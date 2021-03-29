Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Spring is finally here, giving a lift to the temperature as well as spirits as events start popping up around town. Opening Day on April 1 — no fooling! — will bring new life to the area around Coors Field and Union Station, and a few blocks away, the D&F Tower will light up with new art coordinated by Black Cube. Meanwhile, Boulder Arts Week continues through the weekend.

There's more, lots more, including virtual activities for people who would prefer to stay home for now. Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in and around Denver...and online:

Measure for Measure: A Play by William Shakespeare

Monday, March 29 through Thursday, April 1, online

In this six-person, one-act abridgement of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure presented by CU Theatre & Dance, religion, government and justice collide following the reinstatement of old morality laws in Vienna. Written in the early 1600s, Measure for Measure asks a staggeringly relevant question: Without evidence, who must we believe? Men in power, or the women who accuse them? Stream this free CU Program event here; get the full Boulder Arts Week here.



Lunch & Learn on Rigoletto: A Music Historian's Perspective

Tuesday, March 30, noon, online

What led Giuseppe Verdi to write Rigoletto? Why is this opera a masterpiece, and why was the source of the story so controversial? Why does it continue to have such impact today? Music historian Betsy Schwarm, pre-performance speaker with Opera Colorado and the Colorado Symphony, will offer thirty minutes of history on the opera, then take questions from the audience during this free online program that's part of Opera Colorado's Lunch & Learn series. Find out more here.



Community Family Seder

Tuesday, March 30, 5 to 6:30 p.m., online

Judaism Your Way is organized for Passover — are you? If not, JYW makes it easy with virtual seders. This traditional seder will unfold just like a live one, with recitations and songs around an internet-wide table — but you'll need your own matzos for a live afikoman hunt. It's free to join; register online in advance for the Zoom link.

Laugh Your Craft Off: Make Your Own Tarot Cards

Wednesday, March 31, 6 to 7 p.m., online

Is a virtual crafting convo with an artist and a comedian as much fun as the real thing in person…with a cocktail bar? MCA Denver is bending over backward to make its three-session spring series of Laugh Your Craft Off all of that and more. For the launch, artist Lares Feliciano will lead a tarot-cards workshop on Zoom, while comic Danny Ramos provides the laughs. The event is free if you tune in with your own materials and drinks, ready to cut and paste, but MCA offers paid material and mocktail kits to pick up ahead of time at the museum. Learn more and register here.

César Chávez’s Legacy: La Lucha Continua Town Hall

Wednesday, March 31, 6 p.m., online

For the first time, the Colorado Democratic Party is partnering with the César Chávez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver, which has been celebrating the life and legacy of labor leader César Chávez since 2002, for a virtual town hall. “The goal is to hear community stories about what it means to be Latina/o/x in today’s society, and how we press forward. We stand on the shoulder of giants like César Chávez, Dolores Huerta and many more who helped pave the way for our future,” says Mariela Sanabria Flores of the Colorado Democratic Party. It's free to join; find out more here.



Transgender Day of Visibility

Wednesday, March 31, 6 p.m., online

The Center on Colfax is joining forces with Denver Element and the Transgender Center of the Rockies to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility, acknowledging the contributions of transgender and gender-diverse people worldwide. The local celebration will feature a virtual art gallery and a live show with performers including author and poet D. L. Cordero and hip-hop artist Stoney Bertz, as well as Sable Schultz, the Center's manager of transgender services, highlighting news stories from the past year. Find out more here.

Changing the Legacy of Race: Latinx Equity Before/After COVID

Wednesday, March 31, 7 p.m., online

Colorado Humanities is hosting a panel conversation with a live Q & A addressing the equity gaps in education, health and economics for Latinx and Hispanic Coloradans, which have been exacerbated by COVID. The panel includes Theresa Trujillo, drector of community organizing at the Center for Health Progress; Deborah Ortega, Denver City Council at-large rep; Angela Cobián, a community organizer on the Denver Public Schools’ Board of Education; and Mike Ferrufino, president and CEO of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre will also perform. Register for this free event here.

EXPAND Opening Day 2015...it won't look like this in 2021. Brandon Marshall

Opening Weekend Celebration, April 1 through April 4

Local AF Market, 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in April

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

The Dairy Block’s proximity to Coors Field makes it a prime location for entertainment before and after a ball game, and it's throwing a major shindig to mark opening weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with pre-game DJs, game broadcasts on big screens with pop-up bars in the alley, food and drink specials in Dairy Block restaurants, as well as park-and-play packages at the Maven Hotel. The fun starts on Opening Day, April 1; taking the activities into extra innings, the block will kick off an April run of American Field’s Local AF Market on Friday for shoppers more interested in local goods than baseball. Get all the details here.

Night Lights: clock-watching

Thursday, April 1, through Friday, April 30, 8:30 p.m. to midnight nightly

D&F Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street

Nomadic art museum Black Cube remains true to its mission to free art from the confines of gallery walls with a month-long video projection collaboration with Night Lights Denver. Seven international artists were chosen to show animation work on the Arapahoe Street side of the Clocktower in a seven-day rotation, with a different artist’s work showcased each night. Art-viewing has never been easier: Find a good spot and look up. Learn more here.

Just Between Friends Sale

Friday, April 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock

This decade-old tradition that offers bargain prices on consignment sales of children's items is continuing despite the pandemic, but with some twists — including special community presales on March 31 and April 1, and a fill-a-bag final hour on April 3; paid tickets are required for these events. Admission to the main sale on Friday and Saturday is free, but tickets are required; get them here.

Stories With Spirit: Tales of Salt and Spice

Friday, April 2, 6 p.m., online

Last year, Boulder storytellers supreme Rachel Ann Harding and Cooper Braun of Stories With Spirit had to cancel their annual Boulder Arts Week edition, traditionally a sensually blended collaboration with the Savory Spice Shop. But now they're going virtual with mouthwatering global stories about salt, chocolate and food, with Dan Hayward of Savory Spice sharing the lowdown about spices, what they are for and where they come from. The event is free, with a “pay what it's worth” option after the show; register for the zoom link and find more info at Eventbrite.

Explore Tennyson/Berkeley Spring Festival & Easter Egg

Saturday, April 3, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

César Chávez Park, 4131 Tennyson Street

Put on your masks and bunny ears, kids: The Explore Tennyson/Berkeley Spring Festival & Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 3, rain or shine, in the Berkeley neighborhood. There’ll be an egg hunt and photo ops with the Easter Bunny; plan to arrive early to line up for the 10 a.m. rope drop. Happy hunting! Learn more here.



