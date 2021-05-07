Sixteen Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Before the rain returns, enjoy a beautiful spring weekend in Denver. The next few days are packed with activities, as markets open all over town in time for Mother's Day. And yes, Selfie WRLD is opening in Westminster.

Since this is the start of May, there are also First Friday celebrations (see our list of art events here), as well as a great free jazz bash in Five Points. And live theater is back, though you can still catch shows online.

Keep reading for the sixteen best things to do this first weekend of May 2021:

Moms and Mimosas

Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outlets at Castle Rock

Take Mom to the Outlets at Castle Rock (or drop her off there if she needs a break) for a full day of shopping and relaxation. A $15 Moms and Mimosas ticket will get her a $10 gift card, access to a private lounge, a goodie bag, exclusive shopping coupons, giveaway entries, a mimosa or other cocktail (she can buy more to benefit the day's special nonprofit organization) and more. Register for a check-in time slot here.

RiNo Bazaar

Friday, May 7, 4 to 9 p.m.

2424 Larimer Street

The Denver Bazaar has kicked off its summer series in RiNo, with a festive gathering featuring craft cocktails, live music, food trucks, vendors, and basically a good excuse for gathering on a lovely Denver evening. Admission is free; find out more here.

Community Cultural Conversations: Motherhood, Domestic Violence and Healing

Friday, May 7, 5 p.m.

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

The Museo’s brand-new exhibition SOMOS: On Domestic Violence, Resilience and Healing takes a hard look at the social reverberations of domestic abuse through the eyes and hearts of thirteen Denver artists. Curated by Carina Bañuelos-Harrison, the show is meant to inspire discussion, and to that end, it is accompanied by a strong lineup of public programming. Bañuelos-Harrison, Latina Safehouse director Angela Ceseña and Museo director Claudia Moran will be joined by members of the safehouse’s Comadre Network for the series kickoff, “Motherhood, Domestic Violence and Healing.” The live, in-person event is free, but an RSVP is recommended here.

Weekends on Main

Friday, May 7, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Second Saturday Stroll & Shop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 8

Main Street corridor, Rio Grande West to Rapp Street/Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Downtown Littleton is wooing shoppers back to Main Street with two ongoing summer events — Weekends on Main and a Second Saturday Stroll & Shop — that both kick off this weekend. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Friday evening through Saturday evening every weekend for effortless strolling, shopping and dining along the town's charming Main Street (and yes, a silent disco from 6 to 10 p.m.); monthly Second Saturdays will add artisan and vintage vendor booths during the day. Find parking info and more details here.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Five Points

Friday, May 7, 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 3 to 9 p.m.

2400-2700 Welton Street

The city's venerable Cinco de Mayo celebration and the newly created First Friday Five Points Jazz Hop come together for a two-day series of free concerts along Welton Street. Not only will jazz artists play music with Latin flavor, but people will be able to learn salsa steps in the Five Points Plaza. Performers include Conjunto Colores, Los Chicos Malos, DJ Ricky O and Westword award winners Los Mocochetes. Find the full schedule here.

Queens Girl in the World

Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 9, 2 p.m.

Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

The Aurora Fox’s doors are open to theater-goers for a ’60s-era coming-of-age story by Caleen Sinnette Jennings about a middle-class Black teenager who leaves her school in Queens to attend a progressive private school in Greenwich Village with a predominantly Jewish student body. In the backdrop? The burgeoning civil rights movement and a lot of sweet Motown tunes. Actress and comedian Janae Burris stars and April Axé Charmaine directs; find details and tickets, $15 to $40 here.



ReelAbilities Denver

Through May 8, online

The inaugural ReelAbilities Denver film festival wraps up Saturday with a program of eight films about issues surrounding disability and creativity along with a series of pre-recorded panel discussions with local community activists and artists. Code of the Freaks takes on the representation of disabled people in Hollywood history, Spectrum: A Story of the Mind is a live-action and animated film looking at sensory issues faced by people with autism, and Jmaxx and the Universal Language is a documentary about a teenager with autism who uses hip-hop dance to connect with the world. All screenings and related discussions are presented with accessibility in mind. Get tickets and the full schedule here.

