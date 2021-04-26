Thirteen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Snowy April is ending, and the calendar is blooming with the promise of new activities around town, including plant sales, May Day festivities and some early Cinco de Mayor celebrations.

Here are thirteen things to do for free in Denver (and, yes, still online) this week, as well as a bonus event that gets you into Red Rocks for just eighty cents:



Denver Botanic Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Tuesday, April 27, through Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online

The Denver Botanic Gardens is again hosting its spring sale online, with a broad selection of plants for gardeners of every skill level; the inventory includes annuals, aquatics, houseplants, herbs, roses, vegetables, Grown at the Gardens and Water-Smart options, as well as packaged Container Garden options. The $25 early-access tickets for April 26 are sold out; the online store is open to all for free starting April 27, and orders will be available for pick-up at assigned times the following week. Find out more here.



News Matters

Tuesday, April 27, 10 p.m., and Thursday, April 29, 7 p.m., Rocky Mountain PBS

Colorado filmmaker Brain Malone takes a look at the corrosive impact hedge funds have had on the news industry — and on communities — across the country, and his film takes aim squarely at Alden Global Capital, the vulture of a New York hedge fund that has made ruthless cuts in Denver and elsewhere. Watch the official premiere of News Matters on Rocky Mountain PBS.

Laugh Your Craft Off: Make Your Own Masks

Wednesday, April 28, 6 to 7 p.m., online

The city is opening up, but masks aren't going away soon. Isn’t it time you learned to make your own? Conveniently, MCA Denver’s virtual Laugh Your Craft Off series, which pairs a guided craft workshop with jokes by a local comic, invites you to learn how. Join workshop host Tyler Aguilar (aka Crispysz) and funny lady Shanel Hughes on Zoom as you stitch up your new accessory; the event is free as long as you supply your own materials, or purchase a pre-made kit for $12 to pick up in advance at the MCA. RSVP and learn more here.

Lighting the Hood: Denver's KKK Legacy

Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m., online

A century ago, many people in Denver pledged their loyalty to the Ku Klux Klan. This month, History Colorado released information about tens of thousands of them when it made newly digitized records from the ledgers of the Ku Klux Klan available at historycolorado.org/kkkledgers. In conjunction with this release, the History Colorado State Historian’s Council will discuss the Klan and its contemporary legacies in a free, live online roundtable, “Lifting the Hood"; it's free, but advance registration is required here.

Your Life, Your Story: An Interactive Workshop on Storytelling and Resilience

Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Sarah Elkins, author of Your Stories Don't Define You. How You Tell Them Will: Storytelling to Connect, Persuade, and Entertain will discuss how to tell your life story or the journey you’ve been on navigating the pandemic; it's free, but donations for host KGNU are welcome. Some stories could be featured on KGNU's Trends show; find out more here.

Opera Colorado: April in Paris

Through Thursday, April 29, online

Do you remember the great performances on The Ed Sullivan Show? Opera Colorado offers a nostalgic trip back to the golden age of television with April in Paris, a television-style digital production of three episodes celebrating all things French. The one-woman production stars mezzo-soprano Catherine Cook as she transforms into Julia Child for Lee Hoiby’s Bon Appétit!, into a cabaret singer for a performance of delightful French songs, and more surprises. It's free; create an Opera Colorado account and register here.

Innovation Through a Pandemic: What We've Learned and What We'll Carry Forward

Thursday, April 29, noon to 1:30 p.m., online

Join Colorado Youth for a Change and leaders across Colorado to talk through innovation in education, as well as the challenges of remote learning and how to move forward with more equitable and collaborative practices. Happy Haynes, former Denver City Council rep and Denver Public Schools board member, moderates a panel that includes Katy Anthes, commissioner at the Colorado Department of Education; Ben Cairns, principal at Lake County High School; Gabriella DeLeon, CYC AmeriCorps member serving at Montbello Career & Technical High School; Deirdre Pilch, superintendent at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6; and Brad Riley, behavior technician at Denver Public Schools – Student Equity & Opportunity Department, as well as students. Register here.

