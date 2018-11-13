Review: Xanadu Rolls Out True Escapist Entertainment

I didn’t know this as I watched Xanadu in the intimate Garner Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, but a very bad movie of that title was released in 1980, starring Olivia Newton-John; I learned of it in the ladies’ room line after the performance. The musical follows that movie’s plot to an extent: It’s the story of Sonny, an idealistic young artist who hates his own work, suffers severe doubts about his talent, and is suicidal until he’s visited by the muse Clio, here called Kira and sometimes Kitty. She appears to be Australian (Olivia Newton-John is English Australian), wears leg warmers (to protect an Achilles heel) and glides around on roller skates.

Together they decide to create a place where all the arts can meet, a roller disco featuring music, dance, painting, movies and poetry. But there’s a glitch. Clio-Kira has two jealous sisters, fellow muses Calliope and Melpomene, and they’re determined to bring about her downfall. Which shouldn’t be too hard: Muses are forbidden to dabble in the arts themselves and also prohibited from falling in love with human beings, and it’s clear from Sonny and Clio’s first meeting that she’ll rapidly violate both these rules, as well as piss off her father, Zeus, and end up banished to the underworld.

Put a bad movie in the hands of writer Douglas Carter Beane and songwriters Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, though, and you have a stylish, humorous musical. Add the talents on display in this Denver Center production and the result is one of the most amusing evenings you can ever hope to enjoy: satirical, clever-stupid, light as air, pointless and at the same time pure comic gold.