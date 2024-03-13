Two Shrek Events Hit Denver's Swamp This Week

Denver is Shrek's swamp now. This week, two different events pay homage to the ogre who has captured hearts worldwide: Shrek the Musical at the Buell Theatre and DREAMLIGHT's Shrek Drag Brunch at the Denver Improv.
Before we dive into the festivities, let's take a brief trek through the history of Shrek's massive footprint in the world of pop culture. The story began not in a movie studio, but on the pages of a 1990 picture book by William Steig. Little did anyone know that the grumpy ogre's journey from book to blockbuster would spawn a multimedia franchise beloved by millions.
The leap from page to screen came in 2001, when DreamWorks Animation released Shrek, a film that not only won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but also turned the fairy-tale genre on its head. The movie follows Shrek's quest to rescue a princess from a dragon-guarded tower, only to find love and discover the value of inner beauty along the way.
With its irreverent humor, satirical take on beloved fairy tales and the unforgettable voice performances of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, Shrek became an instant classic. The franchise grew to include three sequels (peaking at Shrek 2, one of the all-time great sequels), each further cementing Shrek's place in the annals of animation history.
But the ogre's adventure didn't stop at the cinema. Shrek the Musical made its Broadway debut in 2008, bringing the story to life with song and dance. The Tony Award-winning adaptation offered a fresh take on the tale, proving that the story of Shrek, with its themes of acceptance and the beauty of being yourself, resonates just as powerfully on stage as it did on screen.
Shrek's impact on pop culture extends beyond movies and musicals; it's also a meme-worthy phenomenon that has influenced internet culture, fashion and even academic symposiums. The character and his catchphrases have become embedded in the digital lexicon, proving that the appeal of a lovable ogre knows no bounds.
Sage Jepson (they/them), who plays the Big Bad Wolf and Thelonius while also being an understudy for Shrek on the musical's national tour. "The Act One finale, 'Who I’d Be,' makes any kid or adult feel they can accomplish anything, regardless of who they are or what they look like."
Even some of the more immature humor, they note, showcases that theme. "There are several moments, including a fart sequence in Act Two, that are hilarious on the surface and are deeply rooted in characters making a choice to celebrate their authenticity," Jepson continues. "For me, as the actor who plays the Big Bad Wolf, it’s a moment where I share my heart with the audience for a second and get to see my most vulnerable self!"
If the musical wasn't enough Shrek — and who could get enough? — the weekend will be capped off with DREAMLIGHT's Shrek Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 17. At at the Denver Improv, you can enjoy your brunch while watching talented drag performers embody iconic characters from the Shrek universe (and don't forget to bring tips!). Guests are likewise encouraged to don their own best Shrek-inspired outfits; whether you go as an ogre, a princess, a donkey, a gingerbread man or just yourself, you'll be welcomed in with the same acceptance the movie is all about.
"I think this story resonates with so many people because everyone has felt like the underdog at least once in their life," Jepson says. "The character and story may be made up, but the comedy of ups and downs that life brings is what makes the heart of Shrek beat. Yeah, Shrek is a nasty ogre with bad habits, but he is kind, he is deeply empathetic, and he has a funny accent. What more would you want?"
Shrek the Musical runs Thursday, March 14, through Sunday, March 17, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis Street. Get tickets at denvercenter.org.
DREAMLIGHT's Shrek Drag Brunch, Sunday, March 17, at Denver Improv, 8246 Northfield Boulevard, Unit 1400. The brunch is now sold out.