Collecting Photography: Growing Your Art Collection

Thursday, April 29, 6 p.m., online

Join Rose Frederick, independent curator, and Samantha Johnston, executive director and curator at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center; they'll discuss buying photographs and the importance of collecting art in conjunction with the eighth annual Hal Gould Award & Virtual Benefit Auction, set for May 4. Sign up for the webinar here, and see the prints you can bid on here.

Storytelling Amplifies Us: Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Thursday, April 29, 9 p.m., online

Everything Emancipation Theater does — which ranges from political theater to highly structured activism — is meant to build a bridge bringing BIPOC and allied communities together to exact real change. For Storytelling Amplifies Us, the strategy is just as simple and human as sharing personal stories as a group. This week’s free session, with featured storytellers Annika Chambers, Lucy Molina and Sheba the Mississippi Queen, happens virtually; go here to join the Zoom room.

Return of the Pelican Plant and Yard Sale

Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lake Middle School, West 18th Avenue and Meade Street

The Sloan's Lake Neighborhood Association hosts this sale, which salutes May Day as well as the return of the white pelicans to the area. In addition to the plant sales, vendors and residents will sell new and used goods. Actor Michael Shaloub and saxophonist Rico Jones will perform; there will be food trucks on hand. Find out more here.

RISE Westwood

Cinco de Mayo: Peace & Pride Westwood 2021

Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RISE Westwood, 3742 Morrison Road

The increasingly impressive RISE Westwood Collective is pulling together to throw its first annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood, a family-friendly and non-corporatized fiesta with all the elements, old and new, that represent the true character of the neighborhood — from a lowrider hopping contest and live graffiti art to traditional dancers and lots of really good food. Stroll the vendor booths, listen to live music and appreciate Denver culture; find more info and RSVP here.

Urban Roots

Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street

Denver weather notwithstanding, it’s the time of year to take stock of your winter-ravaged patch of garden dirt and figure out how to make it beautiful and bountiful with blooms. There’s help popping up at the Dairy Block during the first three weekends in May, bringing an array of bedding plants, hanging baskets and herbs from Rebel Gardens to the complex’s outdoor alleyway, where the Poka Lola Social Club will be mixing up spring cocktails for thirsty shoppers. Serious garden nuts can reserve garage parking in advance; get all the details here.

Cinco de Mayo With CHAC at Flourish Art Gallery

Saturday, May 1, noon to 5 p.m.

Flourish Art Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Displaced by the pandemic, the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council is partnering with other community spaces. On May 1, it will join Flourish Art Gallery in hosting an art exhibition with 25 Latinx artists who have captured the heart and soul of the Mexican-American and Latinx experience. During the opening reception May 1 (repeated May 8), there will be performances by Aztec dancers Huitzilopochtli, as well as food trucks and other activities. The show will remain up through May 30 at Flourish; find out more here. And at 11 a.m. May 1, CHAC will join Metro State University Chicano/a/x Studies and Journey Through Our Heritage and the Colorado Folk Arts Council with a virtual Aztec Dance presentation from Mexico City by Flor y Canto Arte Ciencia y Tradición Indígena. Sign up here.



And c'mon, it's just eighty cents!

Red Rocks 8 O'Clock Howl

Wednesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The community event that was supposed to open the iconic venue's eightieth-anniversary season was postponed because of snow, but it will still be a special event, honoring those who have kept the music playing during the COVID-19 pandemic from their front porches, churches, yards and hospitals. Performers include the police and firefighters of the Emerald Society Bagpipers, who played nightly in communities across Colorado; Intensive Care Unit nurse Emily Worthem, who sang for patients at UC Health; and Dove Award-winning vocalist JoFoKe, trumpeter Shane Endsley and pianist Adam Waite, who offered gospel and jazz concerts online. Mayor Michael Hancock will welcome the crowd — 2,500 capacity! — and at 8 p.m., Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Mauirro, who created the howling heard ’round the world, will lead a special howl. Tickets are just eighty cents; get them here.



Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.