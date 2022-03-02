Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre Speaks Out on Ukraine

March 2, 2022 5:36PM

Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre
Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre Bobby LeFebre
Bobby LeFebre became Colorado’s eighth poet laureate back in 2019, making him the youngest and first person of color to be appointed to the prestigious position in the program’s 100-year history. This honor followed an already impressive career in award-winning slam poetry and theater, the latter with his play Northside, which focused on Denver gentrification.

Much of his current work, according to LeFebre, is done on Instagram, and in the last week he’s posted two pieces of writing — call them micro-essays, narrative poems, whatever you like — that call out what’s going on in the world today. Specifically, the attack on Ukraine and the State of the Union address.

“As someone who has the gift of someone’s ear from time to time,” says LeFebre, “I want to make sure certain things are hyper-present and at the forefront of how we’re considering politics and policy and how the world views war. Everything is connected.”
click to enlarge LeFebre's post from February 25, 2022 - INSTAGRAM
LeFebre's post from February 25, 2022
Instagram
The format of LeFebre’s posts are as stark as their messages, with a square white field written over in black Courier font. “These are things I don’t edit,” LeFebre explains. “These are just things that literally just come out. But I feel like that’s the responsibility of the poet: to respond to the moment in a way that distills and creates conversation and discourse around what we’re living through.”

LeFebre isn’t suggesting policy; he’s not advocating for a position. “I just want to ask the question," he says. "I’m asking for people to look at other world conflicts, other places of war and suffering and encroachment, with the same lens through which we're looking at the current conflict in Ukraine. I think we have selective compassion, collectively. You see it playing out in the news, [with] reporters saying that Ukraine is this seemingly civilized place where things like this shouldn’t be going on, and what they really mean is that these folks are white.”
click to enlarge LeFebre's post from March 2, 2022 - INSTAGRAM
LeFebre's post from March 2, 2022
Instagram
It's not just white supremacy worldwide that’s driving our myopia regarding Ukraine and other conflicts around the world, says LeFebre. But it’s a reason. “And it’s one we can point to across the world,” he adds. “It begs the question of value: What does the world value? What do we value? Why? Where does that come from? How do we undo that? How do we ask people to see everyone in the same way in a time of crisis?”

LeFebre is quick to point out that he’s not trying to minimize the struggle happening currently in the Ukraine, or anywhere in the world. “It’s complex, and you can’t write a dissertation in an Instagram post. But I try to capture the way I feel, and hope people will resonate with it. I think we’re doing our best with what we have. I don’t know what the answer is, but what we can do is question the words that our leaders say, and tie them to historical behavior and see if they’re congruent or not. If they’re not, we have to ask ourselves why, and it’s in that why that we can learn about other important stories.”

Read more of Bobby LeFebre’s writings on his Instagram.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation