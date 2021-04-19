Twelve Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Celebrations official (Earth Day) and unofficial (4/20) will be marked in Denver this week, and while there won't be a big smoke-in at Civic Center Park on April 20, smaller cannabis culture events will be hosted around town and online. And if you want to honor sustainability, you can't beat the music-and-sentiment-packed b'Earthday bash for eTown's thirtieth anniversary.

Keep reading for more on that, plus eleven other great free events in the coming days:

FBomb Flash Fiction Reading Series: Stoner Bomb, with Teague Bohlen

Tuesday, April 20, 7:30 p.m., online

FBomb, the monthly flash-fiction reading series, lands on April 20 this year, a subtle suggestion to unearth those weed micro-stories, poems or any original writing that can be read in five minutes or less. Since you only need to follow your own rules in your own home, feel free to light up while you appreciate the flash fiction of featured reader Teague Bohlen (yes, Westword contributor Teague Bohlen), who will be on the air sharing short-short masterpieces from 2019's Flatland: Stories & Photographs. Sign onto Zoom here (or use Zoom code 422 396 1869); email host Jamey Trotter in advance for an open-mic slot at jameytrotter2000@yahoo.com.

Keith Haring: Witness: AIDS & Activism

Wednesday, April 21, noon to 1 p.m., online

Step into the New York City of the AIDS era, when graffitist Keith Haring embraced artivism, raising his familiar dancing-man graphic works out of the subway underground to use as tools for raising AIDS awareness. MCA Denver will be the gateway as it streams a discussion with filmmakers Sarah Schulman and Jim Hubbard, of the ACT-UP Oral History Project, and CU Boulder film professor Jean Liotta on the film and art of those times. Learn more about the side event to MCA’s exhibition Keith Haring: Grace House Mural and sign up for the links here; admission is free or pay-what-you-can ($5 to $15).

A Sentimental Thing: an exploration of what things mean to us

Wednesday, April 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m., online

Kiah Butcher, curator of Union Hall’s Object Empathy, a showcase of art imprinted by memories, will facilitate better understanding of the exhibition by hosting a free participatory show-and-tell. Tune into the discussion with a personal object in hand that tells a piece of your life story; by the time the evening is over, you might feel a little closer to the artworks — and to the other people who joined in the program. Find info and RSVP here.

Colorado Book Awards Finalist Readings

Wednesday, April 21, 7 p.m., online

The 2021 Colorado Book Awards online finalist readings continue with authors in the General Nonfiction and History categories reading and answering questions. The General Nonfiction finalists: Lean & Strong: Eating Skills, Psychology, and Workouts, by Josh Hillis; Caregiving Done Differently: A Commonsense Approach for Families, Caregivers, and Seniors, by Loretta J. Gilbert and Nancy E. Walker; and Glitter Up the Dark: How Pop Music Broke the Binary, by Sasha Geffen. History Finalists: Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks written by Jeri Norgren with photography by John Fielder; Yanks Behind the Lines: How the Commission for Relief in Belgium Saved Millions from Starvation during World War I, by Jeffrey B. Miller; and The Bad Old Days of Colorado: Untold Stories of the Wild West, by Randi Samuelson-Brown. Sign up here.

NFTs—WTF?

Thursday, April 22, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online

Where do you stand on the concept of non-fungible tokens as an art medium? And WTF are NTFs, anyway? New York University Blockchain researcher Amy Whitaker and MCA director Nora Burnett Abrams will hash it out for you on MCA’s YouTube channel (after the initial April 22 chat, watch it on-demand anytime), when they discuss of the nitty gritty of whether it’s the next big thing in conceptual art. Admission is free or pay-what-you-can (in increments of $5 to $15); learn more and RSVP here.

Nick and Helen Forster are marking a big anniversary. eTown

eTown's 30th b'Earthday Celebration

Thursday, April 22, 6:30 p.m., online

How time flies when you're having fun, playing good music...and doing good! Nick and Helen Forster started eTown in Boulder in April 1991, and thirty and nearly a thousand performances later, it's better than ever. In celebration of eTown's thirtieth anniversary, this livestream event will include eTown’s induction into Colorado Music Hall of Fame, followed by music and conversation with artists including Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Nathaniel Rateliff, Black Pumas, Los Lobos, Sam Bush, Sarah Jarosz, City and Colour, The War and Treaty, and Raquel Garcia. There will also be visits with some of eTown's favorite guests, former U.S. Senator Tim Wirth and U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, talking about the issues that eTown has long promoted: sustainability, energy efficiency, climate change and social responsibility. Admission is free to this can't-miss, virtual event; register here.

Seeing Differently: The Art of Communicating Climate Change

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m., online

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s celebration of Earth Day this spring is sensibly spare, but there’s plenty of information about how to sustain Earth's delicate ecosystems packed into "Seeing Differently: The Art of Communicating Climate Change." Hosted by Denver7 meteorologist Mike Nelson, the virtual event employs filmmakers, artists, performers to put a fun cultural spin on science. Register and find details about the free event here.

CSU Virtual Engineering Day

Friday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., online

What makes a concrete canoe float? How do you design and produce a golf bag entirely on a 3D printer? Can you detect COVID-19 from someone’s breath? Learn about these projects and 100 more from graduating Colorado State University engineering seniors at the first virtual Engineering Days. Trent Sieg (1018), a CSU mechanical engineering alumnus who is the long snapper for the Las Vegas Raiders, will kick off the free programming; find out more here.

Friday Night Bazaar

Friday, April 23, 4 to 9 p.m.

2424 Larimer Street

The Friday Night Bazaar returns to the RiNo Art District with a full lineup of food, beverage and maker vendors, including fashion trucks Dream Stream Shop and Electric Dream Boutique. Admission is free, and from 4 to 6 p.m. there are $5 happy-hour margs, mules and spritzers. Find out more about the RiNo bazaar as well as other events this season at denverbazaar.com.

ParadigmONE

ParadigmONE Grand Opening

Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

16736 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

MMA fighter Geno Shvedov is celebrating the grand opening of ParadigmONE, the non-profit community center he founded to help recovering addicts develop life skills through fitness-based programming, with a day of music and boxing classes, a live DJ, pop-up art, a silent auction, giveaways and more. Admission is free, but masks are required; find out more here.

Pop-up Hat Shop With the Mavens of Millinery

Saturday, April 24, noon to 4 p.m.

Garbarini, 239 Detroit Street

The Kentucky Derby is back to its traditional date on the first Saturday of May — May 1 in 2021. The Mavens of Millinery — local hat-makers Victoria Regina and Vivian Blooms Millinery — are ready, stocked with hats galore for derby viewing parties and outdoor summer weddings. The milliners will be in the house on April 24 to chat up their chapeaus and demonstrate how to wear one. And you’re off: Find details here.

Día del Niño Celebration

Sunday, April 25

The Mexican Cultural Center in collaboration with Telemundo Denver is hosting the first virtual “Día del Niño: Celebrating All Children” event through the month. But on April 25, you can celebrate it in person with free admission to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Denver Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Clyfford Still Museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., History Colorado from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Even though admission is free, timed tickets are required; get them at the museums, and find out more of the virtual programming here.



