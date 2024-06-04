Your Ultimate Guide to Denver Fringe Festival 2024

The Denver Fringe Festival is back and bigger than ever for its fifth iteration, which runs from Thursday, June 6, to Sunday, June 9. With more than sixty original shows spread across twenty venues in RiNo, Five Points and a new satellite location in Aurora, this year's fest promises an eclectic mix of performances that cater to all tastes.
"It truly does continue to expand," says founder Ann Sabbah. "The roots are spreading, which is very exciting to see. I would say more than two-thirds of the performers are local, which is great, because it benefits the local arts community. I can feel it, sense it, and we have concrete proof of it, as well. We are constantly thinking of ways to respond to our goal of creating a community around this and allowing more people to participate."
This year's festivities will include the festival's first visual arts component, pop-up street performances and new venue partnerships. Whether you are a Fringe veteran or a first-timer, Sabbah has the inside scoop on how to make the most of the four-day event.
The Denver Fringe website is your one-stop shop for the festival schedule, which includes detailed information on each show. A Festival Pass ($75) gives you access to every show as long as space allows, or you can buy tickets to individual events for $15.
The program includes original theater, dance, circus acts, comedy sets, cabarets, burlesque, puppet shows, immersive experiences and more, so there is something for everyone. "We had 53 last year and more than sixty this year," Sabbah notes. "It is a well-balanced representation of so many different art forms. Whatever you enjoy, from clowning to standup comedy, chances are we have something for you."
Offerings include American Whore Story, by Naomi Grossman, who reveals behind-the-scenes experiences as an actor on Ryan Murphy's hit series American Horror Story; Delusions and Grandeur, a solo show by Karen Hall described as "a solo cello recital meets a clown show"; and Don Toberman: PingPong Champ, an immersive play about one man's journey to become the world's greatest ping-pong player. If you can't find something you're interested in, you might be the problem.
This year, the festival is expanding its horizons with several new components. FringeART, its first visual arts show, will be held at Ironton Distillery through June 21 and will include works based around the theme "On the Fringes."
"It's something that I've been wanting to do for a while, and a way to involve visual artists in the festival," Sabbah shares. "After all, people who appreciate performing arts often appreciate other forms of art, so the more the merrier."
Another exciting new feature is the Fringe Free-For-All, which includes pop-up street performances throughout RiNo and Five Points by groups such as Raw Groove, Circus Foundry and Unprofessional Magic. "This allows more artists to be involved in the Fringe and makes the event more accessible," Sabbah says. "We've got fourteen free performances that will be happening at places like Hooked on Colfax and Backyard on Blake, so they'll really be popping up all over the place."
Families will be thrilled with the return of KidsFringe, a free two-day mini-fest for children and families on June 8 and 9 at the Savoy Denver. This year’s KidsFringe includes two original shows for kids, The Big Bug Adventure and Sickly Victorian Rat Circus, as well as puppet shows and interactive storytelling performances.
Sabbah highlights a special event at the RiNo Art Park at 5 p.m. on June 7 and 8 that attendees won't want to miss. "It's a sort of interactive dance storytelling performance called The Adventures of Captain Eon," she explains. "They're encouraging people to come on out, bring a blanket, bring a picnic and hang out for a couple of hours. It's totally free for families and appropriate for all ages."
Venues partaking in the Fringe include Big Up Studios, the Butcher Block Cafe, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, Fort Greene Bar, Ironton Distillery, the Mercury Cafe, RedLine Contemporary Art Center, RISE Comedy, the Savoy Denver and the Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing. A new satellite location at the People's Building in Aurora and performances at the Bug Theatre will broaden the festival's reach.
Sabbah is enthusiastic about the new venues, stating, "We have included a variety of venues that work well for different types of performing arts or performances. This allows us to accommodate more events and different types of arts."
Bringing friends along to the festival can enhance your experience and save you money. "We are doing our Fringe With Friends deal again, which is a great way to incentivize people to just get a fun group of people together," Sabbah says. "If you buy four or more tickets to the same show, you will receive a 10 percent discount. Who doesn't want to see great art while saving money?"
The Fringe also comes with major perks. Show your Denver Fringe button to access exclusive specials at local businesses during the festival, including discounts at Ratio Beerworks, Lekker Coffee, Woods Boss and more. Purchase a button for $5 online, at the Fringe Hub, or at any performance venue, and enjoy these perks while supporting local businesses.
Immersive productions are a highlight of the Denver Fringe Festival. This year’s lineup includes shows such as Josie's Diner, by local LGBTQ+ troupe 2¢ Lion Theatre Company, which takes place inside the Butcher Block Cafe.
"Their show invites you to immerse yourself in the cozy world of Josie's Diner by ordering a cinnamon roll and drinking a cup of coffee," Sabbah says. "Since it's staged inside the diner, it adds to the experience of the show by sitting there in the diner while this experience I don't want to spoil unfolds."
Explore all fifteen immersive options, including Holy O, Dreams of a Clown and Denver's Chinatown: An Erasure, on the Fringe website by selecting the "Immersive" drop-down category.
Participate in Workshops
For the first time, the Fringe will offer free workshops open to the public. On Saturday, June 8, Visionbox Studio's founding artistic director, Jennifer McCray Rincon, leads "All the World: A Conversation About Solo Performance" at the Savoy Denver. On Sunday, June 9, Jack Dawkins, whose show Integration is also in the festival, will conduct a storytelling workshop titled "Reclaiming Your Story."
"It's an opportunity for anyone to learn more about performance art and storytelling from experienced artists," Sabbah says. "Maybe you aren't ready to do a full show in the festival this year. This is a space to come learn the skills so you can do this yourself."
Have Fun and Lean Into the Fringe Frenzy
Ultimately, Sabbah says, the most important thing is to have fun and embrace the Fringe spirit. "It's impossible to see everything," she says. "Maybe in the early days of Denver Fringe, you could have seen everything, but not this year." Rather than worrying about what you will miss, "trust your gut" to know what art you prefer when selecting shows to attend.
If you still cannot decide, follow the Denver Fringe on social media for curated lineups of shows in categories such as "comic relief," "perfect date night" and "solo state" to help you plan your weekend. Whether you come alone or with a group, explore new venues or enjoy free performances, the festival provides a unique opportunity to celebrate independent art and community spirit.
Now, go get your Fringe on!
Denver Fringe Festival, Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9. Find tickets, times and more information at denverfringe.org.