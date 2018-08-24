Denver Artist Warren Stokes Has ‘Mazing Back-to School Advice

If back to school stress is already building up, one local artist has a simple solution to keep teachers motivated: Get lost in a maze.

Colorado Springs native Warren Stokes has been designing mazes since 2008 and found dozens of uses for them from adult activity books to wall decor and children’s book illustrations. In his third year of substituting for Denver Public Schools, Stokes wants to bring his art to the classroom.

“Art has saved my life, and I wanted to figure out a way to give back,” says Stokes who uploads a new maze to his blog daily. In addition to using mazes as class activities, Stokes encourages teachers to use them as art therapy – solving a maze at the end of the day can be a simple way to relieve stress. The idea came while Stokes was brainstorming ways to sustain mazing as his full time profession. He turned to the universe asking, “How the hell do I do this? How do I sell art? How do I make a living? And the answer I got was: give it away.”