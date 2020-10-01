Twelve Things to Do This Weekend in and Around Denver

Get out and discover Denver this weekend...even if you never leave your home. Programs both in-person and virtual will cover everything from youth violence to Alexander Hamilton to the architecture of Denver. In fact, the Denver Architecture Foundation and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center have launched the third annual Doors Open Denver Photography Competition, “Y/OUR Denver,” encouraging you to find and photograph your favorite part of Denver, then enter the picture in a juried competition.

“‘Y/OUR Denver’ has become a favorite part of our annual Doors Open Denver event,” says Pauline Herrera, DAF executive director. “Every year we have an opportunity to see Denver architecture through the lens of these contest entries, providing a unique perspective of buildings featured in Doors Open Denver and beyond.”

The contest closes October 29; find out more here. Keep reading for more information on Doors Open Denver, as well as eleven more events in and around town this weekend (and watch for updates).



Doors Open Denver

Through October 15

Building off the success of past events, the annual Doors Open Denver has also gone virtual in 2020. While the timing, duration and scope of this institution has changed, what hasn’t changed is its focus on offering insider tours that provide exclusive access to — and unique information about — historic buildings, new buildings and everything in between. This year's tours highlight a dozen spaces ranging from cultural to commercial to civic structures; one tour a day will be offered four days a week, each with a question-and-answer period with experts. Tours are $7 for Denver Architecture Foundation members and $9 for non-members; find all the details at denverarchitecture.org.

Hamilton, the Founders and Democracy

Thursday, October 1, 1 and 7 p.m.

The latest in "This Is What Democracy Looks Like," History Colorado’s election-year speaker series, brings Richard Bell, associate professor of history at the University of Maryland, telling the true story of Alexander Hamilton (for starters, he barely knew Aaron Burr during the Revolutionary War, and their duel didn’t really occur until four years after the election of 1800). Tickets to this virtual program are $5 to $15 and available here.



Live From Boulder: A Snapshot of Boulder's Musical History

Thursday, October 1, through December 1

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

COVID-19 might be keeping you far away from live-music venues, but the Museum of Boulder has opened a vault of Boulder music memories. Take a trip through time at this new exhibit filled with memorabilia, posters, community stories and other remembrances of amazing shows gone by. The museum is limiting the number of people in the gallery, but there is no timed ticketing; admission ranges from free to $10. Learn more here.

Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari

Thursday, October 1, through October 31

Denver Zoo, 2900 East 23rd Avenue

Boo at the Zoo will march on this year with masks and modifications, but also plenty of fun stuff scattered throughout the zoo: fantasy characters and mythical beasts, animal experiences, food and a LEGO Nature Connects Art exhibition. (The candy handouts will be missing, though.) Boo at the Zoo is free with gate admission; get all the details and reserve your timed-entry tickets online.

Moving Through: Bodies, Music, Images, Experience

Thursday, October 1, through Saturday, October 3

People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Evolving Doors Dance is offering a live, in-person performance for a limited audience kept moving by controlled timed entry through various parts of the People’s Building. Solo musicians will provide a live soundtrack along the way as you move past vignettes...or you can also see a live stream of the show at home. Admission is $20, or a suggested donation of $10 for the virtual event; reserve tickets and get info here.

Project Playbox

Thursday, October 1, through October 14

Theater 29 and the Lulubird Project have set up a novel theatrical experience for these stay-at-home, virus-plagued times: The event comes to you in a box, and you get to interact with three local playwrights: Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham and Tami Canaday. Here’s how it works: You register and receive artwork and instructions in your mailbox; an email containing audio and/or video files follows. Graham’s Against Sand provides an animated story enhanced by the cut-out renderings of the characters you received by mail. For A Shiny Quest, Wagner Erickson has created a fantasy game: Set up the pieces at home, turn on her audio, and let the challenge begin. Printed art for backdrops and character renderings come with Canaday’s Art of a Guest. The project is not only DIY and immersive; it’s also a testament to the creative ways that theater artists are finding to connect with the community. Tickets are $12 and available at theater29denver.com.

Grand Opening of Made in Japan

Friday, October 2, 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 3, 1 and 3 p.m.

The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

In tandem with the opening of Temaki Den — a sushi and ramen joint from the Sushi Den family (and the first to stray from South Pearl Street) — at the Source, the hotel/market hall joins the Eyes Open Project to unveil Made in Japan, a free, immersive takeover by Japanese products, style, food and aesthetic that runs through the end of the year. At the grand opening, Temaki Den and Made in Japan will join for an elegant party with a maker tour, sushi hand rolls, a live demo by Colorado ceramic artist Kazu Oba of O’baware and a takeaway gift. Tickets, $40, are available for any of three time slots on Friday and Saturday at Eventbrite.

I Am Raverro

Friday, October 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The story of Raverro Stinnett, who was viciously beaten in 2018 by armed Allied Security guards at RTD’s Union Station and has become another big name in the revived Black Lives Matter movement. Stinnett survived with irreparable brain damage, but has yet to find justice as a victim. Emancipation Theater’s I Am Raverro, a one-night-only streaming multimedia collection of monologues, tells Stinnett’s story at every stage and ends with a call for justice. Pricing comes at various levels, beginning at $12; get info and tickets here.

Chamber Music in the Galleria

Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4,

Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria

The Colorado Symphony will present a set of open-air, outdoor chamber music concerts featuring varying lineups of musicians. At 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, a violin duo will perform; at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, the act will be a harp, horn and flute trio. Seats are sold as socially distanced tables of two or four; there will also be a cash bar and limited grab-and-go snacks. Find out more and get tickets here.

Ofrendas de Esperanza/Offerings of Hope

Saturday, October 3, noon to 6 p.m., Kepner Legacy Middle School, 911 South Hazel Court

Sunday, October 4, 3 p.m., Huston Lake Park, 850 South Bryant Street, west side

The Latino Cultural Arts Center, D3 Arts in Westwood, Lifeline and Denver RNOs are partnering for a weekend of community events responding to the recent rise in youth murders in Denver, beginning with group altar-building and a candlelight vigil on Saturday and concluding on Sunday with a peace march to Kepner from Huston Lake Park, where there will be live performances and the unveiling of a new mural. The events are free, and you can bring photographs, flowers and other offerings on Saturday to add to the altar. Learn more here.

Parade for the People

Saturday, October 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

Instead of launching its fall show Citizenship: A Practice of Society with a big reception, MCA Denver will get silly — and democratic — by inviting everyone to participate in a one-mile human parade from the City of Cuernavaca Park to the museum on a route that will feature such performers as Handsome Little Devils and Flobots popping up around some corners. Learn more and RSVP for the parade at Eventbrite. The show itself features the work of more than thirty artists and organizations who show how making art itself can be a political act, raising awareness of issues ranging from climate change to immigration — and whatever else is on our collective civic mind at this moment; find out more at mcadenver.org.

The Shadows of Sleepy Hollow

Saturday, October 3, and subsequent Saturdays in October, as well as Friday, October 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

East Paseo, 3454 South Broadway, Englewood

Master puppeteer Katie Williams will bring safe, family-friendly Halloween cheer to downtown Englewood with The Shadows of Sleepy Hollow, an outdoor, immersive, small-group walking tour inspired by Washington Irving’s spooky ghost story. Williams excels when she works with shadow puppets, as you’ll quickly learn along the trail, where she’ll conjure up the Headless Horseman and other classic frights. Timed tickets are $10 to $20 at Eventbrite.



