Review: Vietgone Is a Swift, Sad, Crazed and Funny Love Story

Qui Nguyen’s Vietgone is a clever, innovative, swift and lively piece of theater that tells the story of the playwright’s parents, Vietnamese refugees who met at Fort Chaffee, a refugee camp in Arkansas. To do so, it uses 1970s cultural references and satire; bright, broad imagery; and music, including hip-hop and rap, along with a killer fight with dark-clad ninjas that outdoes any kung fu movie — a fight that earned a sustained round of applause from the opening-night audience for both the actors’ athleticism and the astonishing choreography. Vietgone, a regional premiere directed by Seema Sueko, opens the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company’s season and is the first production mounted under the leadership of new artistic director Chris Coleman.

The script stands stereotypes on their heads, with an American soldier whose misuse of words, clumsy speech and plain dumb demeanor mirrors the image that some white people have of Asians, while the highly articulate Asian characters use smart, up-to-date slang. Tong, a stand-in for the playwright’s mother, is anything but the submissive Asian woman of Hollywood tradition; she’s spirited, sarcastic and sometimes downright mean. Quang, representing Nguyen’s father, is a tough military veteran, trained as a helicopter pilot in the United States and a dedicated fighter on the side of the Saigon regime.

Beneath all the inspired craziness, there’s a touch of depth. “This is not a story about a foreign war," says the play's study guide. "It’s a story about falling in love in the land of Harleys, hot dogs and ‘howdy.’” But Vietgone can’t help being a story about war as well as love. Quang has had to leave his wife and two children behind in Vietnam, and is torn between his yearning for them and his growing feelings for Tong. When he comes across an anti-war protester — a caricature of a doped-up hippie — he explodes in rap: This hippie has no understanding of what happens in war, he rages, has never seen a killing or lost someone he loves to bombs or bullets. And one of the most potent moments occurs when the war comes back to haunt Tong’s dreams.