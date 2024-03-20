Coloradans Can Catch a Partial Eclipse Today: Here's How

What time is the solar eclipse in Denver?

Denver, which sits over 650 miles from the total eclipse path, will experience a partial solar eclipse. Partial solar eclipses, where the moon partially blocks the sun, are significantly less impressive than a total solar eclipse, but still worth the watch, French says. The rest of Colorado, alongside the majority of the nation (including Hawaii, but excluding Alaska), will experience a partial eclipse of some kind.As the shadow of the moon races across the continent at thousands of miles per hour, Colorado residents have a window of around two and a half hours to view the partial eclipse. In Denver, it will start at 11:28 a.m., then reach 65 percent at 12:40 p.m., and end at 1:54 p.m.