Eight Things to Do Over the Holidays (Without Leaving Home)

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

You've ventured out to see the light displays along the Front Range, and now you're ready to hole up for the holidays. Stay entertained with the special virtual shows available this week; some continue through the end of the year.

We've already shared ten free things you can do; here are eight ticketed events that make a nice present for family, friends...or yourself:

Victorian Stories With Santa and Mrs. Claus

Wednesday, December 23, 6 p.m.

The Molly Brown House Museum will host a live, virtual visit from Santa and the Mrs., who will read classic Christmas tales and answer your questions (you can send yours in advance). Order tickets ($24 per family) at mollybrown.org, where you can also buy a Victorian Holiday Family Activity Kit and shop the store.



Home for the Holidays: Naughty or Nice

Thursday, December 24, through December 31

Join Comedy Works for Home for the Holidays virtual events, choosing between the naughty or the nice show. In one, a group of Comedy Works headliners perform their naughtiest set, rated R to X. The nice show, on the other hand, is good for the whole family. Sign up anytime at comedyworks.com.

Telling Winter's Tales, Speaking of Spirits and Ghosts by Night

Thursday, December 24, 7 p.m.

Are you challenged by the thought of spending Christmas Eve alone with a Charlie Brown tree? Why not do as the Victorians did, and spend it listening to spooky stories shared with a crowd of like-minded lonelyhearts? By the way, this isn’t 1886: Telling Winter's Tales, Speaking of Spirits and Ghosts by Night is an online event with storytelling comedians, hosted by History Colorado around a virtual fireplace in a darkened room (or whatever your imagination projects) in the 21st century. It’s $5 to join the fun; learn more and register online in advance to receive the Zoom link.



And anytime:



Virtual Stage — A Colorado Christmas

Through December 31, anytime

Celebrate the holidays with the Colorado Symphony, playing seasonal favorites on the Boettcher Concert Hall stage for a family-friendly virtual program. The lineup includes "’Twas the Night Before Christmas," narrated from stage by Denver vocalist Devin DeSantis, as well as the Colorado Symphony Chorus and Colorado Children’s Chorale performing traditional Christmas carols, favorite new winter tunes, and even some newly arranged surprises. Tickets are $15; sign up here.



The Music of Black Nativity

Through December 31, 7:30 p.m. nightly, 2 p.m. December 27

The Aurora Fox’s traditional staging of Black Nativity, a retelling of the Bible story that's based on the works of Langston Hughes, was originally planned as a live performance — before rising COVID numbers again shut the theater’s doors. In no time, the play was retrofitted as a virtual holiday concert, with a colorful multimedia set conceived and created in days. It streams nightly through the end of the year, and household tickets are $20; get them here.

A Christmas Carol

Through January 3

Tony-winning actor Jefferson Mayes performs more than fifty roles in this one-man production of A Christmas Carol. This must-witness streaming event captures the spirit of the story and is a performance experience like few others. Purchase your tickets from On the Stage streaming at the Miners Alley Playhouse website. You'll receive an email with a link to watch the show, which will be available for 24 hours.

The Twelve Dates of Christmas

Through January 3

Ginna Hoben’s one-woman, ninety-minute play is fun, flirty, moving but not saccharine, and a refreshing change from most holiday fare. This Miners Alley production stars Denver’s charming and talented Candace Joice and is directed by the equally talented — and charming — Kate Gleason. The protagonist, Mary, is happily engaged and spending the holidays at her parents’ house in Ohio when, purely by accident, she sees her fiancé, who couldn’t come home with her, kissing another woman on television during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Having dumped him and returned to New York, she embarks on a series of painful and difficult dates. Does she find love? Apparently she does, but not necessarily where you’d expect it. Available on demand now; tickets are $18.95 here.

CU Holiday Festival

Through January 4

Bringing together faculty and students from the College of Music, CU’s Holiday Festival has been a tradition for decades. This year the music, comprising holiday favorites and classical pieces recorded over the course of the fall semester, is virtual. But it still promises to bring the joy of the season to your home, where you can listen seated by the fire, wrapping gifts or entertaining the children. Tickets are $20 for individuals, $40 for a household, and $80 for a group; get yours here.

Do you know of any other holiday events that aren't already highlighted on one of our lists? Send information to editorial@westword.com.