Rebel Marketplace

Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Del Mar Park, 312 Del Mar Circle, Aurora

James Grevious and a bunch of kids who discovered an affinity for gardening in his backyard produce beds took their micro-farm to the next level last summer by organizing Rebel Marketplace, a monthly inner-city farmers’ market in Del Mar Park in Aurora. It's back for a second season, opening just in time for Mother’s Day, with fresh produce, plant starts, microgreens, mulch, baked goods and herbal remedies. See what’s in store here.

Spring Horseshoe Market

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berkeley Chapel, 4345 West 46th Avenue

The Horseshoe Market goes full circle to the parking lot where it all began on Tennyson Street, at what’s now called Berkeley Chapel; after more than a decade, this market that promises "Lucky Finds" is as charming as ever. It reopens for 2021 with a manageable contingent of seventy handpicked vendors offering handmade wares, art, antiques, food items and vintage clothing. Admission is free; learn more here.

Selfie WRLD Denver

Opening Saturday, May 8, 11 to 9 p.m.

Orchard Town Center, Westminster

The nineteenth location of Selfie WRLD — the first in Colorado — opens at the Orchard Town Center where interactive art installation and backgrounds allow you to create your own selfie experience. Sign up for a one-hour slot; tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Learn more here.

North Side Market

Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon Street

This neighborhood Latino market is dedicated to helping local businesses. Listen to Latino music, eat Latino food, and just enjoy a beautiful sunny day. Find out more here.

2021 Spring Show: ComePassion

Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m., Sunday, May 9, 3 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West

The final performance of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance's fiftieth-anniversary season will be in-person (and also streamed online), and will both highlight the struggles of the past year and look forward to the future. Get tickets and find out more at cleoparkerdance.org.

TheBigWonderful

Saturday, May 8, 4 to 9 p.m.

6785 East Chenango Avenue

TheBigWonderful is back, this week featuring That Damn Sasquatch and the Daniella Katzir Band; there will be food trucks and a Beer Garden Bar offering craft beer and craft cocktails. Admission is $15 ($20 at the door), and drinks are extra — unless you buy the $45 open-bar ticket ($50 at the door). Get them here.



CO2020

Through Sunday, May 9, online

Theater and documentary collide in CO2020, the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company's latest production, which zeroes in on how Coloradans responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Movement for Black Lives in 2020. This was the first time that BETC created a virtual documentary theater effort; the project, which is now revived by popular demand, was almost a year in the making. More than fifty people were interviewed for the 75 hours of video that were condensed into this amazing piece. “These stories subvert our assumptions about people, and about what a narrative of 2020 looks like,” says John Moore, one of six co-creators. Get Pay-what-you-can tickets, $10 and up, here.

CoronaVox: Stories From the Front

Now through May, online

In the style of Phamaly’s past “Vox Phamalia” programs, CoronaVox: Stories From the Front is a compilation of theatrical pieces created and performed by over fifty Phamaly writers and actors. They're based on fellow community members and their unique experiences during COVID-19, particularly essential workers who have been the unsung heroes of the pandemic: a health-care worker, a teacher, a food preparer, a caregiver and more. In classic Phamaly fashion, the stories come to life with vitality, respect, humor and heart, demonstrating that even during the darkest of times, we can find light in human connection and storytelling. Tickets start at $20; get them here.

Small Mouth Sounds

Now through May 30

Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

The Arvada Center is reopening for live performances with this production of Small Mouth Sounds, postponed from 2020. The poignant off-Broadway hit follows six participants at a silent yoga retreat and their attempts to connect and solve the problems of their lives. Tickets are $45 to $50; get them here.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.