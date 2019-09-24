 


Julia Alvarez's classic In the Time of the Butterflies is the NEA Big Read book this year.
Julia Alvarez's classic In the Time of the Butterflies is the NEA Big Read book this year.
Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | September 24, 2019 | 6:40am
Denver’s literary scene is wrapping up September in a big way, with major authors discussing works that cover everything from the Doors to domestic violence. It all culminates in the kickoff for NEA's Big Read at the Botanic Gardens. Keep reading for the five best book events this week.

Jodi Picoult, A Spark of Light
Tuesday, September 24, 7 p.m.
CU South Denver
10035 Peoria Street, Parker
$24
Douglas County Libraries and the Tattered Cover join up to host the inimitable Jodi Picoult (My Sister’s Keeper, Nineteen Minutes, Small Great Things) in conversation with Eleanor Brown (The Light of Paris, The Weird Sisters). These two New York Times best-selling authors come together to discuss Picoult’s newest novel, A Spark of Light. Tickets include admission to the authors' presentation, dessert bites, a pre-signed paperback edition of the novel, and a place in the photo-opportunity line.

Don McPherson, You Throw Like a Girl
Tuesday, September 24, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover Aspen Grove
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Free
Former Syracuse University quarterback and NFL veteran Don McPherson comes to the Tattered Cover Aspen Grove to discuss and sign his new book, You Throw Like a Girl: The Blind Spot of Masculinity. Using examples from his own life, McPherson argues that viewing violence toward women as a “women’s issue” not only ignores the culpability of men, but also conflates the toxicity of male violence with “being a man.” This free event is co-sponsored by the Blue Bench, a sexual assault prevention group.

NEA Big Read: Julia Alvarez’s In the Time of the Butterflies
Friday, September 27, 5 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens
1007 York Street
Free with registration
Lighthouse Writers Workshop teams up with Denver Arts & Venues and the Denver Public Library to launch the National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read program featuring Julia Alvarez's classic, In the Time of the Butterflies. This kick-off celebration includes information, performances and presentations of literature, advocacy, dance, theater and much more, all leading up to the culminating reading with Julia Alvarez on November 6. The event is free, but registration is required.

Jacqueline Woodson, Red at the Bone
Saturday, September 28, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
$26
Jacqueline Woodson is the New York Times best-selling author of more than two dozen award-winning books, including Another Brooklyn and Brown Girl Dreaming. She comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign her newest book, Red at the Bone, an extraordinary novel about the influence of history on a modern family. Woodson will be in conversation with local educator Julia Torres, who currently serves as librarian for Denver Public Schools and has long advocated the use of literacy to fuel resistance and positive social transformation. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book and a place in the signing line.

John Densmore, The Doors: Unhinged
Saturday, September 28, 2 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$27
John Densmore, drummer and founding member of the Doors, brings his new memoir, The Doors: Unhinged, to this special signing-only event at Boulder Book Store. The book is a deep dive into Doors history, including the battles the bandmembers experienced over rights to the group's name. Purchasing a copy of the book either at Eventbrite or at the Boulder Book Store on the day of the event gets you a ticket to the signing line…and a look at music history.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.

