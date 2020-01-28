Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The literary highlights shine through the mist of a late January winter as the first month of 2020 draws to a close. Wandering is the focus this week, from the aisles of an antique mall to immigration for both political and medical reasons. Here are the five best ways that readers can take off to parts unknown this week — without leaving their favorite bookstores.

McFarland Books

Tracy Ferrell, Migrating for Medical Marijuana

Tuesday, January 28, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Colorado has seen a population boom reminiscent of the state’s gold and silver rush days. But instead of mining claims, it’s the sudden availability — and usefulness — of marijuana drawing people in. Author Tracy Ferrell comes to the Boulder Book Store to discuss this phenomenon in her book Migrating for Medical Marijuana: Pioneers in a New Frontier of Treatment, which includes accounts from doctors and patients about pot, healing, and the social and medical revolution of the two coming together. Tickets are $5 and are good for a $5 discount off the purchase of this book or any other on the day of the event.

EXPAND Simon & Schuster

Luke Geddes, Heart of Junk

Wednesday, January 29, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Free

We interviewed author Luke Geddes about his hilarious debut novel, Heart of Junk, just last week; now’s your chance to meet the author and hear him read and discuss his book, his work, and (if you ask nicely) his various collections. If you’ve ever enjoyed the thrill of the hunt for an object that others might find useless, this is the book for you — and you’re in good company. Geddes appears at the Tattered Cover Aspen Grove in conversation with Adam Vitcavage of the Debutiful podcast.

EXPAND St. Martin's Press

Sandra Dallas, Westering Women

7:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Sandra Dallas wraps up her major Colorado stops with a reading and signing of her new novel Westering Women at the Boulder Book Store. Dallas has smaller and more specific events still scheduled for February (see our recent interview with her about this latest book, her career in writing, and all the remaining events for the winter months). Tickets are $5 and are good for a $5 discount off the purchase of this book or any other on the day of the event.

Flatiron Books

Jeanine Cummins, American Dirt

Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$27.99

Best-selling author Jeanine Cummins comes to the Tattered Cover Colfax for a reading and signing of her new book, American Dirt. Already being hailed as “a Grapes of Wrath for our times” and “a new American classic,” this timely and vital book is an incisive exploration of the inner hearts of people willing to sacrifice everything for a glimmer of hope. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book and a spot in the signing line.

EXPAND She Writes Press

Elena Schwolsky, Waking in Havana

Monday, February 3, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

In 1972, Elena Schwolsky made a decision that changed her life: She joined hundreds of other young Americans on a work brigade in Cuba. Twenty years later, she’s drawn back to this forbidden island, yearning to escape the grief after the death of her husband from AIDS and feeling burned out after spending ten years as a nurse on the front lines of the epidemic. Now Schwolsky brings her book Waking in Havana: A Memoir of AIDS and Healing in Cuba to the Tattered Cover LoDo for a reading and signing.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.