Review: Oh, What a Beautiful Production of Oklahoma!

The DCPA Theatre Company’s Oklahoma! had me from the moment Antoine L. Smith’s Curly stepped onto the stage singing “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning.” No overture: just the figure of a cowboy, the weathered wood of the sparsely furnished set and clouds scudding across the clear blue of an Oklahoma sky, along with the sheer joyousness of that open-hearted song and the pleasure of Smith’s warm, rich voice and presence.

This is the first production helmed by new artistic director Chris Coleman, and there’s been a lot of discussion about his decision to go with an all-black cast. In interviews, Coleman has described his fascination with the role of African-Americans in Oklahoma, and the black towns that existed there around 1906 — the time period of the musical. The casting is intriguing. It gives those who mentally populate Oklahoma! with traditional movie cowboys like John Wayne and Gary Cooper (or Gordon McRae, who played Curly in the movie) a way of seeing the action through a new lens, giving a twist to the dialogue. And it restores black people to their rightful place in history. Though most of Oklahoma’s black towns were lost to economic struggle by the 1940s, the show still sounds a note of triumph and celebration: It’s about the dawn of a “beautiful morning,” the communal joy of a people claiming their place in the new world. To hear an African-American cast singing “We know we belong to the land/And the land we belong to is grand” in these reactionary times raises a shiver of pleasure. These aren’t symbolic people, either; they’re real folks who quarrel, make up, take care of each other, goof off, like sex, and deal with all the complexities of love.

There’s one piece of grit in this otherwise delicious meal, however: the supposedly comic character of Ali Hakim, the Persian peddler. Though he’s played with slithering elegance by Cooper Grodin, the peddler is a cartoonish stereotype, a womanizer, liar and seller of fake goods. There weren’t many Iranians in the country before the 1950s, so presumably Hakim was inspired by the “Syrian” peddlers of the time — Arab immigrants from the Ottoman Empire. Prejudice against these people was as virulent in the early twentieth century as anti-Arab prejudice is today.