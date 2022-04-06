Jarod "Roilty" Farina's path toward private cannabis chef was nothing if not organic. After making pot brownies and working at the front of restaurants in his twenties, Farina began both making hash and training in fine cuisine. Then came awards and appearances on TV shows, and Dine With Roilty was born. Now a French-trained chef specializing in cannabis-infused meals, Farina helps people discover the joys of eating THC through dishes like microdosed chicken wings, pasta, ceviche and crab rangoons. Foodies and aspiring cooks can sign up for three- to seven-course options at their home for Farina's private dinners or classes, with basic, advanced and online options available. Rookies at both infusion and cooking will find Chef Roilty's recipes and techniques — some of which are shared on his website — approachable and easy to replicate, and he's happy to go over food requests and dietary restrictions. Whatever you're hungry for, the Roil treatment is en route.chefroilty.com