EXPAND The holidays are over, but this light show continues. Lumonics Mind Spa: Light Intersection

Lumonics Mind Spa: Light Intersection

Now Through January 30

UnderStudy, 700 14th Street

One of the big losses of 2020 was artist Dorothy Tanner who, along with her late husband, Mel Tanner, made light sculptures designed to create a state of comfort, relaxation and creativity. Many of them are currently presented in a “fishbowl”-style installation at UnderStudy, located at the Colorado Convention Center — which is closed, but you can see the Lumonics exhibit through the window. Find out more here.



Do you know of other great free events in and around Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com.